Used 2013 Scion xB for Sale Near Me

- 77,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$1,800 Below Market
- 166,026 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900$1,332 Below Market
- 100,578 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,880$645 Below Market
- 128,878 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$630 Below Market
- 64,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,490
- 84,300 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,450$373 Below Market
- 52,702 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,200$646 Below Market
- 34,091 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995$511 Below Market
- 59,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,998
- 74,318 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,998
- 83,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,900
- 99,877 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000$317 Below Market
- 69,944 miles
$10,990$312 Below Market
- 51,436 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000
- 56,784 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
- 70,733 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,462
- 77,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
- 47,512 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,145
acastillo1107,10/28/2013
I purchased this car brand new from a reliable Toyota/Scion dealership. I have mine in Super White. I like the spacious interior. But there are a few things I wish were a bit different. The USB/AUX port inside the arm rest doesn't work because of the audio (touchscreen) isn't compatible with it. I wish that the splash guards for the bottom were standard. I shouldn't have to pay over $200 for them to install them. Ride is smooth, and performance wise, it's great. Gas milage could be better, but overall I love the car. The dashboard is placed in the center and took a bit to get used to. Pricing was okay. For all the things not included, I feel it could have been lower in price.
