Used 2006 Volvo S40 Consumer Reviews

Excellent car that saved family's life! Will J , 08/20/2010 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Our Volvo saved our life/limbs! We were recently hit at full speed from a guy who ran a red light! our car absorbed all the impact. None of us were severely injured (thank God!). I miss my 'Velvet' already :-(. We always got tons of remarks on the styling and the interior. Very sturdy, high quality equipment inside and out. Looked great with 18" rims on it. I bought it fresh from the Swedish factory in 2005, and had ZERO mechanical problems in 5 yrs of driving, including driving 2 yrs on the autobahn! My car was totaled in the accident but I plan to get another. I am Volvo for life. :-)

Great car for the miles terri campbell , 07/26/2016 T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful Good safe car. Solid engine with great acceleration. No worries with the car running. The interior is a bit like wearing a helmet. Sounds weird but I always feel like I put on a helmet the ceiling is so low. I bought this car for the safety rating and it feels like a solid car. Handles all road conditions with ease. Comfortable interior that is so great I made it from NY to Chicago in one leg more than a dozen times. The only down side is when you do have maintenance the shops want to gorge you. So finding a kind appreciative mechanic is a must. Think of it from the other side, the mechanics of the Volvo are so good that any mechanic knows they will not see you again for another 20,000+ miles (except oil changes). Update: I retired to Florida. THIS IS NOT A HOT WEATHER CAR. My Volvo always started in the cold. Subzero Chicago mornings were no problem. I did not have an engine block heater or a garage. Update: Minor items are in need of repair or replacement, Right on schedule. Engine still runs fantastic so I see no need to trade this puppy in for a new one. Update 145k took a long distance trip 2,000 miles and everything was solid. I had hoses replaced prior month. I had a road handling challenge with a big rig. Got run off to a shoulder. This car handling was solid, got back on with smooth as soon as big rig passed. An SUV would have overturned, not thic S40. Sadly i traded the volvo in. The florida sun dissolved the interior ceiling liner and it cost too much to replace. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fell in love mccabeterrymac , 07/10/2005 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I drive alot. This car was rented for a trip to Palm Desert and when I finished I had to have it. I've had it now for over a month and it's been an amazingly fun car. It's agile, good fuel economy, and very responsive for it's class.

Great Investment gradstudent456 , 06/02/2015 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful My S40 has nearly 150K miles on it and with regular maintenance, tire rotations/balancing and oil changes, I have had very few issues. I constantly receive compliments on how elegant the car is. Many acquaintances believe it newer and more expensive than it is. I am lucky to have Volvo-specialized mechanic with integrity in town. While parts are expensive, I plan on having the car until it dies because it is such good quality. Purchasing this vehicle is like purchasing a high-quality leather handbag. It is expensive but if you care for it regularly, the investment will bring you satisfaction and contentment for many years. You will be proud to own even if it is not the newest.