Estimated values
1994 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,331
|$1,729
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$557
|$732
