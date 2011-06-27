  1. Home
1993 Toyota Celica Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

ABS is standard on All-Trac model; optional for first time on GT Convertible.

Most helpful consumer reviews

A true beauty!
Grant516,04/25/2002
My second car is/was a 1993 Toyota Celica GT Convertible, LOADED! =) Never a dull moment, the car performed great! I still like the look more than almost any car I've ever seen... even more than the newer celicas, excepted the dated pop-up lites. : ) Premium sound system is awesome!... and the backsteat aint THAT small *wink*
How many miles can you get
Celica,08/13/2010
i have a 93 celica and it has 284,000 miles on it and it runs good, my question is how many miles can you get out of these cars?
The Best Celica Generation
Adam,04/03/2010
I've had my Celica for about 9 years now, and I've driven it across country twice. All the customizations and upgrades I did to the car (including a new fuel injection chip, air intake, and alloy rims) went in perfectly. I haven't had a single unscheduled maintenance or repair in the entire time I've owned the car. My girlfriend has a brand new Yaris, and my 17-year-old Celica still routinely beats her car in gas mileage, usually around 29-31 mpg, which is 2-5 better than the Yaris. Finally, at 17, the car's exterior is starting to show its age with some clear coat peeling and a few dings from use. The interior is aging even slower. Mechanically, it drives like new.
93 Celica GT
E7,11/02/2003
I bought my GT coupe 2-door, two years ago, but the car was recently totalled. Not a bad car, but I think there are better cars. I always liked the brakes. Interior was pleasing. The seat became uncomfortable before it was totalled(I was rear-ended). I am 6'6 believe it or not. It will fit two adults up front, but can be cramped in the rear.
See all 28 reviews of the 1993 Toyota Celica
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Toyota Celica Overview

The Used 1993 Toyota Celica is offered in the following submodels: Celica Hatchback, Celica Coupe, Celica Convertible. Available styles include GT-S 2dr Hatchback, GT 2dr Hatchback, ST 2dr Coupe, GT 2dr Convertible, GT 2dr Coupe, and All-Trac 2dr Hatchback AWD.

