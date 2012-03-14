Used 2010 Scion xB for Sale Near Me

209 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
xB Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 209 listings
  • 2010 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    138,182 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,125

    $894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    92,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $7,281

    $851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    144,182 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB in White
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    121,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,255

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    222,898 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    60,759 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    115,731 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    142,430 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    116,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,800

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    86,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB in Black
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    115,800 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,986

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    157,898 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    90,122 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,870

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    190,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,400

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB Release Series 7.0
    used

    2010 Scion xB Release Series 7.0

    92,950 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xB
    used

    2010 Scion xB

    173,834 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in White
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    165,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,989

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    116,877 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,987

    $1,476 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Scion xB searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 209 listings
  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xB
  4. Used 2010 Scion xB

Consumer Reviews for the Scion xB

Read recent reviews for the Scion xB
Overall Consumer Rating
4.946 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Love my "mini UPS truck"
tony181,03/14/2012
My 2010 XB has been almost exactly the vehicle that meets my needs. My wife's car is a 2009 Camry SE. Have owned for 2.5 years (19,000 miles). Comfortable, roomy vehicle for around the town driving (I am 6'2"). Had a problem with comfortable driving position-adding lumbar solved that problem. Fun to drive & handles great-I added sway bar. Lots of power. Cargo capacity tremendous for size vehicle. Wish interior was a bit nicer-no padding on door armrests among other such items.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Scion
xB
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Scion xB info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings