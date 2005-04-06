Used 2005 Toyota Celica
Pros & Cons
- Rev-happy engine in the GT-S, ultraprecise steering, razor-sharp handling and strong brakes make for a thrill ride in the canyons.
- Mediocre interior materials, difficult-to-master GT-S six-speed shifter, short features list, poor rearward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2005 Toyota Celica is a distinctive and entertaining sport coupe, but you better be small and easily impressed as the cabin is tight and the features list short.
Vehicle overview
It is with a heavy heart that we say so long to the Celica. Toyota's long-running sport coupe nameplate will quietly fade into the history books as production slows to a final halt at the end of 2005. Before the current generation arrived, Celicas were often chastised for being slow, overweight and a little on the expensive side. But not anymore, as the latest Celica is a sharp performer that's as nimble as it is stylish. Designed in California, the Celica's cab-forward shape features a high-fashion look with racecar design elements. Sharp-edge panels, dramatic plunging curves, a tall tail and a radically lowered front fascia create stark contrasts. In high-performance GT-S trim, the 2005 Toyota Celica is the martial arts action hero of sport coupes. It is quick, nimble and an absolute joy to drive on curvy roads thanks to ultraresponsive steering and a tightly controlled suspension. Used for commuting, however, the Celica's somewhat stiff ride and high-strung powertrain can take their toll. If all you want is a sporty look, more relaxed cruisers like the Hyundai Tiburon or the Mitsubishi Eclipse might be better choices. Or, if you want something in the middle, the Acura RSX or Scion tC are worth considering. Those cars aside, the Celica is a solid performer that will rarely leave you wishing for more when the road turns twisty. As it is today, the 2005 Toyota Celica isn't necessarily a bad car at all, but it is beginning to show signs of age. Don't be surprised, however, to see the legendary name rise again on some future sport-coupe product. We can only hope it would be as daring and fun as today's Celica.
Toyota Celica models
The front-drive 2005 Toyota Celica is a two-door hatchback with two available trim levels: GT and GT-S. Though the GT has an attractive price, its feature list is rather scant. You'll get the basics like air conditioning and a CD player, but power windows and locks, cruise control and a rear wiper are all optional. These features are standard on the GT-S, along with its higher-horsepower engine. The GT-S also has bigger brakes, alloy wheels, foglamps, a JBL sound system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and sport pedals. On either car, you can order upgraded 16-inch alloy wheels, high-intensity discharge headlamps, a sunroof, a rear wing, keyless entry and leather seats (GT-S only). An "Action Package" is also available on both models, and it adds numerous exterior body enhancements.
2005 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The base GT is equipped with a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder dual-overhead camshaft engine rated at 140 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. The GT-S gets a more powerful 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 180 hp and 122 lb-ft of torque. The GT comes standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the GT-S features a six-speed manual. Optional on both trims is a four-speed automatic transmission. The GT-S' version has E-shift steering wheel-mounted buttons which allows for "manual" shifting.
Safety
GT models come with front disc/rear drum brakes, while GT-S models wear a full set of discs. Both Celicas offer antilock brakes and side-impact airbags as optional equipment. In government crash tests, the 2005 Toyota Celica earned four out of five stars for protection of the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts and three stars for side impacts.
Driving
The Celica's suspension, steering and braking systems provide outstanding handling and performance. There's little body roll, excellent road feel and few surprises when it's pushed hard. The GT-S leans heavily in favor of performance over comfort, so be prepared to make the trade-off if you want the extra performance. The standard GT is still an entertaining drive despite its more forgiving setup.
Interior
The Celica's interior is stylish, functional and comfortable for two adults and a healthy amount of their gear. A simple, down-swept dash layout, big analog gauges, sporty bucket seats, faux-drilled metal pedals and fashionable metallic silver accents add to Celica's cockpit ambience, but materials quality is less than impressive. Both the GT and GT-S offer a center console big enough to hold eight CD cases, as well as two oversize cups. The rear seats are small and barely offer enough room to squeeze in extra passengers, but folded down, they allow a considerable amount of cargo space.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- engine
- spaciousness
- road noise
- acceleration
- maintenance & parts
- off-roading
- safety
- sound system
- emission system
- interior
- lights
- visibility
- transmission
- ride quality
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love my 2005 Celica, it is red, I dropped it (Ibach springs), great 17 inch rims, new exhaust pipe, new intake in the engine. Looks like a Ferrari F430. I make people who drive other sports cars really jealous, because their cars look boring compared to my RED JET PLANE.
This car is so much fun to drive. The maneuverability is awesome. The gas mileage is UNREAL. Get it... you won't regret it.
Overall the exterior is daring and smooth line look of a sports car worth more than its price tag. The interior is the biggest draw back, cheap plastic sorrounds the driver taking away some its glamour. Accelaration is weak, but the turns are amazing. This 7th generation Celica is by far the best in its class but leaves ample room for future performance and quality improvements.
I love my Toyota Celica GTS. I think that it's the best car I have ever had and I have had a lot. The Celica is like no other car i have ever seen. The Celica looks like a high price car but it isn't!! I have no problems with the car, I love everything about it.
Features & Specs
|GT 2dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
|GT 2dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
|GTS 2dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 4
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 7600 rpm
|GTS 2dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|180 hp @ 7600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The least-expensive 2005 Toyota Celica is the 2005 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,670.
Used 2005 Toyota Celica Overview
The Used 2005 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M).
