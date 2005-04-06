  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica

Used 2005 Toyota Celica

2005 Toyota Celica
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,668 - $5,302
Consumer Rating
(29)

Pros & Cons

  • Rev-happy engine in the GT-S, ultraprecise steering, razor-sharp handling and strong brakes make for a thrill ride in the canyons.
  • Mediocre interior materials, difficult-to-master GT-S six-speed shifter, short features list, poor rearward visibility.

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2005 Toyota Celica is a distinctive and entertaining sport coupe, but you better be small and easily impressed as the cabin is tight and the features list short.

Vehicle overview

It is with a heavy heart that we say so long to the Celica. Toyota's long-running sport coupe nameplate will quietly fade into the history books as production slows to a final halt at the end of 2005. Before the current generation arrived, Celicas were often chastised for being slow, overweight and a little on the expensive side. But not anymore, as the latest Celica is a sharp performer that's as nimble as it is stylish. Designed in California, the Celica's cab-forward shape features a high-fashion look with racecar design elements. Sharp-edge panels, dramatic plunging curves, a tall tail and a radically lowered front fascia create stark contrasts. In high-performance GT-S trim, the 2005 Toyota Celica is the martial arts action hero of sport coupes. It is quick, nimble and an absolute joy to drive on curvy roads thanks to ultraresponsive steering and a tightly controlled suspension. Used for commuting, however, the Celica's somewhat stiff ride and high-strung powertrain can take their toll. If all you want is a sporty look, more relaxed cruisers like the Hyundai Tiburon or the Mitsubishi Eclipse might be better choices. Or, if you want something in the middle, the Acura RSX or Scion tC are worth considering. Those cars aside, the Celica is a solid performer that will rarely leave you wishing for more when the road turns twisty. As it is today, the 2005 Toyota Celica isn't necessarily a bad car at all, but it is beginning to show signs of age. Don't be surprised, however, to see the legendary name rise again on some future sport-coupe product. We can only hope it would be as daring and fun as today's Celica.

Toyota Celica models

The front-drive 2005 Toyota Celica is a two-door hatchback with two available trim levels: GT and GT-S. Though the GT has an attractive price, its feature list is rather scant. You'll get the basics like air conditioning and a CD player, but power windows and locks, cruise control and a rear wiper are all optional. These features are standard on the GT-S, along with its higher-horsepower engine. The GT-S also has bigger brakes, alloy wheels, foglamps, a JBL sound system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and sport pedals. On either car, you can order upgraded 16-inch alloy wheels, high-intensity discharge headlamps, a sunroof, a rear wing, keyless entry and leather seats (GT-S only). An "Action Package" is also available on both models, and it adds numerous exterior body enhancements.

2005 Highlights

This is the Celica's final year of production. For 2005, the cassette player is no longer standard, though it is still available as an option with the JBL premium audio system on the GT-S.

Performance & mpg

The base GT is equipped with a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder dual-overhead camshaft engine rated at 140 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. The GT-S gets a more powerful 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 180 hp and 122 lb-ft of torque. The GT comes standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the GT-S features a six-speed manual. Optional on both trims is a four-speed automatic transmission. The GT-S' version has E-shift steering wheel-mounted buttons which allows for "manual" shifting.

Safety

GT models come with front disc/rear drum brakes, while GT-S models wear a full set of discs. Both Celicas offer antilock brakes and side-impact airbags as optional equipment. In government crash tests, the 2005 Toyota Celica earned four out of five stars for protection of the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts and three stars for side impacts.

Driving

The Celica's suspension, steering and braking systems provide outstanding handling and performance. There's little body roll, excellent road feel and few surprises when it's pushed hard. The GT-S leans heavily in favor of performance over comfort, so be prepared to make the trade-off if you want the extra performance. The standard GT is still an entertaining drive despite its more forgiving setup.

Interior

The Celica's interior is stylish, functional and comfortable for two adults and a healthy amount of their gear. A simple, down-swept dash layout, big analog gauges, sporty bucket seats, faux-drilled metal pedals and fashionable metallic silver accents add to Celica's cockpit ambience, but materials quality is less than impressive. Both the GT and GT-S offer a center console big enough to hold eight CD cases, as well as two oversize cups. The rear seats are small and barely offer enough room to squeeze in extra passengers, but folded down, they allow a considerable amount of cargo space.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Celica.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 29 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • engine
  • spaciousness
  • road noise
  • acceleration
  • maintenance & parts
  • off-roading
  • safety
  • sound system
  • emission system
  • interior
  • lights
  • visibility
  • transmission
  • ride quality
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Best looking Car Ever except a Ferrari
Snappy21,

I love my 2005 Celica, it is red, I dropped it (Ibach springs), great 17 inch rims, new exhaust pipe, new intake in the engine. Looks like a Ferrari F430. I make people who drive other sports cars really jealous, because their cars look boring compared to my RED JET PLANE.

4.625 out of 5 stars, My little zip zip
Patti,

This car is so much fun to drive. The maneuverability is awesome. The gas mileage is UNREAL. Get it... you won't regret it.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Adventures Car Needing Interior Design
melloww22,

Overall the exterior is daring and smooth line look of a sports car worth more than its price tag. The interior is the biggest draw back, cheap plastic sorrounds the driver taking away some its glamour. Accelaration is weak, but the turns are amazing. This 7th generation Celica is by far the best in its class but leaves ample room for future performance and quality improvements.

5 out of 5 stars, The best car in the world!!!
michelle,

I love my Toyota Celica GTS. I think that it's the best car I have ever had and I have had a lot. The Celica is like no other car i have ever seen. The Celica looks like a high price car but it isn't!! I have no problems with the car, I love everything about it.

Write a review

See all 29 reviews

Features & Specs

GT 2dr Hatchback features & specs
GT 2dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 4A
MPG 25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
GT 2dr Hatchback features & specs
GT 2dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 5M
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
GTS 2dr Hatchback features & specs
GTS 2dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 4A
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
GTS 2dr Hatchback features & specs
GTS 2dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 6M
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota Celica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

FAQ

Is the Toyota Celica a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Celica both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Celica fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Celica gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Celica has 16.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Celica. Learn more

Is the Toyota Celica reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Celica is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Celica. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Celica's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Toyota Celica a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Toyota Celica is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Celica is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Toyota Celica?

The least-expensive 2005 Toyota Celica is the 2005 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,670.

Other versions include:

  • GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $18,470
  • GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,670
  • GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $23,035
  • GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $22,335
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Celica?

If you're interested in the Toyota Celica, the next question is, which Celica model is right for you? Celica variants include GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of Celica models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2005 Toyota Celica

Used 2005 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2005 Toyota Celica?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Toyota Celica and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Celica 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Celica.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Toyota Celica and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Celica featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2005 Toyota Celica?

Which 2005 Toyota Celicas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota Celica for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Toyota Celica.

Can't find a new 2005 Toyota Celicas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Celica for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,935.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,135.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Toyota Celica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

Related Used 2005 Toyota Celica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider