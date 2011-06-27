  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Celica
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(77)
Appraise this car

2003 Toyota Celica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Radical styling, rev-happy GT-S engine, outstanding steering/braking/handling.
  • Mediocre interior materials, difficult-to-master GT-S six-speed shifter, doesn't offer much in terms of features.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Celica for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,369 - $5,218
Used Celica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A distinctive and entertaining sport coupe biased toward performance rather than convenience.

Vehicle overview

Until this current body style, Celicas were generally considered slow, overweight and expensive. Detractors claimed they were "secretaries' cars." But not this one. Introduced in 2000, the latest Toyota Celica is a sharp performer. Styled in California by Calty Design Research, the Celica's cab-forward shape features a high-fashion look with racecar design elements. Sharp-edge panels, dramatic plunging curves, a tall tail and a radically lowered front fascia create stark contrasts. For 2003, Toyota has further updated the Celica's front-end styling and added optional projector-style high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights. Particularly in GT-S trim, the Celica is the martial arts action hero of sport coupes. It is quick, nimble and an absolute joy to drive on curvy roads because of the responsive steering. Used for commuting, however, the Celica's somewhat stiff ride and high-strung power train take their toll. If all you want is a sporty look, more relaxed cruisers like the Hyundai Tiburon or the Mitsubishi Eclipse might be better choices. Or, if you want something in the middle, the Acura RSX is a car to consider. However, the 2003 Toyota Celica is still a favorite of ours, and we have no problem recommending it to those who want a fairly affordable and entertaining vehicle.

2003 Toyota Celica models

The front-drive 2003 Toyota Celica is a two-door hatchback. There are two trim levels: GT and GT-S. Though the GT has an attractive price, its feature list is rather scant. You'll get the basics like air conditioning and a CD player, but power windows and locks, cruise control and a rear wiper are all optional. These features are standard on the GT-S, along with its higher-horsepower engine. The GT-S also has bigger brakes, alloy wheels, fog lamps, a JBL sound system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and sport pedals. On either car, you can order larger 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a rear wing, keyless entry and the so-called "action package," which includes additional aerodynamic body effects. On the GT-S only, you can order leather seats and, for 2003, HID headlights.

2003 Highlights

The 2003 Toyota Celica has been revised with freshened front and rear styling. In front, the Celica gets a new bumper and fascia with a wider upper air intake. Newly available high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights complement the car's advanced styling, and redesigned rear lights echo the projector-style look. Inside, Toyota has redesigned the center dash cluster for improved legibility and added a standard JBL audio system to the GT-S model. A power antenna is now standard on JBL-equipped models. Finally, you can get two new colors: Solar Yellow and Zephyr Blue Metallic.

Performance & mpg

A 1.8-liter four-cylinder dual-overhead camshaft engine powers the Celica GT-S. Codeveloped with Yamaha, it hits an impressive mark of 100 horsepower per liter of displacement, for a total of 180 at a quite high 7,600 rpm. It also makes 133 pound-feet of torque. The GT model's 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine is less powerful but more tractable; it makes 140 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. Celica GT and GT-S are available with different variations of automatic and manual transmissions. The GT comes standard with a five-speed manual gearbox. The manual transmission in the GT-S features six forward gears. Performance is enhanced with this transmission, but extra concentration is required when shifting, as the shifter's gates are closely spaced and it's possible to select a wrong gear. Optional on both trims is a four-speed automatic transmission. The GT-S' version has E-shift steering wheel-mounted buttons. These allow for "manual" shifting of the automatic transmission.

Safety

Besides the usual safety equipment, the Celica offers ABS and side-impact airbags as optional equipment. It also has an Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelt for the driver and ALR/ELR seatbelts for all other passengers. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2003 Toyota Celica earned four stars for the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts and three stars for side impacts.

Driving

The Celica's suspension, steering and braking systems provide outstanding handling and performance. The GT-S with the six-speed transmission is definitely the version to pick if you like to drive. The trade-off, however, is a stiffer ride quality and an engine that is quite peaky in its delivery.

Interior

The Celica's interior is stylish, functional and comfortable for two adults and a healthy amount of their gear. A simple, downswept dash layout, big analog gauges, sporty bucket seats, faux-drilled metal pedals and fashionable metallic silver accents add to Celica's cockpit ambience, but material quality is less than impressive. Both GT and GT-S offer a center console big enough to hold eight CD cases, as well as two oversize cups. The rear seat can accommodate two people and can also be folded forward, providing additional cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Celica.

5(83%)
4(12%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
77 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 77 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car Until It Started Over heating
ton1974,07/06/2015
GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I have owned 3 Celicas. My 2003 GTS always had issues with heating the car in the winter. I about froze to death if I had to drive it in the winter. Never found out why it did that. I had the 2003 for 4 years and overall was a great car UNTIL I hit the 95,000 mile mark then the over heating started. I had a thermostat put on it, bleed the radiator etc. And it still would over heat. I finally traded it in. I was disappointed at the end. I would of kept the car longer if the over heating issues was not happening. Sad day when I traded it in.
Good Celica
Zero,09/13/2002
great car all around needs one impovement which is better seats
Cool....
hercules00,07/10/2005
I initially fell in love with this car for its looks. And now that I have driven it, the love has just increased. The beauty isnt just skin deep :) I love the way this car handles and especially corners. The sound of the screaming engine when the car redlines at abt 8300 is also very pleasing. The best part is that you snugly fit into your seet and it feels like the car is growing out of you and is a part of you. Everyting is within easy reach. However, I the sunroof is already squeaking, the exterior door handles buzz with the bass from the music system and something is rattling near the muffler. I am a little disappointed at the famed Toyota build quality.
Fantastic car
EKinCapistrano,09/26/2010
It surprised me how well Celicas retained their value, then I drove one! I'd been eyeballing them for a couple months and when I finally had enough cash to buy it outright, I didn't hesitate to scoop one up. I disagree with the sports car classification but it is quick. Having owned a junky '97 Sebring and still owning a '70 El Camino, both problematic, it's great to have a car where I only need to do routine maintenance and it runs like a top. My Celica has almost 94,000 miles on it and I can probably get another 100,000 out of it before it starts to really fall apart!
See all 77 reviews of the 2003 Toyota Celica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Toyota Celica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Toyota Celica

Used 2003 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 2003 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Toyota Celica?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Toyota Celicas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Toyota Celica for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Toyota Celica.

Can't find a used 2003 Toyota Celicas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Celica for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,476.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,857.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Celica for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,370.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,824.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Toyota Celica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Celica lease specials

Related Used 2003 Toyota Celica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles