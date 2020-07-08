Used 2009 Scion xB for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Scion xB
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    132,288 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in Black
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    124,807 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,499

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    218,253 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in White
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    114,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,881

    $690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in White
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    126,646 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,985

    $238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in White
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    138,801 miles
    4 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    $478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    138,169 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in Light Green
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    120,548 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,633

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    121,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    124,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in White
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    96,909 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,543

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    146,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,579

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    153,504 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    157,758 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    81,610 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    166,174 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,695

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in Light Green
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    171,454 miles

    $5,498

    Details
  • 2009 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Scion xB

    150,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,599

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Scion xB

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8113 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Highly recommended
PeterUK,02/16/2010
My Black xB2 was amongst the first available in CA. It came with Alloy wheels, illuminated Door Sills and upgraded iPod stereo. I test drove it and fell in love with it. It's easy to live with, has been totally reliable, not even a rattle or squeak and has never needed to go back to the Dealer for anything!! I am a Cyclist and the xB will carry two full-size Roadbikes along with all the Gear. My Daughter and I took it on a 1,000 mile roadtrip to SF and back with 2 Bikes and all our luggage. 80+ mph all the way and it flies up and down the Hills of SF! The xB also carries 4 Adults comfortably, everyone compliments it on how much Legroom there is in the rear.
