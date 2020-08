Used 2015 Scion xB for Sale Near Me

Crossroads Chevrolet - Mount Hope / West Virginia

Excellent Condition, ONLY 50,402 Miles! REDUCED FROM $12,588!, FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Scion xB with Super White exterior and Dark Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. EXPERTS CONCLUDE KBB.com's review says "It boasts strong resale value, gets good fuel economy, and it's quite roomy inside for people and cargo." "Out on the open road, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf further proves its worth with confident handling and a comfortable, secure ride quality." -- Edmunds. Pricing analysis performed on 6/9/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTLZE4FE9FJ074379

Stock: P200293

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-09-2020