Used 2006 Scion xB Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower103 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
first aid kityes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room46.1 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room48.6 in.
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room45.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room50 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity43.4 cu.ft.
Length155.3 in.
Curb weight2395 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height64.6 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track56.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Envy Green
  • Maziora
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Thunder Cloud Metallic
  • Blue Onyx Pearl
  • Shadow Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Camouflage Metallic
  • Polar White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P185/60R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
