Used 2000 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me
17 listings
- 136,451 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,450
- 185,740 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,289
- 130,665 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,185
- 246,195 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,000
- 239,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,900
- 272,306 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,895
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,895
- 145,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,980
- 236,893 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,598
- 156,997 miles
$3,995
- 171,983 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,700
- 94,782 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,690
- 42,569 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,899
- 81,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,299
- 78,036 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- 223,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,596
- 95,547 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Celica
chumd,11/16/2013
This is a very nice car. Getting from point A-B hasn't been an issue for me. Very reliable & fun-to-drive. Haven't had any mechanical problems and absolutely love the durability of this car. Has tight/firm Handling & is almost "go-kart" like. Great on gas and has effortless style points. I chose the 6-speed manual to better my gas consumption and wouldn't recommend anything else(especially if you're looking to enhance performance). I have (ashy)grey cloth interior that has held nicely for 13 years now. All electrical units have lasted and honestly haven't had a bad experience with the car yet. All-together a great, fun, and exciting car to drive down the highway. 2 thumbs up!
