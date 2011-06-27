  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 2000 Toyota Celica
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(115)
Appraise this car

2000 Toyota Celica Review

Pros & Cons

  • New styling, new engines, new excitement.
  • Celica GT-S engine is peaky for in-town use.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Celica for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,797 - $4,094
Used Celica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2000 Toyota Celica is a distinctive and entertaining sport coupe biased toward performance rather than convenience.

Vehicle overview

The 2000 Celica enters its seventh generation considerably leaner and meaner. Styled in the United States by Calty Design Research Inc. in Newport Beach, Calif., the cab-forward design features a high-fashion look with racecar design elements. Sharp-edged panels, dramatic plunging curves, a tall tail and a radically lowered front fascia are stark contrasts. Compared to past models, Celica is shorter in length, but longer in wheelbase.

There are two versions for 2000: a base-level Celica GT, and a more-powerful GT-S. An all-new 1.8-liter, four-cylinder, DOHC all-aluminum engine powers the Celica GT-S. Hitting an impressive mark of 100 horsepower per liter of displacement, the engine generates 180 horsepower at 7,600 rpm and 133 foot-pounds of torque at 6,800 rpm. The GT-S powerplant, co-developed with Yamaha, utilizes Toyota's new VVTL-i engine technology. Similar in concept to Honda's VTEC, the system can adjust both valve timing and lift. The GT model's 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine produces 140 horsepower and 125 foot-pounds of torque at 6,400 rpm.

The 2000 Celica GT and GT-S are both available with different variations of all-new automatic and manual transmissions. The newly developed four-speed automatic transmission is found in both the GT and GT-S models. The GT-S also comes with E-shift steering wheel-mounted buttons, similar to those found in the Lexus GS 400. These allow "manual" shifting of the automatic transmission. As an exclusive feature in this class, the manual transmission in the GT-S features six forward gears.

The suspension and braking systems also have been upgraded. The front suspension is outfitted with MacPherson struts with offset springs and a solid anti-roll bar. The rear suspension is a double-wishbone design with a new camber-control function and a solid anti-roll bar. ABS is optional on both models. The Celica GT rides on 15x6.5-inch steel wheels with 195/60 R15 tires, while the high-grade GT-S features 15x6.5-inch alloy wheels on 205/55 R15 tires. Both models offer optional aluminum alloy wheels.

The 2000 Celica's interior has also been significantly altered. A simple cross-over dash layout, big analog gauges, sporty bucket seats and a purpose-built feel behind the wheel add to Celica's cockpit experience. Both Celica grade levels offer a center console big enough to hold eight CD cases, as well as two oversized cups. The rear seatbacks also can be folded forward, providing additional trunk space. Driver and front-passenger airbags are standard, and side airbags are optional.

The previous-generation Celica was generally considered slow, overweight and expensive. The new 2000 Celica should provide some welcome change to Toyota's sporty-car lineup

2000 Highlights

The all-new 2000 Toyota Celica is considerably more performance-oriented than the previous model. Highlights include a sleek exterior, a 180-horsepower engine and six-speed gearbox for the GT-S, and sharp handling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Toyota Celica.

5(85%)
4(10%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
115 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 115 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sweet Little Car
chumd,11/16/2013
This is a very nice car. Getting from point A-B hasn't been an issue for me. Very reliable & fun-to-drive. Haven't had any mechanical problems and absolutely love the durability of this car. Has tight/firm Handling & is almost "go-kart" like. Great on gas and has effortless style points. I chose the 6-speed manual to better my gas consumption and wouldn't recommend anything else(especially if you're looking to enhance performance). I have (ashy)grey cloth interior that has held nicely for 13 years now. All electrical units have lasted and honestly haven't had a bad experience with the car yet. All-together a great, fun, and exciting car to drive down the highway. 2 thumbs up!
Best Car I ever bought
melgoodman77,04/24/2011
I am sorry they don't make these cars anymore. I just totaled mine after 202,000 miles. This car never had any major issues except the sunroof started leaking. Very reliable. I hate my new car and wish I could buy a new celica.
2000Celica long-term test
Bobbi,03/08/2002
The 2000 Toyota Celica delivers in the sports category of coupes under $30,000. Unlike it's predecessor, this car has been designed with performance as the primary focus. Both the GT and GTS trim deliver stout acceleration and power- combined with lightness and near neutal handling. Remember, the GT is only a mere 300lbs heavier than the featherweight MR2 Spyder.
I love this car!!!!
allstrknz,01/29/2012
I bought my 2000 celica gt-s with 150xxx miles on it, and it still drives great!! Even though its 12 years old, it looks super sporty and I get compliments on it all the time. Its so fun to drive especially on curvy roads. Gets great excelleration and I love the fact that is a 6 speed. Excellent reliability.. nothing has gone wrong with it whatsoever!!
See all 115 reviews of the 2000 Toyota Celica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Toyota Celica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Toyota Celica
More About This Model

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 30 years since Toyota released the Celica to sporting drivers. At its introduction, the Celica was a revolutionary vehicle, providing sports car-like features and performance at an affordable price.

When the first Celicas arrived on American shores in 1971, sports car enthusiasts were treated to not only a car that was fun to drive (with a 1.9-liter SOHC four-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission) but the cars were reliable to boot. In 1978, a new body style was introduced with what would become the Celica's signature wide B-pillars. The following year, Toyota spun off the Celica Supra - the first Toyota to receive electronic fuel injection. While the Supra variant carried 20 additional horsepower over the GT (courtesy of its inline six), the inherit weight gain offset the boost in performance.

Toyota buffs remember the early 1980s as the beginning of the Celica heyday, with Toyota designers re-penning the Celica in 1982, creating a boxy look that is still popular today and Lamborghini Miura-like pop-up headlights (which basically "sat up" from a "lay back" position). That same year, Toyota decided to spin off the Supra as its own model, distancing it from the Celica with a distinctive front end and an independent rear suspension.

In 1986, the Celica changed completely - front-wheel drive replaced the traditional rear-drive setup; round, flowing lines enhanced the body panels and a new 2.0-liter, twin-cam four-banger graced the engine compartment. But four years later, Toyota would produce the "ultimate Celica," the 1990 All-Trac Turbo. With full-time, all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine producing 200 horsepower, the All-Trac quickly took its place as the Celica flagship. Fast forward again to 1994, when Toyota pulled out the styling pen once more, including four exposed headlamps, dual airbags and optional ABS. This mundane sixth-generation Celica bore little resemblance to its previous brethren, was overpriced and underpowered.

For 2000, Toyota has taken the Celica back to its performance car roots, with new cutting-edge bodywork, a high-revving powertrain and an aggressive suspension that beckons the switchbacks of canyon roads.

The Celica has come of age, and that's not a bad thing. Like a testosterone-laden teenager, the new Celica has an attitude that says, "This road is mine." From the moment we slid into the high-back, stiff-bolster seats, we realized that the GT-S is designed like a race car - and it probably won't take much time before tuners get their hands on this performance milestone.

An all-new 1.8-liter, four-cylinder DOHC variable valve timing and lift with intelligence control (VVTL-I) aluminum engine powers the latest Celica GT-S, generating 180 horsepower at 7,600 rpm and 133 ft-lbs. of torque at 6,800 rpm. Unlike the former-generation GT model, the new GT-S suffers from a lack of low-end grunt, only to make up the difference in the upper echelon of the rpm band. As with the Honda S2000, keeping the engine within the "sweet spot" of 4,500 to 6,800 rpm develops a mind-bending rush of power to the front wheels.

A first for the Celica, the GT-S's engine is mated to a standard six-speed gearbox with a short-throw shifter. The combination provided positive, quick gear changes with a race car-like feel. Caution must be exercised when changing gears, however, as the shift gates are extremely narrow and (as we found out in testing) it is very easy to hit second gear instead of fourth. We'll put money down that Toyota sees a lot of warranty claims for expired trannys due to this gate issue.

A four-speed "sport-shift" automatic is available, with Formula 1-style shift buttons mounted on the steering wheel. With the gear selector in the "M" position, the driver can "manually" shift the automatic tranny by selecting either the buttons on the back of the steering wheel spokes to upshift or depress the buttons on the front of the spokes to downshift.

With all of the potential Toyota built into the new engine, the GT-S needed brakes to hustle it to a stop in a hurry...and Toyota didn't skimp in the binder department. "Outstanding" was the first thought that came to mind when we stomped on the "whoa" pedal, feeling like we could stop on a dime and get nine-and-a-half cents change. With 11-inch front and 10.5-inch rear discs, our ABS-assisted test vehicle hauled us from 60 to zero in a scant 110 feet with only minimal ABS pulse through the pedal. Brake fade was
virtually nonexistent.

When Toyota set out to pen the seventh-generation Celica, the designers elected to meld Indy car-like features - sharp-edged panels, low profile, air engulfing intakes and a low stance - with a high-fashion cab-forward design - dramatic plunging curves, tall tail and radically lowered front fascia - creating a stark design contrast over previous models.

The effect succeeded in spades.

Gone is the former bulbous front end and pudgy sides, giving way to a lean, mean street-fighting machine. This new design allowed Toyota to make the Celica over 4 inches shorter than the previous version, yet increase the wheelbase by over 3 inches for better stability and ride quality.

No matter where we went, the Celica GT-S drew more thumbs up than we'd seen in recent times. Fuel stops required an extra 10 minutes to answer questions from motorists. Most often, those comments revolved around the Celica's design and fit and finish, which was first-rate. Unlike some of the Celica's sport coupe counterparts, minimal orange peel was found in the paint and all body seams were aligned perfectly.

The Celica's redesigned interior is remarkably spacious, given this year's reduction of leg and hip room. In typical Toyota fashion, the Celica's interior is well laid-out with functionality as the first priority. The controls fall to hand naturally and the large buttons and switchgear make selections a snap.

But we were disappointed with Toyota's choice of materials when it came to the center console and climate controls, which were unusually clunky and cheap-looking (better suited for a Playskool replica). Similarly, the placement of the cupholders aft of the shifter made for difficult gear changes and a big mess as our tester's drink was in the direct path of the first-to-second and third-to-fourth gear changes. While you might get away with a can of soda, anything taller is sure to be blasted into the lap of unsuspecting backseat occupants during spirited shifting.

The front seats accommodate two large people easily without infringing on personal space. With the high-back seat design and large side bolsters, optional side airbags are crafted neatly into the side of the seatback. But while the bolsters help to keep the driver anchored in the seat during hard cornering, they make ingress/egress more of a gymnastic feat, as you contort your body into the seat. With the standard thin cloth fabric, we were concerned about premature wear - signs of which were already evident on our tester.

In our initial 250-mile test loop, driver and front passenger were pleased to emerge with nary a cramp in their bodies, ready for another stretch of highway. This is due in part to the GT-S's excellent steering wheel-centered driver position and superb lumbar support in the seats.

The new breed of sport compact enthusiast will appreciate the aluminum pedals, which are the correct width and perfectly placed for heel/toe gear changes. Toyota wisely added this feature with the rise of the sport compact market, and we figure it won't be long before the Celica GT-S becomes a prominent figure at the racetrack.

As expected in a 2+2 design, rear seat room is marginal with headroom and legroom virtually nonexistent. Expect to hear a lot of gruff from anyone over 5 feet 6 inches; getting back there requires substantial twisting and finagling. After 20 miles of traveling, you won't care anymore about being uncomfortable. By then, your lower extremities will be asleep from lack of blood flow.

If there is one sport coupe that stands out in the handling ranks, it's the Celica. We were pleasantly surprised by the neutral handling characteristics of the GT-S, despite the front-drive layout weight distribution of 61 percent front to 39 percent rear. Setting the suspension for hard corners was a breeze and it demonstrated excellent transitioning characteristics in the curves. Whether we trailed the throttle or trail-braked the car, the Celica took the "I'll take anything you throw at me" stance every time.

Overall ride quality was compliant, soaking up any rut or bump in the road, transferring just enough road feel for the driver to know what was happening underfoot, yet delivering a supple ride. Of course, this has its good and bad points. The car is so forgiving, an experienced driver can have a lot of fun at the upper limits of the car's ability, but trouble awaits the inexperienced driver, who can quickly exceed his or her driving skill.

Pitted against the Honda Prelude SH, Acura Integra GS-R and Mitsubishi Eclipse, the Celica GT-S beats the Prelude on price and cargo volume, the Integra in the horsepower department by 10 ponies and on price point, and buries the Eclipse in the braking department. Even with the American muscle competition -- the likes of the Ford Mustang GT and Chevrolet Camaro Z28 -- in the same price category, the GT-S is sure to snatch a good portion of market share. Our well-equipped tester (which was lacking only the leather trim package) stickered at $23,870, only $2,190 over base.

If asked to choose in this segment, we'd have to flip a coin between the Prelude SH and the Celica GT-S, with the Celica having a slight edge due to its new radical design. Either way you'll have a hard time handing the keys back after a test drive.

Used 2000 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 2000 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback. Available styles include GT-S 2dr Hatchback, and GT 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Toyota Celica?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Toyota Celicas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Toyota Celica for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Toyota Celica.

Can't find a used 2000 Toyota Celicas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Celica for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,796.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,053.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Celica for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,265.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,858.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Toyota Celica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Celica lease specials

Related Used 2000 Toyota Celica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles