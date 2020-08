Used 2008 Scion xB for Sale Near Me

Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama

Contact Team Gunther Kia today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2008 Scion xB . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2008 Scion xB: The 2008 Scion xB is a good choice for urban dwellers who need a smaller vehicle for easy parking and maneuverability yet need decent fuel efficiency, more cargo space than the typical small car, and a back seat comfortable enough for adults. As with the other Scion models, it comes extremely well equipped--including electronic stability control and a number of safety features--and there are no factory options, with a line of dealer-installed accessories aimed at those who want greater customization. This model sets itself apart with roomy interior, Distinctive shape, wide range of standard features, and customization options.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: JTLKE50E081053925

Stock: L7829680A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2020