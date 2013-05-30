Used 2001 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me

I bought from a private seller in 2005 and I could not be any happier with it. It had 27,000 miles then and has 117,000 miles now with absolutely no mechanical issues whatsoever. The only money spent on this car is oil changes, tires, and the fuel gage detector (wasn't expensive). Gets amazing gas mileage but definitely struggles to get up to speed and up hills which is to be expected from a 4-cylinder. Handling is perfect, could turn a U-turn on a dime, and super fun to drive. There is definitely a lack of space if you want to fit more than 2.5 people in there. I am 6' tall though and have had no issues besides ducking down due to it being so close to the ground. Great car!!!

