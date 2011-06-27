Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews
Fun For a Big Guy
I bought is car to run errands and bang around in saving my primary vehicle from those lovely people who ding your doors and scrap your bumpers. I wanted something very small but big enough for me to fit in. Well this car is small , fun to drive around the city and as for me ,a 6 foot guy, I got 6 inches of head room. It is like my own little street legal Go-Kart. Now I want a new one!!!
think it is great
I am the third owner of my 95 golf lll gl when I got the car it had 165,000 miles on it ... I have had it now 4 yrs and put about 80k miles on it myself. Yes I have had some Major repairs, but considering the shape I got it in, really was BASIC maintenance. It has its quarks, and in time you learn to "love" them ... Wish I was able to get the car new instead of being the third owner ... I would with out doubt recommend this model and yr to any one looking for a car - even used!
Pooper
Sluggish, no zip - was peppy at first!
No More VW
I loved this car when I bought it. It is really fun to drive, but that's where the excitement ends. A lot of things break on this car. Hoses, electronics, gauges, door locks, the list goes on. And nothing is cheap to fix or replace. I've heard that VW parts are more expensive than Mercedes Benz, and I wouldn't be surprised if it were true. Quality is not great either: the mouldings on the doors are discoloured, it's making a lot of little noises, and the seats aren't very stable.
value engineered
this car if kept up in maintenance, there is some wear and tear.and parts are expensive but, they aren't major i had no vehicle failure so it is reliable but you can only appreciate it over a long period of use.style is not too dated but paint and finish are still fresh in appearance.the bilstiens and alloy wheels add appearance and crispness to the original squishy ride.
