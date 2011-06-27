Estimated values
2006 Volvo S40 T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,905
|$2,912
|$3,476
|Clean
|$1,710
|$2,613
|$3,114
|Average
|$1,320
|$2,016
|$2,391
|Rough
|$930
|$1,419
|$1,668
Estimated values
2006 Volvo S40 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,672
|$2,563
|$3,064
|Clean
|$1,501
|$2,301
|$2,745
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,775
|$2,108
|Rough
|$816
|$1,249
|$1,470
Estimated values
2006 Volvo S40 T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,925
|$2,827
|$3,334
|Clean
|$1,728
|$2,537
|$2,987
|Average
|$1,334
|$1,958
|$2,294
|Rough
|$940
|$1,378
|$1,600