Consumer Rating
(43)
1994 Toyota Celica Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Redesigned coupe and liftback debut. Turbocharged All-Trac is gone. ST and GT are only trim levels. Dual airbags are standard; ABS is optional. Power mirrors and driver seat height adjuster are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota Celica.

5(98%)
4(2%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 Toyota Celica GT
Jay,03/23/2006
After living with my Celica for nearly six years, I still enjoy it in my daily commute of almost 75 miles! Highway mileage suffers slightly due to tall gear ratios in the manual transmission, but acceleration never requires a downshift. On the flip side, city MPG is excellent. I bought the car when it was 5 years old, and reliability is typical bullet-proof Toyota. My Celica has never failed to be a delight, whether engaged in heavy traffic or on the open highway. The rear seat is not for large adults, as you'd expect in this class, however the rear hatch and split-folding rear seats offer loads of cargo-hauling flexibilty. I'd strongly recommend the Celica to anyone considering buying one.
Awesome Car
EOreilly,05/18/2010
Driven daily. It is now in the 300K mile club. Despite the scratches and dents, this car is fun to drive. Great on gas! Powerful 1.8 L engine and great handling. I just love this car, still looks great. You would not even think it has 300,000 miles. The engine still purring. Low maintenance, great reliable car. Way to go TOYOTA!
6Generation
chucho,06/15/2004
Love the car allaround. Very dependable, nice interior, and very nice exterior styling. Car gets awesome gas mileage even better than my 1995 corolla. Love the car.
Takes a Licking, Keeps on Ticking
chris001,07/29/2004
Unbelievable car. I bought it used with 40,000 miles on it in 2000. I am now over 260,000 miles and the original timing belt finally gave out. Last month I passed NJ emissions inspection with the original exhaust system. I have been in two front end collisions and the car just won't quit.
See all 43 reviews of the 1994 Toyota Celica
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 1994 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback, Celica Coupe. Available styles include ST 2dr Coupe, GT 2dr Coupe, ST 2dr Hatchback, and GT 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Toyota Celica?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Toyota Celicas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Toyota Celica for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Toyota Celica.

Can't find a used 1994 Toyota Celicas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Celica for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,629.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,728.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Celica for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,037.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,134.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Toyota Celica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

