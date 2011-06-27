Used 1991 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews
All Trac Rarity!
Toyota was way ahead of its time when they decided to produce this Rally-Car in the U.S! The options and functions offered in this thing is similar to the options offered in mid 2000's vehicles. This thing was and still is the AWD DSM's worst nightmare. Not only was it equal in performance and upgradability but it was much more solid and reliable in both the Engine and Drivetrain departments. Toyota needs to bring this bad boy back and update it with a bigger turbo and Evo+STI owners will be jumping on the TOYO bandwagon.
Love the car but what's up with clutch?
I love this car. Very sporty, handles great, very fun to drive. BUT, at 109000 miles, it needs its 4th clutch! I bought at 65000 miles; it was on its 2nd clutch and needed one. My mechanic says it's slipping again! This is my 6th stick shift car, including a 1985 celica, & I don't think it's me. AC was gone before 65000 miles. Otherwise normal wear/tear stuff although not quite the tank the 85 was.
A Member of the Family at 18 years old
My wife's new car in 1991. Getting ready for a repaint and some long deferred body work now. Still gets between 28 and 31 mpg. Most problems were caused by lame repair people and living on a country road where everyone else drives 4x4's and trucks. A fun car on country (paved) roads. This car has survived hurricanes, kids, moving 3000 miles, and numerous cars backing into it. About to turn 90000 miles so looking for some more years on this car.
Old car still running strong
I heard that Japanese cars were better than American. Wanting to see for myself, I picked up an old 1991 GT-S with 117k miles. My expectation was a car that kept on going and going with nothing but basic maintenance. 5 years later, it had met my expectations only so-so. Besides normal wear and tear, the alternator, radiator, a/c unit, rack/pinion, both cv halfshafts, cruise control, and the shocks that kept the trunk lid open went bad. Still, the car is now almost 20 years old and still looks good and runs fine. Repairing is cheaper than replacement and I expect to fix it as needed 'till the engine goes, probably another 100k or 2. All in all a solid car.
cheaper to keep her
my celica has 170500 on the engine now and keeps on running, it's like the timex watch, she takes a licking and keeps on ticking. parts are cheap and plentiful, I can get all the parts I need to restore the car, it never let down so I am going to restore the car with performance and style.
Sponsored cars related to the Celica
Related Used 1991 Toyota Celica info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner