2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid First Look: Efficiency and Capability for the Win

Subaru finally gets it right with the new Crosstrek Hybrid

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid front 3/4
  • written by
    edited by
  • Subaru is adding a hybrid powertrain to its small SUV, the Crosstrek.
  • The Crosstrek Hybrid makes a combined 194 horsepower and has standard all-wheel drive.
  • It will go on sale late this year and pricing should start under $30,000.

Subaru is once again adding hybrid power to its smallest SUV, but this time around, things look much better. The 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid fixes the big mistakes made with prior attempts at a gasoline-electric Subaru, now offering a smart powertrain with impressive efficiency and capability. 

Hybrid demand is on the rise with a surge in popularity for models like the Toyota Prius and Honda Civic, both of which have hybrid powertrains. With its standard all-wheel-drive system, the Crosstrek Hybrid will be a more robust option for buyers looking to do some light off-roading or who need better traction during inclement weather.

See 886 2025 Subaru Crosstrek vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
2025 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid badge

A new hybrid engine

Subaru has a strong technical partnership with Toyota (see also: the BRZ and GR86 twins), so you'd be right to assume that Subaru looked to Toyota's expertise when it came to engineering the Crosstrek Hybrid. But rather than just ripping a hybrid powertrain from a vehicle like the Corolla Cross or RAV4, the Crosstrek Hybrid is powered by Subaru’s own 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. In this application, the engine alone makes a modest 162 horsepower and 154 lb-ft of torque. However, there’s also an electric motor that receives power from a 1.1-kWh battery pack. This brings the total output to 194 hp, making it the most powerful Crosstrek variant. Like it siblings, the Crosstrek Hybrid uses a continuously variable automatic transmission.

Because of the hybrid powertrain's extra oomph, we expect to see slightly better performance than other models that we’ve tested. We ran a base 152-hp Crosstrek to 60 mph in a sluggish 9.9 seconds and the more powerful version (182 hp) in 8.7 seconds. Even with its extra weight, the Hybrid’s added torque should make it the quickest of the bunch.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid rear 3/4

Another place where Subaru deviated from Toyota is with the Crosstrek’s drivetrain. Most Toyota hybrid models use electric all-wheel drive, where there is no mechanical connection between the front and rear axles. The gas engine powers the front wheels and the e-motor powers the rear. Subaru uses a more traditional prop shaft, ensuring that all four wheels receive power at one time, making it the preferred option for traction. All Crosstrek Hybrids have hill descent control, as well as 8.7 inches of ground clearance.

Subaru doesn’t have official EPA fuel economy estimates yet, but expect to see better numbers than any of the current Crosstrek models, which top out at 29 mpg combined. 

Same interior and tech

When we reviewed the new Crosstrek last year, we noted that its interior is simple and easy to use. There aren’t too many buttons, but the ones present are large and easy to figure out without too much acclimation. The hybrid model comes with the same interior layout and the same available technology. That means there's an optional 11.6-inch center touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This big vertical display isn’t our favorite by any means, with occasional lag and weird cartoon-like graphics. Compared to the Google-based system in the new Honda Civic hybrid, the Crosstrek's tech lags behind pretty significantly.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid interior

Luckily, the Crosstrek Hybrid comes standard with Subaru’s EyeSight satefy tech suite, which includes things like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. The company says that the latest version of the system operates more smoothly and in a wider array of situations thanks to improved software. All of the usual features such as lane keeping assistance, rear cross-traffic warning and automatic emergency braking are available.

The Crosstrek Hybrid will go on sale this fall, and pricing information will be available closer to that date. We assume this version will start under $30,000, putting it directly in line with the Toyota Prius and hybrid versions of the Honda Civic, and giving small SUV shoppers another great choice for an efficient daily driver.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid profile
Clint Simoneby

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior reviews editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top