Used 2013 Scion xB for Sale Near Me

Hillside Toyota - Jamaica / New York

Titan Hillside Toyota is pleased to be currently offering this 2013 Scion xB with 64,398mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. One of the best things about this Scion xB is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. This wonderfully maintained Scion xB is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. New tires are just one more reason this vehicle is a great deal. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. More information about the 2013 Scion xB: First introduced in 2003, the Scion xB is a 5-door wagon with a one-piece rear liftgate. Its top competitors are the Honda Element and the Nissan cube. The 2013 Scion xB is a good choice for urban drivers who require convenience, maneuverability, affordability and fuel efficiency. Although compact, the Scion xB has plenty of cargo space and a back seat comfortable enough for three adults. Like other Scions, the xB comes well-equipped. Estimated fuel economy is strong-- the xB achieves 24 mpg on the highway. This model sets itself apart with Distinctive shape, roomy interior, and wide range of standard features and customizable options

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTLZE4FE2DJ035873

Stock: HU3589T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020