Used 2000 Toyota Celica for Sale Near Me

Celica Reviews & Specs
  2000 Toyota Celica GT-S
    used

    2000 Toyota Celica GT-S

    136,451 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,450

    Details
  2000 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2000 Toyota Celica GT

    185,740 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,289

    Details
  2000 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2000 Toyota Celica GT

    130,665 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,185

    Details
  2000 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2000 Toyota Celica GT

    246,195 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $2,000

    Details
  2001 Toyota Celica GT in Black
    used

    2001 Toyota Celica GT

    239,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

    Details
  2001 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2001 Toyota Celica GT

    272,306 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,895

    Details
  2001 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2001 Toyota Celica GT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,895

    Details
  2002 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2002 Toyota Celica GT

    145,568 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,980

    Details
  2002 Toyota Celica GT in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Celica GT

    236,893 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,598

    Details
  2002 Toyota Celica GT in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Celica GT

    156,997 miles

    $3,995

    Details
  2002 Toyota Celica GT in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Celica GT

    171,983 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,700

    Details
  2003 Toyota Celica GT-S in Red
    used

    2003 Toyota Celica GT-S

    94,782 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,690

    Details
  1996 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    1996 Toyota Celica GT

    42,569 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,899

    Details
  2004 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2004 Toyota Celica GT

    81,172 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,299

    Details
  2004 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    2004 Toyota Celica GT

    78,036 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  1995 Toyota Celica ST
    used

    1995 Toyota Celica ST

    223,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,596

    Details
  1993 Toyota Celica GT
    used

    1993 Toyota Celica GT

    95,547 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Celica

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Celica
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8115 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 115 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (5%)
Sweet Little Car
chumd,11/16/2013
This is a very nice car. Getting from point A-B hasn't been an issue for me. Very reliable & fun-to-drive. Haven't had any mechanical problems and absolutely love the durability of this car. Has tight/firm Handling & is almost "go-kart" like. Great on gas and has effortless style points. I chose the 6-speed manual to better my gas consumption and wouldn't recommend anything else(especially if you're looking to enhance performance). I have (ashy)grey cloth interior that has held nicely for 13 years now. All electrical units have lasted and honestly haven't had a bad experience with the car yet. All-together a great, fun, and exciting car to drive down the highway. 2 thumbs up!
Report abuse
