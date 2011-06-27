Vehicle overview

The 2013 Scion xB isn't the prettiest thing on the road, but what it lacks in form it makes up for in function. The xB's basic boxy design, which this compact wagon has largely lived on since its introduction nearly a decade ago, still serves the same purpose: providing lots of usable interior space in a funky-looking package.

Compared to the typical small hatchback, the xB is clearly a size up. For both front and rear passengers, the xB provides plenty of legroom and headroom (some cities have even chosen to use the xB as taxi cabs). You can also lower the rear seats and create nearly 70 cubic feet of cargo space, which is more than what you'll find in competing small wagons or hatchbacks and even more than most small crossover SUVs.

Another notable xB trait is the customization possibility. Even though there aren't any factory options available, Scion, in typical fashion, offers a host of dealer-added accessories, including different wheels and performance parts. One upgrade we're particularly fond of is the optional BeSpoke Premium Audio by Pioneer that includes a touchscreen interface and smartphone app integration for services like Pandora radio.

Compared to other small wagons or hatchbacks, the Scion xB's main disadvantage is fuel economy; at an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined, it's a few ticks below other cars in this class such as the 2013 Kia Soul and 2013 Nissan Cube. Still, you're getting more interior space with the xB than with those models. Considering how roomy the xB is, you might even see it as a less expensive alternative to small crossovers like the 2013 Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4. Either way, shoppers looking at small SUVs or compact wagons and hatchbacks would be well served to consider the 2013 Scion xB.