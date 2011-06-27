  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(293)
2006 Scion xB Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive interior for its size, unusual mini-truck styling, long list of standard equipment, standard stability control, handles well for a budget-priced vehicle.
  • The cool stuff costs extra, modest passing power with automatic transmission, can't get xA's side airbags.
List Price Estimate
$1,892 - $3,704
Used xB for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It looks like nothing else on the market and it can haul serious amounts of people and cargo. The 2006 Scion xB is a must-drive if you're light on cash but don't travel light.

Vehicle overview

"I don't get it," remarked a middle-aged man passing a row of Scion cars parked on the street. And that's just the point -- more than likely, that same man walked back to his Camry in his "loose fit" acid wash jeans, drove home and gave his teenage son yet another lecture on how raking leaves builds "character" and how System of a Down doesn't play real music but rather "just a bunch of noise." And at the same time, that middle-aged man could probably tell you all about the quality, value and reliability of his Camry and other Toyota products. There lies the dilemma: Toyota realizes that quality, value, safety and reliability are good things, but has struggled with how to wrap all those good qualities into a package that consumers under 30 would embrace.

Enter Scion. With the Scion brand, Toyota is making a credible effort to understand the Generation Y market and give it what it wants without pushing it down its throat. Housed within Toyota dealerships, Scion salespeople are supposed to play it straight with consumers -- this means no-haggle pricing (as at Saturn dealers) and the ability to get a car the way a customer wants it in about a week. And by offering over three dozen dealer-installed options, Scion hopes to give its buyers unprecedented opportunity to customize their Scion cars on the front end. Of their two launch vehicles, the Scion xB wagon is our favorite.

Scion's boxy xB wagon looks like nothing else on the market, save for a passing resemblance to Honda's Element. In addition, it has impressive passenger- and cargo-carrying capability for its size, making it an inexpensive way to lug about friends and gear associated with an active lifestyle. True, it lacks the Element's waterproof seats and hose-down utility floor, but since it's fully equipped in every other way for a base MSRP under $15,000, we'll make do. So what do you get for your money besides a lot of space? Antilock brakes; stability and traction control; air conditioning; a six-speaker Pioneer stereo with a CD player; a 60/40-split-folding and removable rear seat; a tachometer; power windows, locks, mirrors and steering; and keyless entry -- in short, an impressive list for an economy vehicle. Throw in a pleasant driving demeanor, and it's no wonder the practical, stylish 2006 Scion xB is a hit with 20-somethings. Nor are we surprised to see more than a few 40-somethings driving them as well.

2006 Scion xB models

The 2006 Scion xB is a four-door wagon sold in a single trim level. Each one comes with ABS; air conditioning; power windows, locks, mirrors and steering; a six-speaker Pioneer stereo with a CD player and remote mini-jack port; a 60/40-split-folding and removable rear seat; keyless entry; a rear wiper; rear defroster; a tachometer; and a ground effects kit. There are about 40 dealer-installed options. This list includes a CD changer, satellite radio, a subwoofer, alloy wheels, a roof rack and a lighting kit for the footwells, just to name a few. Those seeking to eke out a bit more performance can opt for a strut tower brace and/or a cold air intake.

2006 Highlights

The 2006 Scion xB receives a new steering wheel with audio controls, and the Pioneer audio system has a new head unit design and remote mini-jack port for portable music sources. Additionally, the xB wagon offers dedicated Apple iPod connectivity, which delivers iPod display information and allows unit control and recharging through the audio system. In other news, the xB's horsepower rating drops from 108 to 103 due to new SAE testing procedures.

Performance & mpg

Power comes from a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder with variable valve timing. It's the same engine used in the xA, and it makes 103 horsepower. This isn't a lot, and acceleration isn't particularly spirited. Still, it has enough get-up-and-go for city driving, and it cruises along nicely on the highway. Merging and passing maneuvers require a little more effort, particularly on Scion cars with the four-speed automatic. A five-speed manual is the other transmission choice. Fuel economy is in the 30-mpg range.

Safety

The 2006 Scion xB comes with stability and traction control, antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, three-point belts in all five seating positions and a first-aid kit. Side airbags are not available.

Driving

Although the 2006 Scion xB is built on the same platform as the former Echo (a car we've never considered a good handler), it's amazing what a set of 15-inch wheels and tires and a rear stabilizer bar can do. On the highway, the xB feels nicely connected to the road and offers a reasonably smooth ride. Some wind buffeting is inevitable with its anti-aerodynamic design, but not enough to make it feel unsafe. Driven enthusiastically around twists and turns, the Scion xB is more entertaining than its dimensions and price would suggest.

Interior

Being tall (64.6 inches) and boxy has its advantages, and the Scion xB treats its passengers to incredible amounts of head- and legroom. Even when the front chairs are adjusted for a normal-size driver and passenger, those seated in the rear (there's room for three) are still able to stretch out their legs. And stylish as the xB is, these attributes make it a great vehicle for anyone with a baby on board. With the rear seats in use, the xB can hold 21 cubic feet of cargo; fold or remove these seats and the number goes up to 43. Apart from being spacious, the cabin is agreeable in appearance. Lots of hard plastic is inevitable in this price range, but most of it is low in gloss. The center-mounted gauge pod takes some getting used to, but is otherwise unobtrusive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Scion xB.

5(81%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
293 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 293 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

**AWESOME BOX**
uknowulikeit,09/12/2013
4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
More than a quarter of a million miles on this machine and still going!! I got this 2006 scion xb when I moved out 60 miles from my work. I ran this car for 5 years driving to work and back. I LOVE IT! Its really fun to drive and made my commute much easier. I get over 300 miles per tank. This is a reliable car.. I have only done minor repairs like oil changes, tires. This is a fun and great car to drive!
The Box that Rocks
Chelsea,11/25/2015
4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
I had my 2006 Scion xB for seven years. Bought it at 63K miles and crashed it at 228K miles. Totaled on a deer going 70 down the interstate and both me and my boyfriend didn't have a scratch! I never had a problem out of mine besides some basic motor part replacement and I had to replace the A/C pulley once. My dad is a mechanic and said it's super easy to work on and maneuver around the engine. Maintenance and repairs were cheap at other mechanics too, not just my dad. This is by far the best car I could have had and I'll be going to pick up my new '06 Scion xB tomorrow. This car rocks!
Great car
Great car,10/27/2010
Great car. I was an auto mechanic for 27 years. 147,000 miles and only front brakes, oil change and tires. Only thing i can tell you. It's not for sale. You need a great car buy one. Remember mine is not for sale. P.S. it's also fun to drive.
Best car/truck i've ever owned
toolmanlan,12/15/2011
I travel on the road over 35,ooo miles per year and have purchased 5 scion XB's,Best of all I've drivin,No major or minor complaints plan on buying another after this one dies,Have not killed one yet, always trade high miles to back to lower miles,only vehicle ive owned that still today i have seen many 2006 Scions advertised for more than list price brand new in 2006 with over 50000 miles on them WHY you ask,drive one or even get in one,2004-2006 only made for 3 years before scion screwed up the whole car nothing the same interior handleing room,seating,all messed up including the mileage,26-37 mpg,
See all 293 reviews of the 2006 Scion xB
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Scion xB features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Scion xB

Used 2006 Scion xB Overview

The Used 2006 Scion xB is offered in the following submodels: xB Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Scion xB?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

