Estimated values
1991 Toyota Celica All-Trac 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$647
|$1,286
|$1,631
|Clean
|$572
|$1,139
|$1,445
|Average
|$420
|$844
|$1,073
|Rough
|$269
|$550
|$701
Estimated values
1991 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$551
|$1,253
|$1,631
|Clean
|$487
|$1,110
|$1,445
|Average
|$358
|$823
|$1,073
|Rough
|$229
|$536
|$701
Estimated values
1991 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$551
|$1,253
|$1,631
|Clean
|$487
|$1,110
|$1,445
|Average
|$358
|$823
|$1,073
|Rough
|$229
|$536
|$701
Estimated values
1991 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$803
|$1,340
|$1,631
|Clean
|$709
|$1,187
|$1,445
|Average
|$521
|$880
|$1,073
|Rough
|$334
|$573
|$701
Estimated values
1991 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$551
|$1,253
|$1,631
|Clean
|$487
|$1,110
|$1,445
|Average
|$358
|$823
|$1,073
|Rough
|$229
|$536
|$701
Estimated values
1991 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$551
|$1,253
|$1,631
|Clean
|$487
|$1,110
|$1,445
|Average
|$358
|$823
|$1,073
|Rough
|$229
|$536
|$701