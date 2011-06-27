2004 Toyota Celica Review
Pros & Cons
- Radical styling, rev-happy GT-S engine, outstanding steering, braking and handling.
- Mediocre interior materials, difficult-to-master GT-S six-speed shifter, short features list.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2004 Toyota Celica is a distinctive and entertaining sport coupe, but you better be small and easily impressed as the cabin is tight and the features list short.
Vehicle overview
Before the current generation arrived, Celicas were often chastised for being slow, overweight and a little on the expensive side. But not anymore, as the latest Celica is a sharp performer that's as nimble as it is stylish. Designed in California, the Celica's cab-forward shape features a high-fashion look with race-car design elements. Sharp-edge panels, dramatic plunging curves, a tall tail and a radically lowered front fascia create stark contrasts. In high-performance GT-S trim, the 2004 Toyota Celica is the martial arts action hero of sport coupes. It is quick, nimble and an absolute joy to drive on curvy roads thanks to ultraresponsive steering and a tightly controlled suspension. Used for commuting, however, the Celica's somewhat stiff ride and high-strung powertrain can take their toll. If all you want is a sporty look, more relaxed cruisers like the Hyundai Tiburon or the Mitsubishi Eclipse might be better choices. Or, if you want something in the middle, the Acura RSX is another coupe worth considering. Those cars aside, the 2004 Toyota Celica is a solid performer that will rarely leave you wishing for more when the road turns twisty.
2004 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Celica.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Celica
Related Used 2004 Toyota Celica info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019