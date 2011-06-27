Vehicle overview

At its core, the 2009 Scion xB is an eminently practical compact wagon. With adequate room for four adults, a cavernous cargo bay and a robust 2.4-liter engine, the xB doesn't disappoint when it comes to daily driving duties. But we suspect few people exclaim, "Oh, it's so practical!" when they spy this Scion. The xB, you see, is the vehicle that made it hip to be square.

The Scion xB is a product of parent company Toyota's strategic effort to win the hearts and minds of younger buyers. The first-generation model was a surprise hit, and Scion redesigned the xB just last year. Though not quite as right-angled as the first xB, the current model is larger in useful ways while retaining the upright angles that made its predecessor so distinctive. The 2009 Scion xB is 1 foot longer, 3 inches wider and 2 inches shorter in height than the previous model. By American standards, this makes it more of a "real car" than an undersized novelty.

Another place where the xB has grown up is in the engine bay. Thanks to a 2.4-liter, 158-horsepower four-cylinder engine, the xB moves out smartly from a stop or around town. But shoppers expecting high fuel economy will likely be disappointed, the culprits being the larger engine size, four-speed automatic transmission (some competing models offer five-speeds) and, at highway speeds, all the aerodynamic efficiency of a toaster (albeit a stylish Michael Graves one from Target).

There are a few disappointments on the inside as well. Ergonomics leave something to be desired, and many of the interior plastics seem a bit low-budget even for this class of car. However, the xB will impress you with its utility. With the rear seats folded down, an SUV-like 70 cubic feet of cargo volume is available; flip the seats up and there's enough room in back for a couple of average-sized adults.

On the whole, the 2009 xB comes recommended. It's affordable, stylish and roomy, and it can be customized easily through Scion's dealer-sourced accessories. But if the xB has a few too many "rough edges" for your liking, you might also consider the Honda Element or more fuel-efficient (but less roomy) hatchbacks like the Mazda 3 or the Pontiac Vibe/Toyota Matrix twins.