Consumer Rating
(43)
1995 Toyota Celica Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

GT Convertible returns to lineup, available in red, white, blue or black.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota Celica.

5(84%)
4(14%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

See one? Buy one!
Bob Remington,10/12/2008
We bought this car with 80,000 miles. That was in 2000. It is now 2008 and the the car has 164,000 . The only real expense we have put into this car is a new radiator ($130) , New tires, that's it. The top motor fizzed out because someone was hitting the switch while the top was latched, not a good idea. New convertible top motor was $600 per motor and I am currently experiencing a rear window motor problem that is very expensive to fix in the convertible series. Each rear motor is $400 via Toyota new.
My little car
Lauren,06/23/2010
I saved my little white Celica from going to the auction lot in 2002 - purchase price $6,300, with 130,000 miles on it. Since then, I've had various things replaced (rear struts, brakes, exhaust [rust from New England], timing belt) all of which I would consider to be normal wear-and-tear. I change the oil religiously. Only recently, upon topping 200,000 miles, has she started to lose her reliability. She is no longer a commuting car, and needs a new radiator and alternator, along with some body work to repair rusted panels - but the frame's still in excellent condition. I'll get a new car, but plan on keeping and maintaining my Celica for weekend drives.
Ageless Celica
Jackie,08/22/2010
Bought my car locally as a gift to myself after I retired from law enforcement. Had just under 20,000 miles on it. Right now has about 35,000 miles. Top condition, no dents no dings. It's a summer time fun car up here in North Dakota. Everyone thinks its a new vehicle and surprised learn it's age. Only problem I have had was the ignition contacts. Fixed it and it runs like a charm. No intentions of ever selling it. Four year old great niece named it the Wind Roof!
Gets better and better
I love this car,09/20/2010
Simply put, I love this car! I 0nly wish I could find another one. Zippy, 40+ mpg, 5 speed. Needs a new roof, the aforementioned wear spots developed and a new roof is in the future. Handles like a Porsche, looks beautiful and, well, I could go on and on. I'm always on the lookout for another one.
See all 43 reviews of the 1995 Toyota Celica
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Toyota Celica features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Toyota Celica

Used 1995 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback, Celica Coupe, Celica Convertible. Available styles include GT 2dr Hatchback, ST 2dr Coupe, ST 2dr Hatchback, GT 2dr Coupe, and GT 2dr Convertible.

