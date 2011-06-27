Used 1994 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

Good car as long as nothing breaks Andrewx5 , 12/16/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is great as long as you don't have to replace parts. Volkswagen parts are through the roof! I love my VW, but I need to part with it to get a car that has affordable parts. Report Abuse

Good and Bad Gina , 10/02/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 1994 Volkswagen Golf is expensive to fix, have has had lots of problems as its mileage increases. However, it is fun to drive, has very good pick up, and is faster than newer cars that I have driven. Report Abuse

Great car - I Bought It Twice lowblackdub , 01/15/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just re-purchased my 1994 Volkswagen Golf four years after selling it. It was such a good car and the only car I ever regret selling. I've covered 180,000 kms. in it and it has been solid, with no major problems to speak of. It still looks, rides, and runs like it did eleven years ago when I originally purchased it. Report Abuse

Great little car! golf_driver , 03/26/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my Golf as a graduation gift in 2007 and have been fairly happy with it. The guy that owned it before me put a clutch in it after learning how to drive a standard, has some sketchy rust spots (originally a VT car), the engine cuts out at odd moments (due to the MAF sensor), and the radio died a silent death when the battery was disconnected one day. Also, the drivers door lock cylinder comes out with the key and the vacuum-powered locking system doesn't work. Other than that and some routine maintenance, I love my VW and plan on buying a Mk. 4 ASAP. All my friends envy me my sporty little car and want either a Golf or a Jetta now. Report Abuse