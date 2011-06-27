  1. Home
1990 Toyota Celica Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Completely redesigned for 1990. GT-S engine is larger. All-Trac Turbo still for sale. Audio systems are substantially upgraded.

Most helpful consumer reviews

219,000 and still going!!
K. Chittum,02/04/2009
Bought my Celica GTS 5 spd brand new. Going on my 19th year. This vehicle I think will run forever. Oil changes every 3,000 miles. The paint has just started to fade but no rust at all. No problems with mechanics, replaced usual things ie: alternator, battery, timing belt, power steering hose etc. Believe it or not this car still has the original clutch!! Love it and would buy another one.
Potential
aam,09/20/2002
I bought this car a couple of years ago thinking "cool, a turbo charged all- wheel drive celica", not realizing that only 400 were imported into the U.S. in 1990. This car has been the most solid and well built car i've driven to date (i've owned a porsche and have driven other "nice" cars as well). No major problems have occured, and the engine has 130k miles on it.
Awesome little car!
Hotrod,10/05/2002
Even before I was old enough to drive I had decided I wanted this car. It's an automatic, but I've driven the same car in a 5-speed and there is no lack in power with the auto. The acceleration is awesome and it handles like a dream. I've never had a problem with it, only maintenance.
Great little car
Cavan.B,11/12/2004
A fun car that is extremely reliable. Only had to replace power steering hose (a common problem, apparently). It is fun to drive, but not a burner. Very manuverable and quick; fits in tight places. The overall design is ahead of its time, especially the interior with the climate controls on the instrument hood. The space is tight but comfortable, and the hatch has a lot of room.
See all 33 reviews of the 1990 Toyota Celica
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 1990 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback, Celica Coupe. Available styles include GT-S 2dr Hatchback, ST 2dr Coupe, All-Trac 2dr Hatchback AWD, GT 2dr Coupe, and GT 2dr Hatchback.

