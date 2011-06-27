1990 Toyota Celica Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$786 - $1,830
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Completely redesigned for 1990. GT-S engine is larger. All-Trac Turbo still for sale. Audio systems are substantially upgraded.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Toyota Celica.
Most helpful consumer reviews
K. Chittum,02/04/2009
Bought my Celica GTS 5 spd brand new. Going on my 19th year. This vehicle I think will run forever. Oil changes every 3,000 miles. The paint has just started to fade but no rust at all. No problems with mechanics, replaced usual things ie: alternator, battery, timing belt, power steering hose etc. Believe it or not this car still has the original clutch!! Love it and would buy another one.
aam,09/20/2002
I bought this car a couple of years ago thinking "cool, a turbo charged all- wheel drive celica", not realizing that only 400 were imported into the U.S. in 1990. This car has been the most solid and well built car i've driven to date (i've owned a porsche and have driven other "nice" cars as well). No major problems have occured, and the engine has 130k miles on it.
Hotrod,10/05/2002
Even before I was old enough to drive I had decided I wanted this car. It's an automatic, but I've driven the same car in a 5-speed and there is no lack in power with the auto. The acceleration is awesome and it handles like a dream. I've never had a problem with it, only maintenance.
Cavan.B,11/12/2004
A fun car that is extremely reliable. Only had to replace power steering hose (a common problem, apparently). It is fun to drive, but not a burner. Very manuverable and quick; fits in tight places. The overall design is ahead of its time, especially the interior with the climate controls on the instrument hood. The space is tight but comfortable, and the hatch has a lot of room.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Toyota Celica features & specs
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
