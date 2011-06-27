Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg Consumer Reviews
Been a great car for us
The car has the amenities of a luxury car, handles like a sports car, has the power of a muscle car, all with great off road capabilities. 100K+ miles and has never left us stranded. The body style doesn't show its age and still turns heads on the road. We live in the country and it has survived the gravel roads as an everyday driver for my wife. Its great for travel (other than the mileage) and gives a sense of safety and security no matter the driving conditions.
Where are you guys shopping at?!
I bought this car used at 100,000 had it for over 2 years. I've had absolutely no issues. I've had my breaks changed and tires and it didn't break the bank. Word to the wise make friends with someone who is familiar with these cars. My mechanic changes my breaks for under $100 [i purchased the brakes] my tires are 20" run me $123 a piece cash! Shop around and you won't spend so much the dealer over charges EVERYONE KNOWS THAT!!'
What was I thinking!
Problems: $1800 to replace wires in electrical system (quoted$6000); $175 to replace power mirror knob; $875 for driveshaft; $700 to fix AC and rear latch release; $50 per coil wire, bought at least 8, not to mention plugs--currently been told airbag inflator needs replaced ($580) and catalytic converter ($1000). My father is a car dealer, so I bought this from the VW lease line at the auction w/39,000 miles. Had to replace the coil wires and plugs within 1 month. I've been able to save money on some parts and labor with one of my dad's mechanics. Only take to VW when I have to. Always some light on-tire; airbag; brake sensor (need to replace the sensors). Be prepared to spend $$$
Love the vehicle - hate the repair bills.
Wife uses this as a daily driver to work - 20 mile round trip - almost all highway miles. But is horribly expensive to maintain. $700 for heater blower motor (in California - so hardly ever used). $2800 for timing belt at 60K miles. Just got quoted $3500 to replace the [non-permissible content removed] alternator (have to lower the friggin engine to do it). As much as I like the Taureg, I'd never recommend anyone buy one that is out of warranty.
Love my Tourareg
I really love this car and have been driving it for the past six years. I am really sad that the new SUVs do not come with the V-8. Sad sad sad!
