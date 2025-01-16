2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid First Look: Efficiency and Capability for the Win

Another place where Subaru deviated from Toyota is with the Crosstrek’s drivetrain. Most Toyota hybrid models use electric all-wheel drive, where there is no mechanical connection between the front and rear axles. The gas engine powers the front wheels and the e-motor powers the rear. Subaru uses a more traditional prop shaft, ensuring that all four wheels receive power at one time, making it the preferred option for traction. All Crosstrek Hybrids have hill descent control, as well as 8.7 inches of ground clearance.

Subaru doesn’t have official EPA fuel economy estimates yet, but expect to see better numbers than any of the current Crosstrek models, which top out at 29 mpg combined.

Same interior and tech

When we reviewed the new Crosstrek last year, we noted that its interior is simple and easy to use. There aren’t too many buttons, but the ones present are large and easy to figure out without too much acclimation. The hybrid model comes with the same interior layout and the same available technology. That means there's an optional 11.6-inch center touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This big vertical display isn’t our favorite by any means, with occasional lag and weird cartoon-like graphics. Compared to the Google-based system in the new Honda Civic hybrid, the Crosstrek's tech lags behind pretty significantly.