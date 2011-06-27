  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(95)
2002 Toyota Celica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Radical styling, rev-happy GT-S engine, outstanding steering/braking/handling.
  • Mediocre interior materials, difficult-to-master six-speed shifter, doesn't offer much in terms of features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A distinctive and entertaining sport coupe biased toward performance rather than convenience.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in 2000, the latest Toyota Celica is a sharp, if somewhat high-strung, performer. Styled in California by Calty Design Research, the Celica's cab-forward shape features a high-fashion look with racecar design elements. Sharp-edged panels, dramatic plunging curves, a tall tail and a radically lowered front fascia create stark contrasts.

There are two versions on sale: a base-level Celica GT and a more-powerful GT-S. A 1.8-liter four-cylinder dual overhead camshaft engine powers the Celica GT-S. Hitting an impressive mark of 100 horsepower per liter of displacement, the engine generates 180 ponies at 7,600 rpm and 133 pound-feet of torque at 6,800 rpm. The GT-S powerplant, co-developed with Yamaha, utilizes Toyota's new VVT-i engine technology. Similar in concept to Honda's VTEC, the system can adjust both valve timing and lift. The GT model's adequate 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine produces 140 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque at 6,400 rpm.

Celica GT and GT-S are both available with different variations of automatic and manual transmissions. GT comes standard with a five-speed manual gearbox. Optional on both trims is a four-speed automatic transmission, equipped with E-shift steering wheel-mounted buttons in the GT-S. These allow for "manual" shifting of the automatic transmission. The manual transmission in the GT-S features six forward gears, but the shifter gates are closely spaced and it's easy to select the wrong gear.

Suspension and braking systems provide outstanding handling and performance. The front suspension utilizes MacPherson struts with offset springs and a solid antiroll bar, while the rear suspension employs a double-wishbone design with a camber-control function and a solid antiroll bar. ABS is optional on both models. The Celica GT rides on 15x6.5-inch steel wheels with 195/60R15 tires, while the high-grade GT-S features 15x6.5-inch alloy wheels on 205/55R15 tires. Both models offer optional aluminum alloy wheels, sized 16 inches for the GT-S.

Celica's interior is stylish, functional and comfortable for two adults and a healthy amount of their gear. A simple, downswept dash layout, big analog gauges, sporty bucket seats, faux-drilled metal pedals and fashionable metallic silver accents add to Celica's cockpit ambience, but material quality is less than impressive. Both GT and GT-S offer a center console big enough to hold eight CD cases, as well as two oversized cups. The rear seatbacks also can be folded forward, providing additional cargo space. Driver and front-passenger airbags are standard, and side airbags are optional. GT-S models can be equipped with leather.

Until recently, Celicas were generally considered slow, overweight and expensive. Detractors claimed they were "secretary's cars." Not anymore. The 2002 Celica, especially in GT-S trim, is one of the most exciting sport coupes sold. While it might be too loud and polarizing for some, we have no problem recommending it to those who want a fairly affordable and entertaining vehicle.

2002 Highlights

There are no changes to the 2002 Toyota Celica.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota Celica.

5(93%)
4(5%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.9
95 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST CAR
steelerfox,10/18/2012
I have a 2002 celica gt with original action package. i love this car. i got this car as my first car 3 years ago and i will never get rid of it. this car will remain in my garage even after i get a new car. this car is amazing fun to drive possibly to much fun. it has been extremely reliable and the only problem i have had is an eval check engine light. fortunately i know a mechanic who helped me get that sorted out. this car is gorgeous and people tell me how much they love it all the time. it does very decent for a little car in the snow. i live on lake ontario in NY and we get quite a bit of snow but she has never let me down. the back seat is useless but who cares its not a family car.
Toyota, Please bring this car back
qkslvr,05/13/2010
I bought my 2002 new and have 190,000 miles on it. I just returned from a seven week 9400 mile road trip. My guitar, my golf clubs, my clothes with room for a passenger. This is one of those amazing cars like the old Honda Civic Hatchback that do so many things well. On top of that, this design was over the top for a $20K sports car. I hope you all recall the great commercials implying that the car looked like it was going 60 while standing still. Since Toyota sold nearly as many of these as Mitsubishi did of their Eclipse I still don't understand the move to discontinue it. Let's face it, the MR2 may have been a performer but one could never travel in it with more than a carry-on.
Great MPG at a great price
amancheski,09/30/2013
I have had my 02 Celica GT 5speed since February 2013 and have had it on some long trips. Drove it from Upper Michigan to South west colorado and back. Even in the mountains i was maintaining over 30 mpg. While in the mountains at about 32 to 33 once we got to the flats i was between 36 and 37 mpg. For a car that sits so low to the ground and is light it rides very well sometimes I think it rides smother than my lifted Tundra. Haven't been able to really test how well it does in snow to much as winter was winding down when i first got it but I can say that it does handle slippery roads very well. With not having any traction control or abs just make sure you know how to operate thus said.
Great car and fun to drive
Keri,06/19/2008
I have to say I was hesitant about buying this car. I liked the look of the car but the size worried me a bit. I am so glad I bought it. It has been reliable and really fun to drive. It is small and at times, I have had to sit in the back seat and I was cramped. However, I rarely do that. I don't care, the performance, gas mileage, the look, etc. make it well worth it. I love my car.
See all 95 reviews of the 2002 Toyota Celica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 2002 Toyota Celica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2002 Toyota Celica

Used 2002 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Toyota Celica?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Toyota Celica trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Toyota Celica GT is priced between $3,995 and$3,995 with odometer readings between 156997 and156997 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Toyota Celicas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Toyota Celica for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 Celicas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 156997 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Toyota Celica.

Can't find a used 2002 Toyota Celicas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Celica for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,331.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,489.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Celica for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,546.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,607.

