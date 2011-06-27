Vehicle overview

Forget Huey Lewis -- it's the Scion xB that has made it hip to be square in recent years. From oddity to cult favorite, the first box-on-wheels xB was a surprise success for Toyota's youth-oriented brand. Like the tiny original, today's 2010 Scion xB (which is the third year of the second generation) offers the same offbeat image, affordable price and abundant personalization options, yet it also has more power and more interior space to appeal to even more car shoppers. The fact that Scion's competitors have unleashed a wave of rival boxes indicates that the xB's formula has considerable merit.

While the xB is naturally a big draw with practicality-minded buyers, Scion hasn't lost sight of its original mission to be a hip, funky brand for hip, funky youngsters. For 2010, that means improving the standard and optional stereo systems. The factory-installed Pioneer stereo gets a new faceplate that provides a large display screen and a multipurpose control knob designed for use with the standard iPod interface. A new RCA output allows owners to plug in an aftermarket subwoofer.

If that's not enough to satisfy your inner audiophile, the optional Alpine Premium stereo adds a different faceplate with a touchscreen interface and a knob that combine to mimic an iPod's controls. A series of buttons makes switching among the seven different audio sources easy. Also included with the Alpine system is HD radio, a "media expander" that improves the sound quality of digital music files and additional RCA outputs for further expandability. A navigation system and a back-up camera can also be added to the upgraded stereo.

Beyond these changes to the sound system, the xB remains a practical way to be offbeat. The xB's boxy shape and surprisingly sizable proportions provide a maximum of 70 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seatbacks folded, which is only 3 cubes less than the capacity of Toyota's RAV4. Raise those seats and there's enough room in back for a pair of full-size adults. The xB is also quite powerful thanks to a punchy 158-horsepower, 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It's not the most fuel-efficient engine around, though, which is a definite drawback to the xB. Other demerits include distracting center-mounted gauges and a non-telescoping wheel that will likely infuriate taller drivers.

On the whole, the 2010 Scion xB is a compelling choice in the expanding segment of "compact boxes" that straddle the lines between hatchback, wagon and even compact crossover SUV. However, the xB's subpar fuel economy, so-so driver comfort and bizarre gauge layout can't be overlooked. As such, competitors like the Chevy HHR, Honda Element, Kia Soul and Nissan Cube should be explored, as each offers its own brand of practical strangeness. If getting the most space out of a small, economical package is more important than the boxy look, the Honda Fit is probably a better choice. The xB may have made it hip to be square, but it's no longer the only box in town.