  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Celica
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(73)
Appraise this car

2004 Toyota Celica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Radical styling, rev-happy GT-S engine, outstanding steering, braking and handling.
  • Mediocre interior materials, difficult-to-master GT-S six-speed shifter, short features list.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Celica for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,698 - $5,642
Used Celica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2004 Toyota Celica is a distinctive and entertaining sport coupe, but you better be small and easily impressed as the cabin is tight and the features list short.

Vehicle overview

Before the current generation arrived, Celicas were often chastised for being slow, overweight and a little on the expensive side. But not anymore, as the latest Celica is a sharp performer that's as nimble as it is stylish. Designed in California, the Celica's cab-forward shape features a high-fashion look with race-car design elements. Sharp-edge panels, dramatic plunging curves, a tall tail and a radically lowered front fascia create stark contrasts. In high-performance GT-S trim, the 2004 Toyota Celica is the martial arts action hero of sport coupes. It is quick, nimble and an absolute joy to drive on curvy roads thanks to ultraresponsive steering and a tightly controlled suspension. Used for commuting, however, the Celica's somewhat stiff ride and high-strung powertrain can take their toll. If all you want is a sporty look, more relaxed cruisers like the Hyundai Tiburon or the Mitsubishi Eclipse might be better choices. Or, if you want something in the middle, the Acura RSX is another coupe worth considering. Those cars aside, the 2004 Toyota Celica is a solid performer that will rarely leave you wishing for more when the road turns twisty.

2004 Highlights

High-intensity discharge headlights are now optional on all 2004 Toyota Celica models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Celica.

5(89%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
73 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun and Exciting. Looks sharp, drives sharp.
Toyota Fanboy,04/30/2016
GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
First thing to say, I love the car. Fun to drive, fast take off- not that fast high end speed- but really? who needs to drive 100+. Has awesome resale value. (not selling mine though- I am driving mine into the dirt) The Pros then the Cons Pros- Car handles like a champ. Snow,rain,sun. Car is light, and you can feel it. (Can feel windy days but good handling combats this). Great gas mileage, I drive about 1000 miles a month, unfortunately, but the car is still good on gas (and i speed quite a bit). Mine came with JBL speakers, so sound is good, had to add my own sub woofer in for base, (nothing crazy 100 W). Car speakers are energy efficient, don't have to worry about car battery dying. Interior looks okay- I like it but a lil more plastic than other cars. Car has been hit twice by two trucks and still drives amazing. (low end crashes). Didnt feel it. Getting in and out of car is a lil tough since car is low. Car feels comfortable from drivers seat, not from glorified trunk that is a backrow. Cons- Since I drive a lot and more enthusiastic than most, maintenance adds up. Parts are cheap- good news, but unless you got a good mechanic, may be expensive to maintenance- car is not easy to work on, super tight engine bay. The car is notorious for check engine light- (o2 sensor possibly) so the quest for what is turning engine light begins, mine was a dirty ocv valve, cleaned myself cost 10 bucs. Loud hull noise- but you can hear the engine- so might not be that bad. Not one drop of rust on my car. 12 years old. Looks good paint job wise. All about who maintained it before you. Now on to the repair list- labor varies Right rear knuckle - 100 bucs for part Fight right Ball joint- 50 bucs Engine mounts - 100 bucs for all four wheel balance, rotation every 3k miles- to keep up with good handling Front windshield- since window is angled I think rocks hit it harder and more frequently than any car ive driven. 300 bucs- insurance covered it- so nothing Tires - 300- I have 16 inch rims/tires- not all celicas are that large. Breaks- 100 for all 4. Performance breaks Bolt that is used in alignments rusted- got stuck- cost 20 bucs for bolt- but labor can be expensive at a shop. Car needs to be maintained or you will feel it. However, That is only if your as anal as I am with your car. Overall opinion. I love it. Drives quick, good on gas, other than small maintenance stuff- the car is one of the best I have driven, and I have driven quite a bit of upper end BMW and Caddies, it keeps up. Not a smooth ride but definitely a fun economic sporty car.
Wish they still made these!!
Jennifer,02/19/2016
GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my 2004 Toyota Celica GT, automatic about 2 years ago. It was 11,000 grand. It was a certified pre owned vehicle, so defiantly worth it especially since I haven't spent a penny on it besides general upkeep and purchasing new stock Celica rims since the rims I got with it were low profiles. Which were HORRIBLE in the snow.since getting my new tires and rims this car is a beast in the snow. And we get a lot of it here in PA. In general the car rocks. I've made a few upgrades, like the stereo and new tires. But the car is kept pretty stock. (Mostly because I don't trust any car shops around here to make it more sporty looking with a body kit). I am a 5'11 female with really long legs. And i fit fairly comfortably in the driver seat, and the passenger seat. The bucket seats in back are a different story. My head hits the roof. The front seats look and feel like that straight out of NASCAR. Thought it's only 143 HP, I believe, the cr has some kick and can accurate fairly well. The only time I have issues is going up hill. Even if it's at a slow grade, it takes a moment for my car to shift and sometimes gets stuck around 40 MPH as I slow everyone down behind me. (Oops!) Something I can look into though. The interior of my car has held up wonderfully. And I honestly think that for an 04 vehicle, it stands the test of time. I'm pulling 104,000 miles and I've seen so many Celicas that have over 300,000 miles. This babies run. And they run for quite a while. My only complaint? THEY NEED TO BRING THEM BACK!
The best. Period!
gtsfreak,07/19/2011
Have owned a 2004 Celica GT-S since January 2011. What a blast to drive. Hopefully, I'll get the infamous Toyota reliability out of this car as I did from my 1991 Celica ST. It's a shame Toyota discontinued this model back in 2005. Car runs smooth. Terrific handling. Sharp interior. Unfortunately, Celicas take a beating from the public. I can't tell you how many times people have purposely scratched, keyed and dented my car out of jealousy. It happened to my 1991 Celica as well. For some reason, they just can't let a sweet looking car look sweet for long. On the other side of the coin, even today, people will stop to complement me about this great looking car. It rocks! Very pleased with it.
I love it!
Caitlin,09/23/2009
When I was looking to buy a car I wanted a cute sports car to take with me to college. I was originally looking at Hyundai Tiburons and when I saw the Celica online I knew that's what I wanted. For only having a 4 cylinder engine it has nice boost of speed when you hit the gas. I have had no problems with mine and I bought it used with 48,000 miles. My car always gets looks by people who see it. :)
See all 73 reviews of the 2004 Toyota Celica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota Celica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Toyota Celica

Used 2004 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GTS 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GTS 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Celica?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota Celicas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota Celica for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota Celica.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota Celicas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Celica for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,183.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,384.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Celica for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,585.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,694.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota Celica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Celica lease specials

Related Used 2004 Toyota Celica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles