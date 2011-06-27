1995 Toyota Celica Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,718 - $3,998
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
GT Convertible returns to lineup, available in red, white, blue or black.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bob Remington,10/12/2008
We bought this car with 80,000 miles. That was in 2000. It is now 2008 and the the car has 164,000 . The only real expense we have put into this car is a new radiator ($130) , New tires, that's it. The top motor fizzed out because someone was hitting the switch while the top was latched, not a good idea. New convertible top motor was $600 per motor and I am currently experiencing a rear window motor problem that is very expensive to fix in the convertible series. Each rear motor is $400 via Toyota new.
Lauren,06/23/2010
I saved my little white Celica from going to the auction lot in 2002 - purchase price $6,300, with 130,000 miles on it. Since then, I've had various things replaced (rear struts, brakes, exhaust [rust from New England], timing belt) all of which I would consider to be normal wear-and-tear. I change the oil religiously. Only recently, upon topping 200,000 miles, has she started to lose her reliability. She is no longer a commuting car, and needs a new radiator and alternator, along with some body work to repair rusted panels - but the frame's still in excellent condition. I'll get a new car, but plan on keeping and maintaining my Celica for weekend drives.
Jackie,08/22/2010
Bought my car locally as a gift to myself after I retired from law enforcement. Had just under 20,000 miles on it. Right now has about 35,000 miles. Top condition, no dents no dings. It's a summer time fun car up here in North Dakota. Everyone thinks its a new vehicle and surprised learn it's age. Only problem I have had was the ignition contacts. Fixed it and it runs like a charm. No intentions of ever selling it. Four year old great niece named it the Wind Roof!
I love this car,09/20/2010
Simply put, I love this car! I 0nly wish I could find another one. Zippy, 40+ mpg, 5 speed. Needs a new roof, the aforementioned wear spots developed and a new roof is in the future. Handles like a Porsche, looks beautiful and, well, I could go on and on. I'm always on the lookout for another one.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
