Used 2003 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me
17 listings
- 94,782 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,690
- 81,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,299
- 145,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,980
- 236,893 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,598
- 78,036 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- 156,997 miles
$3,995
- 171,983 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,700
- 239,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,900
- 272,306 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,895
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,895
- 136,451 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,450
- 185,740 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,289
- 130,665 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,185
- 246,195 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,000
- 42,569 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,899
- 223,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,596
- 95,547 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
ton1974,07/06/2015
GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
I have owned 3 Celicas. My 2003 GTS always had issues with heating the car in the winter. I about froze to death if I had to drive it in the winter. Never found out why it did that. I had the 2003 for 4 years and overall was a great car UNTIL I hit the 95,000 mile mark then the over heating started. I had a thermostat put on it, bleed the radiator etc. And it still would over heat. I finally traded it in. I was disappointed at the end. I would of kept the car longer if the over heating issues was not happening. Sad day when I traded it in.
