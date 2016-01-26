Used 2011 Scion xB for Sale Near Me
209 listings
- 165,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,989$1,405 Below Market
- 116,877 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,987$1,476 Below Market
- 117,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990$779 Below Market
- 120,562 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 73,869 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,240$766 Below Market
- 106,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$967 Below Market
- 85,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,950$659 Below Market
- 117,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998
- 106,292 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,885
- 126,808 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,997
- 84,943 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,850
- 187,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,950
- 166,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 89,169 miles
$7,349
- 106,523 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,285
- 106,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995$1,607 Below Market
- 117,100 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,288$1,381 Below Market
- 141,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999$1,564 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Scion xB
Read recent reviews for the Scion xB
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.824 Reviews
Report abuse
Eric,01/26/2016
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought one of these as a trade in to get out of steep minivan payments. We have two other small electric cars, so this car is for longer trips/ back up. I bought #960 out of 2000 of the release 8 series. It has a lowered body kit and is a cool blue color. Initially there was HORRIble rattle coming from the windshield whenever I went over bumps. I found out from the internet that this was the cowl rubbing against the windshield due to inadequate insulation and that it was an easy fix. I am not mechanical and it was indeed an easy fix. People online suggested using weatherstripping from home depot to install between the cowl and the windshield. I used the fuzzy part of a velcro strip which is working well. It went from sounding like a car with 200,000 miles on it to sounding like a new ride. I am coming from a minivan, so this car handles well. On the twisties it handles well for the box that it is. Anyone who is hung up by the center console or the buzzing sound that the exhaust makes doesn't have a sense of humor. This is an economy box that has a huge amount of room. I am 6'2" with a long torso and I have at least another 8" over my head. And my model has a sunroof. It keeps transportation cheap and simple. If I drive it hard I can get 22 mpg city. If I decide to go for good gas mileage I can get 26 city or 38 highway. I got a great deal certified used.
