Consumer Rating
(7)
1998 Toyota Celica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Toyota reliability, fuel efficient, fun-to-drive.
  • Only available in GT model, high price, funky styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Celica has long been ahead of its time as far as styling is concerned. Seems like you just get used to the funky looks of the latest Celica and Toyota unveils a new one to challenge your retinas.

This version of the Celica, while toned down somewhat from its predecessor, is still difficult to swallow at first glance. If not for the odd headlights and oversized rear spoiler, it would be a very pretty car. But it's not. Reminding our staffers of several species of brutal underwater fish, the front styling is just too radical.

However, the interior of the Celica is quite nice, with a subdued driving environment that places all the controls in all the right places. The effect is somewhat Teutonic in nature, and is nicely complimented by upgraded, snug, supportive seats, covered in fabric.

Under the hood of the GT is a 135-horsepower 2.2-liter four cylinder that moves the Celica briskly but without fanfare. Four-wheel discs are standard; ABS is optional. The GT is available as a coupe, liftback or convertible this year. Compared to most of the competition in the sport coupe class, the Celica is woefully underpowered. But boy, it's as reliable as Grandma's pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving dinner.

A new convertible version appeared for 1995, and is the most attractive Celica drop-top in a decade, despite the bulging headlights and gaping air dam. Powered by the same 2.2-liter engine, but hauling around some extra weight, don't expect the Celica convertible to force you back in your seat while doing the on-ramp shuffle.

And at a starting cost of nearly $25,000, we have three words for potential drop-top buyers: Mustang GT Convertible. The Celica is solid, reasonably sporty and has an outstanding reliability record. We can't recommend it, though, when less expensive and speedier cars like the Pontiac Sunfire GT, Mustang GT Convertible and Acura Integra LS are available for the taking.

1998 Highlights

For the 1998 Toyota Celica, the Celica ST trim is eliminated. GT's get more standard features and one new color: Caribbean Green Metallic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Toyota Celica.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still a superior car
hondoman45,06/21/2013
GT 2dr Coupe
This is my fourth Celica and all have been great cars. Good power and handling, great gas mileage (about 29 mpg overall), and reliability that other car makers can only dream of. It's nice to be low to the ground in a fast car! It has a pretty smooth ride and is quieter than most at speed. Not many people buy these so it's rare to see another one during a week. I don't want to sell this one I've got as there just isn't a car I'd rather have! With over 175k, it runs like new and is close to new in looks as well. Toyota rocks! I have the automatic and love it! Update 06/21/2016: Still have this and my son loves driving it. These are rare but cheap to keep. If maintained I see no end in sight for this car.
Great car, my fourth Celica
Chad,02/18/2006
Car has been highly reliable, as have been all the Celicas I've owned. It is great to drive (assuming you're happy with front wheel drive), taking me happily down California Route 1 at California highway speeds. Surprisingly good trunk space has handled Christmas trees, Nordic track exerciser and other large items. Very good interior layout. Comfortable seats, but low for people in poor shape.
Quality Car
q dawg,08/31/2003
No major problems with my 1998 Celica and its over 5 years old. Of course, that's expected with all Toyotas. Drives like a champ.
98 Celica
Kathy,02/02/2006
The car is stylish and fun to drive. It's reliable and can be counted on to be zippy when needed in the 5-speed manual. The interior gadgets are not always of the utmost quality, but it's easily overlooked for the overall quality of the car.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 1998 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback, Celica Coupe, Celica Convertible. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe, GT 2dr Convertible, and GT 2dr Hatchback.

