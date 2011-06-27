I initially fell in love with this car for its looks. And now that I have driven it, the love has just increased. The beauty isnt just skin deep :) I love the way this car handles and especially corners. The sound of the screaming engine when the car redlines at abt 8300 is also very pleasing. The best part is that you snugly fit into your seet and it feels like the car is growing out of you and is a part of you. Everyting is within easy reach. However, I the sunroof is already squeaking, the exterior door handles buzz with the bass from the music system and something is rattling near the muffler. I am a little disappointed at the famed Toyota build quality.

