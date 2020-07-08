Used 2009 Scion xB for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Classic Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Scion xB. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. This wonderfully maintained Scion xB is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. More information about the 2009 Scion xB: The 2009 Scion xB is a good choice for urban dwellers who need a smaller vehicle for easy parking and maneuverability, yet also need decent fuel efficiency, more cargo space than the typical small car, and a back seat comfortable enough for adults. As with the other Scion models, the xB comes extremely well equipped--including electronic stability control and a number of safety features--and there are no factory options, with a line of dealer-installed accessories aimed at those who want to customize. Interesting features of this model are Distinctive shape, roomy interior, customization options., and wide range of standard features

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTLKE50E091077109

Stock: 91077109

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020