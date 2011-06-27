We bought this car with 80,000 miles. That was in 2000. It is now 2008 and the the car has 164,000 . The only real expense we have put into this car is a new radiator ($130) , New tires, that's it. The top motor fizzed out because someone was hitting the switch while the top was latched, not a good idea. New convertible top motor was $600 per motor and I am currently experiencing a rear window motor problem that is very expensive to fix in the convertible series. Each rear motor is $400 via Toyota new.

