2001 Toyota Celica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Radical styling, rev-happy GT-S engine, outstanding steering/braking/handling.
  • Lousy power point location, tight GT-S manual gearbox, GT-S engine more noisy than powerful at low revs.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2001 Toyota Celica is a distinctive and entertaining sport coupe biased toward performance rather than convenience.

Vehicle overview

Considerably leaner and meaner than most Celicas produced between 1985 and 2000, the 2001 edition of Toyota's stalwart sport coupe is attracting buyers in droves. Styled in California by Calty Design Research Inc., the cab-forward shape features a high-fashion look with racecar design elements. Sharp-edged panels, dramatic plunging curves, a tall tail and a radically lowered front fascia create stark contrasts. The look is polarizing, and plenty of consumers are voting on the success of the styling with cash in hand.

There are two versions on sale: a base-level Celica GT, and a more-powerful GT-S. An all-new 1.8-liter, four-cylinder, DOHC aluminum engine powers the Celica GT-S. Hitting an impressive mark of 100 horsepower per liter of displacement, the engine generates 180 ponies at 7,600 rpm and 133 foot-pounds of torque at 6,800 rpm. The GT-S power plant, co-developed with Yamaha, utilizes Toyota's new VVT-i engine technology. Similar in concept to Honda's VTEC, the system can adjust both valve timing and lift. The GT model's adequate 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine produces 140 horsepower and 125 foot-pounds of torque at 6,400 rpm.

Celica GT and GT-S are both available with different variations of automatic and manual transmissions. GT comes standard with a five-speed manual gearbox. Optional on both trims is a four-speed automatic transmission, equipped with E-shift steering wheel-mounted buttons in the GT-S. These allow for "manual" shifting of the automatic transmission. As an exclusive feature in this class, the manual transmission in the GT-S features six forward gears, but the gates are tight and it's easy to select the wrong gear.

Suspension and braking systems provide outstanding handling and performance. The front suspension utilizes MacPherson struts with offset springs and a solid anti-roll bar. The rear suspension is a double-wishbone design with a camber-control function and a solid anti-roll bar. ABS is optional on both models. The Celica GT rides on 15x6.5-inch steel wheels with 195/60 R15 tires, while the high-grade GT-S features 15x6.5-inch alloy wheels on 205/55 R15 tires. Both models offer optional aluminum alloy wheels, sized 16 inches for the GT-S.

Celica's interior is stylish, functional and comfortable for two adults and a healthy amount of their gear. A simple, downswept dash layout, big analog gauges, sporty bucket seats, faux-drilled metal pedals and fashionable metallic silver accents add to Celica's cockpit ambience. Both GT and GT-S offer a center console big enough to hold eight CD cases, as well as two oversized cups. The rear seatbacks also can be folded forward, providing additional cargo space. Driver and front-passenger airbags are standard, and side airbags are optional. GT-S models can be equipped with leather.

Until recently, Celicas were generally considered slow, overweight and expensive. Detractors claimed they were "secretary's cars." Not anymore.

2001 Highlights

No changes this year to the 2001 Toyota Celica.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota Celica.

5(73%)
4(17%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.6
66 reviews
See all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE my Celica!! So sad I have to give her away :(
pharmstud91,05/30/2013
I bought from a private seller in 2005 and I could not be any happier with it. It had 27,000 miles then and has 117,000 miles now with absolutely no mechanical issues whatsoever. The only money spent on this car is oil changes, tires, and the fuel gage detector (wasn't expensive). Gets amazing gas mileage but definitely struggles to get up to speed and up hills which is to be expected from a 4-cylinder. Handling is perfect, could turn a U-turn on a dime, and super fun to drive. There is definitely a lack of space if you want to fit more than 2.5 people in there. I am 6' tall though and have had no issues besides ducking down due to it being so close to the ground. Great car!!!
Celicas Are So Fun To Drive
Tiffywiffy0503,12/30/2008
I have nothing but great things to say about Celicas. I love mine and haven't had any problems with it! So many people tell me how nice my car is. It is the best looking sporty car that gets such good gas mileage! It's got a lot of horse power for a 4 cylinder. I plan to keep my Celica for years to come!
The most fun I've ever had in a car
gigi1974,07/03/2015
GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
My 01 turns 15 years old this January. It has almost 180k on the odo and has had all maintenance Toyota suggested; all done at dealerships or buy a certified Toyota/Lexus mechanic. I have recently decided to mod into a show car. This car runs like new has minor rock chips and leather wear. At 15 as it sits, it's an A+ ride. The handling is outstanding, braking excellent, and acceleration is exillerating. This is by far the most fun I have ever had driving a car.
Ten Years Old...Going Strong
foodle,11/13/2011
Bought this car three months ago for a commuter to and from work. It had 107,000 at time of purchase and now has 110,000. This car is amazing. It runs great, has plenty of power and everything works. Plus I'm getting 32 mpg! How many American made cars are still on the road after 10 years and look and run as good as this one?
See all 66 reviews of the 2001 Toyota Celica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Toyota Celica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2001 Toyota Celica

Used 2001 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 2001 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and GT-S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Toyota Celica?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Toyota Celica trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Toyota Celica GT is priced between $1,900 and$1,900 with odometer readings between 239000 and239000 miles.

