2013 Scion xB Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior with above-average rear legroom
  • numerous optional add-ons
  • responsive four-cylinder engine
  • audiophile-friendly.
  • So-so fuel economy
  • distracting center-mounted gauges
  • noisy ride
  • poor rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Scion xB is a capable compact people mover and cargo hauler that's also easily customized. Fuel economy is lackluster, however.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Scion xB isn't the prettiest thing on the road, but what it lacks in form it makes up for in function. The xB's basic boxy design, which this compact wagon has largely lived on since its introduction nearly a decade ago, still serves the same purpose: providing lots of usable interior space in a funky-looking package.

Compared to the typical small hatchback, the xB is clearly a size up. For both front and rear passengers, the xB provides plenty of legroom and headroom (some cities have even chosen to use the xB as taxi cabs). You can also lower the rear seats and create nearly 70 cubic feet of cargo space, which is more than what you'll find in competing small wagons or hatchbacks and even more than most small crossover SUVs.

Another notable xB trait is the customization possibility. Even though there aren't any factory options available, Scion, in typical fashion, offers a host of dealer-added accessories, including different wheels and performance parts. One upgrade we're particularly fond of is the optional BeSpoke Premium Audio by Pioneer that includes a touchscreen interface and smartphone app integration for services like Pandora radio.

Compared to other small wagons or hatchbacks, the Scion xB's main disadvantage is fuel economy; at an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined, it's a few ticks below other cars in this class such as the 2013 Kia Soul and 2013 Nissan Cube. Still, you're getting more interior space with the xB than with those models. Considering how roomy the xB is, you might even see it as a less expensive alternative to small crossovers like the 2013 Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4. Either way, shoppers looking at small SUVs or compact wagons and hatchbacks would be well served to consider the 2013 Scion xB.

2013 Scion xB models

The 2013 Scion xB is a four-door, five-passenger wagon that is offered in two trim levels: base and 10 Series.

Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, driver seat height adjustment, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a trip computer and a six-speaker Pioneer sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an iPod/USB audio interface, an auxiliary audio jack and an RCA output for additional speakers.

The 10 Series further adds 16-inch alloy wheels, illuminated Scion badges, a solar-powered illuminated shift knob (only available on the automatic transmission model) and a 6.1-inch touchscreen display for the sound system.

There are no official factory options, but dealer accessories are plentiful. Among them are different wheels (16-, 17- and 19-inch), a variety of performance upgrade parts, foglights, a rear spoiler, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, satellite radio and a premium BeSpoke audio system that includes a touchscreen, additional RCA outputs and smartphone app integration (Pandora, navigation and social media). A rear-seat entertainment system is also available.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Scion xB receives updated front and rear exterior styling, which includes new integrated LED running lights. There's also a new limited-edition "10 Series" trim level that commemorates Scion's anniversary.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2013 Scion xB is powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4 that produces 158 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is the xB's lone factory option.

In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped xB hustled from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds, a fairly quick time for this class of car. EPA estimates are below average, however, at 22 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2013 Scion xB comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the xB came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet -- an average distance. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the xB its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Scion xB's driving demeanor should please most people. It's easy to drive, and the 2.4-liter engine offers relatively quick acceleration for this class of car. Most consumers will be happy with the performance from the four-speed automatic transmission, but compared to the five- and six-speed automatics available in compact crossover SUVs, it's a drag on fuel economy.

The ride is generally agreeable, but crossovers like the CR-V and RAV4 offer more comfort. In addition, the cabin is not serene, as you'll hear considerable noise from both the tires and the wind. The xB's slab-sided styling also makes it vulnerable to crosswinds.

Interior

Previous versions of the Scion xB have been easily customizable, and this year's model doesn't waiver from that trend. The highlight is the optional BeSpoke sound system. Besides adding smartphone app integration, its interface is well suited for younger, tech-oriented buyers.

One downside is that the xB still has its quirky center-mounted gauges, which require too much of the driver's attention to scan easily. Forward visibility is very good, but the view out the back is poor.

Of course, the xB's true draw is interior space. Both front and rear passengers will find plenty of legroom and headroom, and road trips are a viable proposition, as the front seats are pretty comfortable.

As far as cargo is concerned, the xB boasts 21 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and an impressive 70 cubic feet with those seats folded. We've noted that the lift height is high when loading up the cargo bay, but this Scion can easily carry a weekend's worth of luggage for four.

I LOVE my Scion xB
acastillo1107,10/28/2013
I purchased this car brand new from a reliable Toyota/Scion dealership. I have mine in Super White. I like the spacious interior. But there are a few things I wish were a bit different. The USB/AUX port inside the arm rest doesn't work because of the audio (touchscreen) isn't compatible with it. I wish that the splash guards for the bottom were standard. I shouldn't have to pay over $200 for them to install them. Ride is smooth, and performance wise, it's great. Gas milage could be better, but overall I love the car. The dashboard is placed in the center and took a bit to get used to. Pricing was okay. For all the things not included, I feel it could have been lower in price.
xB
JC Gela,08/22/2016
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
This 2013 xB has not required any repairs. Just changed the oil/filter and rotated the tires. The OEM tires were crap, however, and now I'm on Snows; in the market for summer tires and maybe alloy wheels.... This has been a very "handy" vehicle. I'd be in the market for a new one with newer safety features - but Toyota has discontinued the Scion brand. I don't really want to move up to a RAV4 (hybrid) but maybe a PriusV if they still are making it next year. Traded in the xB for a PriusV 2017 (last year made) We traded the xB in October 2017 for a Prius V which cost 31K but has MORE cargo space and 50 percent more mpg!
2013 Scion xB
B Diane Bounds,01/01/2017
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I've only owned the car a month after driving my Toyota Corolla for 18 years, but so far it is great; very peppy. It is easier to get in and out of than the Toyota and I'm sitting taller so its easier to see around me.
3 is better than 1
Bob,07/24/2018
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I've been driving xB's for 6 years now. I'm currently on my 3rd one (bought it last year). There is zero major maintenance to do on these cars until they get to 100k miles. All you do is keep gas in it, change oil when needed, and drive it!! I've never had to change anything on either of my xB's so far. You're probably thinking...yeah you just keep getting a replacement. Well, why would I keep buying the SAME car as a replacement? Because they work!! Kept the 2008 until it had 72k miles on it. Kept the 2012 until it had 88k miles on it. Never replaced any parts on either of them. Gas, Tires, Air filter, and Oil and that's it. Drive it, drive it, drive it. This car has the best seating position for a large adult of any small wagon on the road. It has the cargo space to haul all kinds of stuff, lots more than a Soul or Cube. And talk about run...this car will run out from under you if you don't have the seat belt on tight!! Solid built car. No fuel filter to replace, no wheel bearings to repack, no transmission fluid to change until you get to 110k miles, no spark plugs to replace until you get to 100k miles. Need I say more??
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2013 Scion xB Overview

The Used 2013 Scion xB is offered in the following submodels: xB Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Scion 10 Series 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and Scion 10 Series 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

