Used 2015 Scion xB for Sale Near Me
- 50,488 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,949$2,406 Below Market
Crossroads Chevrolet - Mount Hope / West Virginia
Excellent Condition, ONLY 50,402 Miles! REDUCED FROM $12,588!, FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, BluetoothEXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Scion xB with Super White exterior and Dark Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS CONCLUDEKBB.com's review says "It boasts strong resale value, gets good fuel economy, and it's quite roomy inside for people and cargo.".BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERCrossroads Chevrolet is a new and used car dealership in Mount Hope, WV. We carry the full line of Chevy models, as well as used and certified pre-owned vehicles. Crossroads Chevy also has certified service, parts, and finance departments. "Out on the open road, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf further proves its worth with confident handling and a comfortable, secure ride quality." -- Edmunds 3,000 ADDITIONAL DISCOUNT MAY APPLY - Contact us for more information. Excellent Condition, ONLY 50,402 Miles! REDUCED FROM $12,588! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth SEE MORE!Pricing analysis performed on 6/9/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE9FJ074379
Stock: P200293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 87,668 miles
$9,299$3,104 Below Market
Delaware Subaru - Wilmington / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE2FJ068696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,800$1,353 Below Market
Hyundai of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * WIRELESS PHONE CONNECTIVITY * EXTERIOR FOLDING REAR * REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS * REAR WINDOW WIPER * ILLUMINATED ENTRY * POWER WINDOWS * SPEED CONTROLS * TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL * EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA * FRONT FOG LIGHTS * OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY * REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER * TRIP COMPUTER * BRAKE ASSIST * ELECTRONIC STABILITY * PANIC ALARM * TRACTION CONTROL *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE1FJ069970
Stock: 7286A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 66,353 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
R n B Cars - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE3FJ068917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,980$754 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno - Reno / Nevada
GREAT MILES 38,513! REDUCED FROM $13,980!, $800 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! xB trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Scion xB with ABSOLUTELY RED exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "It boasts strong resale value, gets good fuel economy, and it's quite roomy inside for people and cargo." -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $13,980. This xB is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno our first and foremost goal is to make your car-buying and ownership experience better than any other you've had near Carson City, Auburn CA, Sparks and beyond. If you're ready to answer the call of fun, style and peace of mind; be sure to contact us today. And prepare to have your expectations exceeded. Price does not include $449 Dealer Doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE6FJ078230
Stock: FJ078230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 99,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,675$592 Below Market
Basic Auto Sales - Ashland / Virginia
2015 SCION xB PARKLAN EDITION*** PIONEER AUDIO SYSTEM*** BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO*** USB PORTS*** REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*** POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS*** FOGLIGHTS*** ALLOY WHEELS*** AND MUCH MORE*** CALL NOW 540 645 3493
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE1FJ066700
Stock: 7903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 76,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,495$565 Below Market
Liberty Buick - Peoria / Arizona
THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW, VERY, VERY CLEAN. CLEAN TITLE AND ACCURATE MILES!!! WE PRICE THIS VEHICLE TO BE THE LOWEST PRICE IN THE WESTERN REGION!!! WE ARE HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES!!! Internet price for used and certified pre-owned vehicles includes $1,000 finance bonus cash only available for prime lender conventional financing through Liberty Buick, (720+ score pulled by dealer) - some lender and term restrictions may apply. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver 2015 Scion xB FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VOdometer is 6290 miles below market average! HOME OF THE SUN CITY TRADES *Reviews:* Spacious interior with above-average rear legroom; numerous optional add-ons; responsive four-cylinder engine. Source: Edmunds* The always popular hatchback with a unique design is back! With a 2.4L, 158 horsepower engine and nearly 70 cubic feet of cargo space, you can pack everything you need into the Scion xB. With a choice of either 5, 6, or 7 spoke wheel covers, power outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and chrome-tipped exhaust ports, the xB will be sure to turn heads wherever you drive. xB runs on a 2.4Liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with 158hp under its hood at 6,000 RPM. With 162 lb.-ft of torque at 4,000 RPM the 5 speed manual transmission or 4 speed automatic will keep the xB going in style. Whether you use your xB for transporting friends and family, hauling cargo, or both, its unique seats easily adjust to accommodate your needs. With 60/40 split reclining fold-flat rear seats you can easily adjust the settings to allow for up to 69.9 cu. ft. of cargo space. Want more space? There are additional compartments in the center console, under floor cargo storage, and a storage tray under the rear seat. You won't be able to keep your hands off of the 6.1 inch touchscreen Pioneer Audio System that comes standard in the xB. It plays CDs, a wide variety of digital music formats, and it's even Bluetooth and iPod-ready. Upgrade to an optional BeSpoke Audio System for even more options and quality including on an onboard GPS, over 40,000 internet radio channels, and social media compatibility. Safety features include a Tire Pressure Monitoring System that warns you when inflation pressure is low in one or more tires. Traction Control and Vehicle Stability Control as well as a variety of child safety features such as child locks and an occupant classification system designed to help keep children traveling safe and secure. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FEXFJ077386
Stock: 200219B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 65,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,994
Mac Haik Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Houston / Texas
Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Scion xB boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip computer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.*This Scion xB Comes Equipped with These Options *Tires: P205/55R16 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Center Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mac Haik Dodge Chrysler Jeep - Houston, 11000 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77037.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE0FJ075338
Stock: P13402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 50,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,388$981 Below Market
DCH Toyota of Torrance - Torrance / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Nautical Blue Metallic 2015 Scion xB FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V *** DCH VALUE!!! *** 60-POINT INSPECTION!!! Recent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPG With RealDeal you'll see a live and objective comparison of your purchase price, as it compares to the prices of the matching vehicles for sale in your area today. To learn more about RealDeal, visit RealDeal.com. Reviews: * Spacious interior with above-average rear legroom numerous optional add-ons responsive four-cylinder engine. Source: Edmunds * The always popular hatchback with a unique design is back! With a 2.4L, 158 horsepower engine and nearly 70 cubic feet of cargo space, you can pack everything you need into the Scion xB. With a choice of either 5, 6, or 7 spoke wheel covers, power outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and chrome-tipped exhaust ports, the xB will be sure to turn heads wherever you drive. xB runs on a 2.4Liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with 158hp under its hood at 6,000 RPM. With 162 lb.-ft of torque at 4,000 RPM the 5 speed manual transmission or 4 speed automatic will keep the xB going in style. Whether you use your xB for transporting friends and family, hauling cargo, or both, its unique seats easily adjust to accommodate your needs. With 60/40 split reclining fold-flat rear seats you can easily adjust the settings to allow for up to 69.9 cu. ft. of cargo space. Want more space? There are additional compartments in the center console, under floor cargo storage, and a storage tray under the rear seat. You won't be able to keep your hands off of the 6.1 inch touchscreen Pioneer Audio System that comes standard in the xB. It plays CDs, a wide variety of digital music formats, and it's even Bluetooth and iPod-ready. Upgrade to an optional BeSpoke Audio System for even more options and quality including on an onboard GPS, over 40,000 internet radio channels, and social media compatibility. Safety features include a Tire Pressure Monitoring System that warns you when inflation pressure is low in one or more tires. Traction Control and Vehicle Stability Control as well as a variety of child safety features such as child locks and an occupant classification system designed to help keep children traveling safe and secure. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE9FJ076908
Stock: TTP11628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 41,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,895$872 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Beautiful in Classic Silver Metallic, our 2015 Scion xB Wagon will put a smile on your face with its comfort, reliability, and grace. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 158hp while paired with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing road manners. This Front Wheel Drive xB scores near 28mpg on the open road and is surprisingly spacious and the ability to personalize your ride with a wide variety of options. The exterior of the Scion xB is sure to command attention everywhere you go as it is a hip alternative to so many others out on the road. Inside our xB, you'll find comfortable cloth seats, climate controls, a touchscreen AM/FM/CD player, Bluetooth, power windows, and more! The engineers behind this Toyota Scion xB have your safety in mind with innovative features to protect you and your precious cargo. With anti-lock brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags, you can have peace of mind knowing you'll be safe and secure. Show off your great playful personality with our xB! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE3FJ073132
Stock: J073132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2019
- 71,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,975
Car Expo Auto - Sacramento / California
A-1 Auto Wholesale is known for having the best quality vehicles for the Best Prices in town! A-1 Auto wholesale strives on passing down great prices to our customers. We specialize in Toyota, BMW, Lexus, Dodge, Acura, and Mercedes Benz. A business committed to treating our customers with care they deserve! Call us today at 916-488-3181 to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE4FJ066660
Stock: 16981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,900$469 Below Market
S&R Motors - Hayward / California
2015 Scion xB Base FWD Super White 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Certification Program Details: ***S&R Motors Pre-owned Certified Program Available. 1 Months or 1,000 Miles of Limited Warranty available and included at Advertised Pricing only, See Dealer for Details.***Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner, HOT Seller, Great resell value, Beautiful color combo, gets you great gas mileage, 1 owner, call us today to check on availability.Rare Vehicle, Great Service History, Clean CarFax, 1 Owner, Bluetooth, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.We serve AAA and Costco members, and are an USAA and True Car Certified Dealership. We are a CUDL Finance Dealership (Credit Unions Direct Lending) with Great Financing options are available. Bad Credit, No Credit, and 1st time buyers are welcome! S&R Motors Pre-owned Certified Program Available. 1 Months or 1,000 Miles of Limited Warranty available and included at Advertised Pricing only, See Dealer for Details. S&R Motors LW Base Coverage provides coverage for specified components within the following seven (3) vehicle assembly groups: Engine, Transmission/Transaxle/Transfer Case, Front/Rear Wheel Drive, See Dealer for covered components and parts, S&R Motors Certified Program is only available at advertised pricing, any discount will take away the Certified Limited Warranty*** We Accept Digital Cryptocurrency as a method of payment, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Similar Cryptocurrencies are accepted as a method of payment. Dealer will decide on the amount that will be accepted on case by case basis. See Dealer for details and Terms of acceptance. Verification of ownership is required.Go to our website srmotorsonline.com for up to 50 pics, free copy of carfax and more information, Call or txt us today at 510-571-9718 to check availability. Our goal and promise is to provide excellent Customer Service to all our customers. Let S&R Motors make you a happy car buyer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE2FJ070268
Stock: 4312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 85,310 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,694
Valley Subaru of Longmont - Longmont / Colorado
ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.We are big enough to serve you but small enough to know you We have built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We have been family owned and operated in Longmont for over 30 years!Reviews:* Spacious interior with above-average rear legroom; numerous optional add-ons; responsive four-cylinder engine. Source: Edmunds* The always popular hatchback with a unique design is back! With a 2.4L, 158 horsepower engine and nearly 70 cubic feet of cargo space, you can pack everything you need into the Scion xB. With a choice of either 5, 6, or 7 spoke wheel covers, power outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and chrome-tipped exhaust ports, the xB will be sure to turn heads wherever you drive. xB runs on a 2.4Liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with 158hp under its hood at 6,000 RPM. With 162 lb.-ft of torque at 4,000 RPM the 5 speed manual transmission or 4 speed automatic will keep the xB going in style. Whether you use your xB for transporting friends and family, hauling cargo, or both, its unique seats easily adjust to accommodate your needs. With 60/40 split reclining fold-flat rear seats you can easily adjust the settings to allow for up to 69.9 cu. ft. of cargo space. Want more space? There are additional compartments in the center console, under floor cargo storage, and a storage tray under the rear seat. You won't be able to keep your hands off of the 6.1 inch touchscreen Pioneer Audio System that comes standard in the xB. It plays CDs, a wide variety of digital music formats, and it's even Bluetooth and iPod-ready. Upgrade to an optional BeSpoke Audio System for even more options and quality including on an onboard GPS, over 40,000 internet radio channels, and social media compatibility. Safety features include a Tire Pressure Monitoring System that warns you when inflation pressure is low in one or more tires. Traction Control and Vehicle Stability Control as well as a variety of child safety features such as child locks and an occupant classification system designed to help keep children traveling safe and secure. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE6FJ068197
Stock: LH507062A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 73,767 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,269
Centennial Toyota - Las Vegas / Nevada
** ALL VEHICLES SANITIZED REGULARLY **** WE PROVIDE MASKS FOR ALL OUR CUSTOMERS, JUST ASK! **** CALL (702) 942-3800 **Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2015 Scion xB FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive White 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VReviews:* Spacious interior with above-average rear legroom; numerous optional add-ons; responsive four-cylinder engine. Source: Edmunds* The always popular hatchback with a unique design is back! With a 2.4L, 158 horsepower engine and nearly 70 cubic feet of cargo space, you can pack everything you need into the Scion xB. With a choice of either 5, 6, or 7 spoke wheel covers, power outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and chrome-tipped exhaust ports, the xB will be sure to turn heads wherever you drive. xB runs on a 2.4Liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with 158hp under its hood at 6,000 RPM. With 162 lb.-ft of torque at 4,000 RPM the 5 speed manual transmission or 4 speed automatic will keep the xB going in style. Whether you use your xB for transporting friends and family, hauling cargo, or both, its unique seats easily adjust to accommodate your needs. With 60/40 split reclining fold-flat rear seats you can easily adjust the settings to allow for up to 69.9 cu. ft. of cargo space. Want more space? There are additional compartments in the center console, under floor cargo storage, and a storage tray under the rear seat. You won't be able to keep your hands off of the 6.1 inch touchscreen Pioneer Audio System that comes standard in the xB. It plays CDs, a wide variety of digital music formats, and it's even Bluetooth and iPod-ready. Upgrade to an optional BeSpoke Audio System for even more options and quality including on an onboard GPS, over 40,000 internet radio channels, and social media compatibility. Safety features include a Tire Pressure Monitoring System that warns you when inflation pressure is low in one or more tires. Traction Control and Vehicle Stability Control as well as a variety of child safety features such as child locks and an occupant classification system designed to help keep children traveling safe and secure. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE0FJ072505
Stock: 00401087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 85,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,980
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
Come see this 2015 Scion xB 5-Door Wagon 4-Spd AT before someone takes it home!*Get Your Money's Worth for this Scion xB with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip computer, Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: sequential shifting, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P205/55R16 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding front center armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.*Make a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 10 Service Records.*The Experts' Verdict... *As reported by Edmunds: Spacious interior with above-average rear legroom; numerous optional add-ons; responsive four-cylinder engine.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at First National Fleet and Lease, 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE6FJ068605
Stock: 19099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 35,598 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,900$554 Below Market
Fairway Volkswagen - Kingsport / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE5FJ079191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,318 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,998
CarMax Sanford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sanford / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE5FJ071642
Stock: 19335666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,465 miles
$14,998
CarMax Fayetteville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fayetteville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE8FJ075233
Stock: 19238829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
