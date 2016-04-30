Used 2004 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2004 Toyota Celica GT

    81,172 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,299

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2004 Toyota Celica GT

    78,036 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Celica GT-S in Red
    used

    2003 Toyota Celica GT-S

    94,782 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,690

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2002 Toyota Celica GT

    145,568 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,980

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Celica GT in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Celica GT

    236,893 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,598

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Celica GT in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Celica GT

    156,997 miles

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Celica GT in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Celica GT

    171,983 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,700

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Celica GT in Black
    used

    2001 Toyota Celica GT

    239,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2001 Toyota Celica GT

    272,306 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,895

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2001 Toyota Celica GT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,895

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Celica GT-S
    used

    2000 Toyota Celica GT-S

    136,451 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,450

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2000 Toyota Celica GT

    185,740 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,289

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2000 Toyota Celica GT

    130,665 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,185

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2000 Toyota Celica GT

    246,195 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1996 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    1996 Toyota Celica GT

    42,569 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,899

    Details
  • 1995 Toyota Celica ST
    used

    1995 Toyota Celica ST

    223,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,596

    Details
  • 1993 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    1993 Toyota Celica GT

    95,547 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Celica

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Celica
Overall Consumer Rating
4.873 Reviews
See all 73 reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Fun and Exciting. Looks sharp, drives sharp.
Toyota Fanboy,04/30/2016
GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
First thing to say, I love the car. Fun to drive, fast take off- not that fast high end speed- but really? who needs to drive 100+. Has awesome resale value. (not selling mine though- I am driving mine into the dirt) The Pros then the Cons Pros- Car handles like a champ. Snow,rain,sun. Car is light, and you can feel it. (Can feel windy days but good handling combats this). Great gas mileage, I drive about 1000 miles a month, unfortunately, but the car is still good on gas (and i speed quite a bit). Mine came with JBL speakers, so sound is good, had to add my own sub woofer in for base, (nothing crazy 100 W). Car speakers are energy efficient, don't have to worry about car battery dying. Interior looks okay- I like it but a lil more plastic than other cars. Car has been hit twice by two trucks and still drives amazing. (low end crashes). Didnt feel it. Getting in and out of car is a lil tough since car is low. Car feels comfortable from drivers seat, not from glorified trunk that is a backrow. Cons- Since I drive a lot and more enthusiastic than most, maintenance adds up. Parts are cheap- good news, but unless you got a good mechanic, may be expensive to maintenance- car is not easy to work on, super tight engine bay. The car is notorious for check engine light- (o2 sensor possibly) so the quest for what is turning engine light begins, mine was a dirty ocv valve, cleaned myself cost 10 bucs. Loud hull noise- but you can hear the engine- so might not be that bad. Not one drop of rust on my car. 12 years old. Looks good paint job wise. All about who maintained it before you. Now on to the repair list- labor varies Right rear knuckle - 100 bucs for part Fight right Ball joint- 50 bucs Engine mounts - 100 bucs for all four wheel balance, rotation every 3k miles- to keep up with good handling Front windshield- since window is angled I think rocks hit it harder and more frequently than any car ive driven. 300 bucs- insurance covered it- so nothing Tires - 300- I have 16 inch rims/tires- not all celicas are that large. Breaks- 100 for all 4. Performance breaks Bolt that is used in alignments rusted- got stuck- cost 20 bucs for bolt- but labor can be expensive at a shop. Car needs to be maintained or you will feel it. However, That is only if your as anal as I am with your car. Overall opinion. I love it. Drives quick, good on gas, other than small maintenance stuff- the car is one of the best I have driven, and I have driven quite a bit of upper end BMW and Caddies, it keeps up. Not a smooth ride but definitely a fun economic sporty car.
Report abuse
