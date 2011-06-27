Estimated values
2006 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,734
|$3,014
|$3,704
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,717
|$3,342
|Average
|$1,210
|$2,124
|$2,617
|Rough
|$860
|$1,531
|$1,892
Estimated values
2006 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,882
|$3,314
|$4,086
|Clean
|$1,693
|$2,988
|$3,686
|Average
|$1,313
|$2,336
|$2,886
|Rough
|$934
|$1,683
|$2,086