Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,530
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,530
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Golf 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,530
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Golf City 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,530
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Golf Celebration 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,530
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Golf Sport 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,247
|$1,619
|Clean
|$482
|$1,102
|$1,433
|Average
|$353
|$812
|$1,059
|Rough
|$224
|$522
|$686