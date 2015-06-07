Used 2003 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! This 2002 Toyota Celica GT.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Toyota Celica GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDDR32T520132898

Stock: 20132898

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020