Used 2013 Scion xB for Sale Near Me

209 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
xB Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 209 listings
  • 2013 Scion xB in Black
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    77,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $1,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    166,026 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    $1,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB Scion 10 Series in Silver
    used

    2013 Scion xB Scion 10 Series

    100,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,880

    $645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    128,878 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in White
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    64,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,490

    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    84,300 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,450

    $373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in Red
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    52,702 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,200

    $646 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    34,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $511 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in White
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    59,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in Black
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    74,318 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB Scion 10 Series in Silver
    used

    2013 Scion xB Scion 10 Series

    83,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    99,877 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $317 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB Scion 10 Series in Silver
    used

    2013 Scion xB Scion 10 Series

    69,944 miles

    $10,990

    $312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in White
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    51,436 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in Black
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    56,784 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in Black
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    70,733 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,462

    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in White
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    77,765 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2013 Scion xB in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Scion xB

    47,512 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,145

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Scion xB searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 209 listings
  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xB
  4. Used 2013 Scion xB

Consumer Reviews for the Scion xB

Read recent reviews for the Scion xB
Overall Consumer Rating
4.86 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
I LOVE my Scion xB
acastillo1107,10/28/2013
I purchased this car brand new from a reliable Toyota/Scion dealership. I have mine in Super White. I like the spacious interior. But there are a few things I wish were a bit different. The USB/AUX port inside the arm rest doesn't work because of the audio (touchscreen) isn't compatible with it. I wish that the splash guards for the bottom were standard. I shouldn't have to pay over $200 for them to install them. Ride is smooth, and performance wise, it's great. Gas milage could be better, but overall I love the car. The dashboard is placed in the center and took a bit to get used to. Pricing was okay. For all the things not included, I feel it could have been lower in price.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Scion
xB
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Scion xB info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings