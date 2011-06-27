  1. Home
1992 Toyota Celica Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Subtle restyling, larger wheels and tires, and wider availability of ABS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Celica.

5(89%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
35 reviews
35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great ride
BillG,09/17/2008
This is a fun, reliable, economical car. It has good performance, excellent braking, handling and outstanding Toyota reliability. I love this car and am planning to keep it forever :) This is my fun car and I keep it in the garage and don't drive it when the weather is bad. It is my baby and I keep it in great shape. A little red convertible.
No Payments
Robert Rodriguez,05/09/2008
I am happy with my 1992 Toyota Celica Convertible. The car runs like a champ at 180000 miles with no major problems. In addition, the seats are extremely comfortable when doing long trips.
Best little car ever.
PennyWinkle,02/07/2009
Bought this car in 1997 only had it in the shop once for a new timing belt. Over three hundred thousand miles and it still runs great.
Great Car
silent cal,06/22/2009
I have had this automobile for eight years now, and it is an excellent car. I have had very few mechanical problems with it considering it now is 16 years old with 168 k miles. The major parts on the car are still running strong, even though this automobile was totaled in a flood (I found this out a few years after I bought it) (clutch, starter, radiator, battery, brakes, temperature fan switch, alternator, timing belt have all been replaced over the eight years I have owned it). All the parts replaced well outlived themselves. I feel confident this car could easily go over 250,000 miles with proper maintenance.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0


Used 1992 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 1992 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback, Celica Coupe, Celica Convertible. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback, GT-S 2dr Hatchback, All-Trac 2dr Hatchback AWD, GT 2dr Convertible, ST 2dr Coupe, and GT 2dr Coupe.

