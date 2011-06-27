  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 1991 Toyota Celica
  5. Review
1991 Toyota Celica Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Driver airbag added.

All Trac Rarity!
chewabacha,06/04/2010
Toyota was way ahead of its time when they decided to produce this Rally-Car in the U.S! The options and functions offered in this thing is similar to the options offered in mid 2000's vehicles. This thing was and still is the AWD DSM's worst nightmare. Not only was it equal in performance and upgradability but it was much more solid and reliable in both the Engine and Drivetrain departments. Toyota needs to bring this bad boy back and update it with a bigger turbo and Evo+STI owners will be jumping on the TOYO bandwagon.
Love the car but what's up with clutch?
kate,08/09/2008
I love this car. Very sporty, handles great, very fun to drive. BUT, at 109000 miles, it needs its 4th clutch! I bought at 65000 miles; it was on its 2nd clutch and needed one. My mechanic says it's slipping again! This is my 6th stick shift car, including a 1985 celica, & I don't think it's me. AC was gone before 65000 miles. Otherwise normal wear/tear stuff although not quite the tank the 85 was.
A Member of the Family at 18 years old
NoCal,06/04/2009
My wife's new car in 1991. Getting ready for a repaint and some long deferred body work now. Still gets between 28 and 31 mpg. Most problems were caused by lame repair people and living on a country road where everyone else drives 4x4's and trucks. A fun car on country (paved) roads. This car has survived hurricanes, kids, moving 3000 miles, and numerous cars backing into it. About to turn 90000 miles so looking for some more years on this car.
Old car still running strong
Nate,11/24/2009
I heard that Japanese cars were better than American. Wanting to see for myself, I picked up an old 1991 GT-S with 117k miles. My expectation was a car that kept on going and going with nothing but basic maintenance. 5 years later, it had met my expectations only so-so. Besides normal wear and tear, the alternator, radiator, a/c unit, rack/pinion, both cv halfshafts, cruise control, and the shocks that kept the trunk lid open went bad. Still, the car is now almost 20 years old and still looks good and runs fine. Repairing is cheaper than replacement and I expect to fix it as needed 'till the engine goes, probably another 100k or 2. All in all a solid car.
Used 1991 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 1991 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback, Celica Coupe, Celica Convertible. Available styles include ST 2dr Coupe, All-Trac 2dr Hatchback AWD, GT 2dr Convertible, GT 2dr Coupe, GT 2dr Hatchback, and GT-S 2dr Hatchback.

