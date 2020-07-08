Used 2009 Scion xB for Sale Near Me
- 132,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$571 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2009 Scion xB with the 2.4L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth seats. Call 509-276-2925 for more information. We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E391063592
Stock: 26020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,807 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499$775 Below Market
Metropolitan Ford - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! xB trim. IIHS Top Safety Pick, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, Peppy four-cylinder engine, spacious interior, funky styling -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Scion xB with Black Sand Pearl exterior and Dark charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Consumer Guide Best Buy Car. Scion xB is a capable compact people mover and cargo hauler that packs a decent underhood punch. -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: OUR OFFERINGS: Metropolitan Ford Of Eden Prairie in Eden Prairie, MN treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Pricing analysis performed on 8/7/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50EX91092023
Stock: 200097A8
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 218,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995$675 Below Market
Scotland Motors - Laurinburg / North Carolina
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E791094988
Stock: 94988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,881$690 Below Market
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** All smiles! SPECIAL ONLINE PRICING.. Don't bother waiting for any other Wagon!! Move quickly!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS Traction control Curtain airbags Passenger Airbag Stability control...Other features include: Power locks Power windows Air conditioning Cruise control Audio controls on steering wheel... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E291076091
Stock: A6062A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 126,646 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,985$238 Below Market
Bob Boyd Lincoln - Columbus / Ohio
Clean Vehicle History! Well taken care of! Extremely spacious interior and an easy vehicle to get in and out of. Surprisingly smooth ride.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E491076089
Stock: C20372B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 138,801 miles4 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900$478 Below Market
Lilliston Ford - Vineland / New Jersey
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee! Yes, I am as good as I look.. Stunning!! Just lowered by $1,000... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors, Stability control...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control...*All vehicles subject to a $379 Documentation Fee.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E591070088
Stock: 70088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 138,169 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$431 Below Market
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E791071095
Stock: 071095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,548 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,633
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, NEW BRAKES, Local Trade, Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence, Excellent service history at a Dealership, 4D Wagon, 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, FWD, Hypnotic Teal Mica, Dark Charcoal w/Fabric Seat Trim or Fabric Seat Trim w/Red Highlights. 22/28 City/Highway MPG Hypnotic Teal Mica 2009 Scion xB 4D Wagon FWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it. MPG Disclaimer: *Based on current EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors. *
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E691077132
Stock: 81255B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 121,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Classic Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Scion xB. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. This wonderfully maintained Scion xB is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. More information about the 2009 Scion xB: The 2009 Scion xB is a good choice for urban dwellers who need a smaller vehicle for easy parking and maneuverability, yet also need decent fuel efficiency, more cargo space than the typical small car, and a back seat comfortable enough for adults. As with the other Scion models, the xB comes extremely well equipped--including electronic stability control and a number of safety features--and there are no factory options, with a line of dealer-installed accessories aimed at those who want to customize. Interesting features of this model are Distinctive shape, roomy interior, customization options., and wide range of standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E091077109
Stock: 91077109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 124,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50EX91071639
Stock: 8872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 96,909 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,543
Terry Subaru - Lynchburg / Virginia
This 2009 Scion xB in White features: Stock numbers starting with VA are located at Terry Auto Outlet at 2828 Candlers Mtn Rd, Lynchburg, VA. Stock numbers starting with CC are located at Terry Clearance Center at 18145 Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA Stock numbers starting with SB are located at Terry of South Boston at 1426 Wilborn Ave South Boston, VA. All other stock numbers are located at Terry VW Subaru at 19134 Forest Rd, Lynchburg VA 24502.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E891066021
Stock: CC20S346A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 146,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,579
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Classic Silver Metallic Dark Charcoal; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Scion xB only has 146,731mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2009 Scion xB: The 2009 Scion xB is a good choice for urban dwellers who need a smaller vehicle for easy parking and maneuverability, yet also need decent fuel efficiency, more cargo space than the typical small car, and a back seat comfortable enough for adults. As with the other Scion models, the xB comes extremely well equipped--including electronic stability control and a number of safety features--and there are no factory options, with a line of dealer-installed accessories aimed at those who want to customize. Interesting features of this model are Distinctive shape, roomy interior, customization options., and wide range of standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E991089372
Stock: 91089372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 153,504 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle! Visit Lee's Auto Center online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-585-2444 today to schedule your test drive.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E891081490
Stock: 307619569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
East Madison Toyota - Madison / Wisconsin
CARFAX 1-Owner, In Good Shape. xB trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! IIHS Top Safety Pick, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, Edmunds.com's review says Peppy four-cylinder engine, spacious interior, funky styling. CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPremium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Scion xB with Stingray Metallic exterior and Dark charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6000 RPM*. Fully inspected & serviced EXPERTS ARE SAYINGConsumer Guide Best Buy Car. Edmunds.com's review says Scion xB is a capable compact people mover and cargo hauler that packs a decent underhood punch.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGSNew Toyota Car, New Toyota Truck, New Scion, a Certified Pre-Owned Toyota, or smart used car or used cars in Madison Wisconsin. We are East Madison Toyota(formerly Jon Lancaster Toyota), a Penske Automotive Dealership in Wisconsin's Capitol city. Our Award winning team is ready to help you purchase the vehicle you've dreamed of. We handle good and bad credit customers so whether it's top tier or recent Bankruptcy we can help you get into your next ride. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Toyota Sales at 608-240-7900 or ToyotaMgr@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E391083647
Stock: 1083647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 81,610 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,750
Auto Express Way - Canton / Massachusetts
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E591074657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,174 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,695
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Equalizer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Power Outlet, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, A/C, Rear Defrost, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, ABS, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E791085319
Stock: 32507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 171,454 miles
$5,498
Longmont Ford - Longmont / Colorado
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E591076389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,599
Lucy Auto Sales - El Monte / California
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLKE50E191065518
Stock: 10849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
