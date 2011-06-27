Used 2006 Scion xB Consumer Reviews
**AWESOME BOX**
More than a quarter of a million miles on this machine and still going!! I got this 2006 scion xb when I moved out 60 miles from my work. I ran this car for 5 years driving to work and back. I LOVE IT! Its really fun to drive and made my commute much easier. I get over 300 miles per tank. This is a reliable car.. I have only done minor repairs like oil changes, tires. This is a fun and great car to drive!
The Box that Rocks
I had my 2006 Scion xB for seven years. Bought it at 63K miles and crashed it at 228K miles. Totaled on a deer going 70 down the interstate and both me and my boyfriend didn't have a scratch! I never had a problem out of mine besides some basic motor part replacement and I had to replace the A/C pulley once. My dad is a mechanic and said it's super easy to work on and maneuver around the engine. Maintenance and repairs were cheap at other mechanics too, not just my dad. This is by far the best car I could have had and I'll be going to pick up my new '06 Scion xB tomorrow. This car rocks!
Great car
Great car. I was an auto mechanic for 27 years. 147,000 miles and only front brakes, oil change and tires. Only thing i can tell you. It's not for sale. You need a great car buy one. Remember mine is not for sale. P.S. it's also fun to drive.
Best car/truck i've ever owned
I travel on the road over 35,ooo miles per year and have purchased 5 scion XB's,Best of all I've drivin,No major or minor complaints plan on buying another after this one dies,Have not killed one yet, always trade high miles to back to lower miles,only vehicle ive owned that still today i have seen many 2006 Scions advertised for more than list price brand new in 2006 with over 50000 miles on them WHY you ask,drive one or even get in one,2004-2006 only made for 3 years before scion screwed up the whole car nothing the same interior handleing room,seating,all messed up including the mileage,26-37 mpg,
Most car for you Money.
I always thought these toasters were so ugly. Well I needed a car and this car at the time you got the most for your money. I can fit a dryer in the back of this thing ( yes a dryer to for your clothes). I do feel less manly driving it but you can't beat the interior room, gas mileage and price. It is a little sluggish and I am hesitant to pull out in from of other cars. I think this would be a great car for a business or someone who just drives in the city. . I think this would be a great car for older people with knee or hip problems because it is so easy to get into and out of or for someone who is getting in and out of the car all day long.
