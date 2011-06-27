1993 Toyota Celica Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,005 - $2,338
Used Celica for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
ABS is standard on All-Trac model; optional for first time on GT Convertible.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Toyota Celica.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Grant516,04/25/2002
My second car is/was a 1993 Toyota Celica GT Convertible, LOADED! =) Never a dull moment, the car performed great! I still like the look more than almost any car I've ever seen... even more than the newer celicas, excepted the dated pop-up lites. : ) Premium sound system is awesome!... and the backsteat aint THAT small *wink*
Celica,08/13/2010
i have a 93 celica and it has 284,000 miles on it and it runs good, my question is how many miles can you get out of these cars?
Adam,04/03/2010
I've had my Celica for about 9 years now, and I've driven it across country twice. All the customizations and upgrades I did to the car (including a new fuel injection chip, air intake, and alloy rims) went in perfectly. I haven't had a single unscheduled maintenance or repair in the entire time I've owned the car. My girlfriend has a brand new Yaris, and my 17-year-old Celica still routinely beats her car in gas mileage, usually around 29-31 mpg, which is 2-5 better than the Yaris. Finally, at 17, the car's exterior is starting to show its age with some clear coat peeling and a few dings from use. The interior is aging even slower. Mechanically, it drives like new.
E7,11/02/2003
I bought my GT coupe 2-door, two years ago, but the car was recently totalled. Not a bad car, but I think there are better cars. I always liked the brakes. Interior was pleasing. The seat became uncomfortable before it was totalled(I was rear-ended). I am 6'6 believe it or not. It will fit two adults up front, but can be cramped in the rear.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Toyota Celica features & specs
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Celica
Related Used 1993 Toyota Celica info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019