Vehicle overview

"I don't get it," remarked a middle-aged man passing a row of Scion cars parked on the street. And that's just the point -- more than likely, that same man walked back to his Camry in his "loose fit" acid wash jeans, drove home and gave his teenage son yet another lecture on how raking leaves builds "character" and how System of a Down doesn't play real music but rather "just a bunch of noise." And at the same time, that middle-aged man could probably tell you all about the quality, value and reliability of his Camry and other Toyota products. There lies the dilemma: Toyota realizes that quality, value, safety and reliability are good things, but has struggled with how to wrap all those good qualities into a package that consumers under 30 would embrace.

Enter Scion. With the Scion brand, Toyota is making a credible effort to understand the Generation Y market and give it what it wants without pushing it down its throat. Housed within Toyota dealerships, Scion salespeople are supposed to play it straight with consumers -- this means no-haggle pricing (as at Saturn dealers) and the ability to get a car the way a customer wants it in about a week. And by offering over three dozen dealer-installed options, Scion hopes to give its buyers unprecedented opportunity to customize their Scion cars on the front end. Of their two launch vehicles, the Scion xB wagon is our favorite.

Scion's boxy xB wagon looks like nothing else on the market, save for a passing resemblance to Honda's Element. In addition, it has impressive passenger- and cargo-carrying capability for its size, making it an inexpensive way to lug about friends and gear associated with an active lifestyle. True, it lacks the Element's waterproof seats and hose-down utility floor, but since it's fully equipped in every other way for a base MSRP under $15,000, we'll make do. So what do you get for your money besides a lot of space? Antilock brakes; stability and traction control; air conditioning; a six-speaker Pioneer stereo with a CD player; a 60/40-split-folding and removable rear seat; a tachometer; power windows, locks, mirrors and steering; and keyless entry -- in short, an impressive list for an economy vehicle. Throw in a pleasant driving demeanor, and it's no wonder the practical, stylish 2006 Scion xB is a hit with 20-somethings. Nor are we surprised to see more than a few 40-somethings driving them as well.