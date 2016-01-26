Used 2011 Scion xB for Sale Near Me

209 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
xB Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 209 listings
  • 2011 Scion xB in White
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    165,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,989

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    116,877 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,987

    $1,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB Release Series 8.0 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Scion xB Release Series 8.0

    117,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    $779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    120,562 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in White
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    73,869 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,240

    $766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    106,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    $967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB Release Series 8.0 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Scion xB Release Series 8.0

    85,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,950

    $659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    117,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    106,292 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,885

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    126,808 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,997

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    84,943 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,850

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    187,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    166,021 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    89,169 miles

    $7,349

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xB in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Scion xB

    106,523 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,285

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xB in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Scion xB

    106,999 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $1,607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2012 Scion xB

    117,100 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,288

    $1,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Scion xB in Silver
    used

    2012 Scion xB

    141,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,999

    $1,564 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Scion xB searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 209 listings
  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xB
  4. Used 2011 Scion xB

Consumer Reviews for the Scion xB

Read recent reviews for the Scion xB
Overall Consumer Rating
4.824 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Great basic transportation.
Eric,01/26/2016
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought one of these as a trade in to get out of steep minivan payments. We have two other small electric cars, so this car is for longer trips/ back up. I bought #960 out of 2000 of the release 8 series. It has a lowered body kit and is a cool blue color. Initially there was HORRIble rattle coming from the windshield whenever I went over bumps. I found out from the internet that this was the cowl rubbing against the windshield due to inadequate insulation and that it was an easy fix. I am not mechanical and it was indeed an easy fix. People online suggested using weatherstripping from home depot to install between the cowl and the windshield. I used the fuzzy part of a velcro strip which is working well. It went from sounding like a car with 200,000 miles on it to sounding like a new ride. I am coming from a minivan, so this car handles well. On the twisties it handles well for the box that it is. Anyone who is hung up by the center console or the buzzing sound that the exhaust makes doesn't have a sense of humor. This is an economy box that has a huge amount of room. I am 6'2" with a long torso and I have at least another 8" over my head. And my model has a sunroof. It keeps transportation cheap and simple. If I drive it hard I can get 22 mpg city. If I decide to go for good gas mileage I can get 26 city or 38 highway. I got a great deal certified used.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Scion
xB
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Scion xB info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings