- Subaru is adding a hybrid powertrain to its small SUV, the Crosstrek.
- The Crosstrek Hybrid makes a combined 194 horsepower and has standard all-wheel drive.
- It will go on sale late this year and pricing should start under $30,000.
2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid First Look: Efficiency and Capability for the Win
Subaru finally gets it right with the new Crosstrek Hybrid
Subaru is once again adding hybrid power to its smallest SUV, but this time around, things look much better. The 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid fixes the big mistakes made with prior attempts at a gasoline-electric Subaru, now offering a smart powertrain with impressive efficiency and capability.
Hybrid demand is on the rise with a surge in popularity for models like the Toyota Prius and Honda Civic, both of which have hybrid powertrains. With its standard all-wheel-drive system, the Crosstrek Hybrid will be a more robust option for buyers looking to do some light off-roading or who need better traction during inclement weather.
A new hybrid engine
Subaru has a strong technical partnership with Toyota (see also: the BRZ and GR86 twins), so you'd be right to assume that Subaru looked to Toyota's expertise when it came to engineering the Crosstrek Hybrid. But rather than just ripping a hybrid powertrain from a vehicle like the Corolla Cross or RAV4, the Crosstrek Hybrid is powered by Subaru’s own 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. In this application, the engine alone makes a modest 162 horsepower and 154 lb-ft of torque. However, there’s also an electric motor that receives power from a 1.1-kWh battery pack. This brings the total output to 194 hp, making it the most powerful Crosstrek variant. Like it siblings, the Crosstrek Hybrid uses a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Because of the hybrid powertrain's extra oomph, we expect to see slightly better performance than other models that we’ve tested. We ran a base 152-hp Crosstrek to 60 mph in a sluggish 9.9 seconds and the more powerful version (182 hp) in 8.7 seconds. Even with its extra weight, the Hybrid’s added torque should make it the quickest of the bunch.
Another place where Subaru deviated from Toyota is with the Crosstrek’s drivetrain. Most Toyota hybrid models use electric all-wheel drive, where there is no mechanical connection between the front and rear axles. The gas engine powers the front wheels and the e-motor powers the rear. Subaru uses a more traditional prop shaft, ensuring that all four wheels receive power at one time, making it the preferred option for traction. All Crosstrek Hybrids have hill descent control, as well as 8.7 inches of ground clearance.
Subaru doesn’t have official EPA fuel economy estimates yet, but expect to see better numbers than any of the current Crosstrek models, which top out at 29 mpg combined.
Same interior and tech
When we reviewed the new Crosstrek last year, we noted that its interior is simple and easy to use. There aren’t too many buttons, but the ones present are large and easy to figure out without too much acclimation. The hybrid model comes with the same interior layout and the same available technology. That means there's an optional 11.6-inch center touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This big vertical display isn’t our favorite by any means, with occasional lag and weird cartoon-like graphics. Compared to the Google-based system in the new Honda Civic hybrid, the Crosstrek's tech lags behind pretty significantly.
Luckily, the Crosstrek Hybrid comes standard with Subaru’s EyeSight satefy tech suite, which includes things like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. The company says that the latest version of the system operates more smoothly and in a wider array of situations thanks to improved software. All of the usual features such as lane keeping assistance, rear cross-traffic warning and automatic emergency braking are available.
The Crosstrek Hybrid will go on sale this fall, and pricing information will be available closer to that date. We assume this version will start under $30,000, putting it directly in line with the Toyota Prius and hybrid versions of the Honda Civic, and giving small SUV shoppers another great choice for an efficient daily driver.