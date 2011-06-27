Used 1997 Acura Integra GS-R Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 6200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.1 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room44.8 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2667 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Palm Green Pearl
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
