Used 2015 Scion xB for Sale Near Me

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver 2015 Scion xB FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VOdometer is 6290 miles below market average! HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES *Reviews:* Spacious interior with above-average rear legroom; numerous optional add-ons; responsive four-cylinder engine. Source: Edmunds* The always popular hatchback with a unique design is back! With a 2.4L, 158 horsepower engine and nearly 70 cubic feet of cargo space, you can pack everything you need into the Scion xB. With a choice of either 5, 6, or 7 spoke wheel covers, power outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and chrome-tipped exhaust ports, the xB will be sure to turn heads wherever you drive. xB runs on a 2.4Liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with 158hp under its hood at 6,000 RPM. With 162 lb.-ft of torque at 4,000 RPM the 5 speed manual transmission or 4 speed automatic will keep the xB going in style. Whether you use your xB for transporting friends and family, hauling cargo, or both, its unique seats easily adjust to accommodate your needs. With 60/40 split reclining fold-flat rear seats you can easily adjust the settings to allow for up to 69.9 cu. ft. of cargo space. Want more space? There are additional compartments in the center console, under floor cargo storage, and a storage tray under the rear seat. You won't be able to keep your hands off of the 6.1 inch touchscreen Pioneer Audio System that comes standard in the xB. It plays CDs, a wide variety of digital music formats, and it's even Bluetooth and iPod-ready. Upgrade to an optional BeSpoke Audio System for even more options and quality including on an onboard GPS, over 40,000 internet radio channels, and social media compatibility. Safety features include a Tire Pressure Monitoring System that warns you when inflation pressure is low in one or more tires. Traction Control and Vehicle Stability Control as well as a variety of child safety features such as child locks and an occupant classification system designed to help keep children traveling safe and secure. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

