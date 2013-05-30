Used 2001 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me
- 239,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,900
- 272,306 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,895
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,895
- 145,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,980
- 236,893 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,598
- 136,451 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,450
- 185,740 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,289
- 156,997 miles
$3,995
- 130,665 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,185
- 246,195 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,000
- 171,983 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,700
- 94,782 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,690
- 81,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,299
- 78,036 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- 42,569 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,899
- 223,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,596
- 95,547 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Celica
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Celica
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.666 Reviews
Report abuse
pharmstud91,05/30/2013
I bought from a private seller in 2005 and I could not be any happier with it. It had 27,000 miles then and has 117,000 miles now with absolutely no mechanical issues whatsoever. The only money spent on this car is oil changes, tires, and the fuel gage detector (wasn't expensive). Gets amazing gas mileage but definitely struggles to get up to speed and up hills which is to be expected from a 4-cylinder. Handling is perfect, could turn a U-turn on a dime, and super fun to drive. There is definitely a lack of space if you want to fit more than 2.5 people in there. I am 6' tall though and have had no issues besides ducking down due to it being so close to the ground. Great car!!!
