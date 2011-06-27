1992 Toyota Celica Review
1992 Highlights
Subtle restyling, larger wheels and tires, and wider availability of ABS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
BillG,09/17/2008
This is a fun, reliable, economical car. It has good performance, excellent braking, handling and outstanding Toyota reliability. I love this car and am planning to keep it forever :) This is my fun car and I keep it in the garage and don't drive it when the weather is bad. It is my baby and I keep it in great shape. A little red convertible.
Robert Rodriguez,05/09/2008
I am happy with my 1992 Toyota Celica Convertible. The car runs like a champ at 180000 miles with no major problems. In addition, the seats are extremely comfortable when doing long trips.
PennyWinkle,02/07/2009
Bought this car in 1997 only had it in the shop once for a new timing belt. Over three hundred thousand miles and it still runs great.
silent cal,06/22/2009
I have had this automobile for eight years now, and it is an excellent car. I have had very few mechanical problems with it considering it now is 16 years old with 168 k miles. The major parts on the car are still running strong, even though this automobile was totaled in a flood (I found this out a few years after I bought it) (clutch, starter, radiator, battery, brakes, temperature fan switch, alternator, timing belt have all been replaced over the eight years I have owned it). All the parts replaced well outlived themselves. I feel confident this car could easily go over 250,000 miles with proper maintenance.
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
