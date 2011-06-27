1994 Toyota Celica Review
1994 Highlights
Redesigned coupe and liftback debut. Turbocharged All-Trac is gone. ST and GT are only trim levels. Dual airbags are standard; ABS is optional. Power mirrors and driver seat height adjuster are standard.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jay,03/23/2006
After living with my Celica for nearly six years, I still enjoy it in my daily commute of almost 75 miles! Highway mileage suffers slightly due to tall gear ratios in the manual transmission, but acceleration never requires a downshift. On the flip side, city MPG is excellent. I bought the car when it was 5 years old, and reliability is typical bullet-proof Toyota. My Celica has never failed to be a delight, whether engaged in heavy traffic or on the open highway. The rear seat is not for large adults, as you'd expect in this class, however the rear hatch and split-folding rear seats offer loads of cargo-hauling flexibilty. I'd strongly recommend the Celica to anyone considering buying one.
EOreilly,05/18/2010
Driven daily. It is now in the 300K mile club. Despite the scratches and dents, this car is fun to drive. Great on gas! Powerful 1.8 L engine and great handling. I just love this car, still looks great. You would not even think it has 300,000 miles. The engine still purring. Low maintenance, great reliable car. Way to go TOYOTA!
chucho,06/15/2004
Love the car allaround. Very dependable, nice interior, and very nice exterior styling. Car gets awesome gas mileage even better than my 1995 corolla. Love the car.
chris001,07/29/2004
Unbelievable car. I bought it used with 40,000 miles on it in 2000. I am now over 260,000 miles and the original timing belt finally gave out. Last month I passed NJ emissions inspection with the original exhaust system. I have been in two front end collisions and the car just won't quit.
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
