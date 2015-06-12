Used 2015 Scion xB
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior with above-average rear legroom
- numerous optional add-ons
- responsive four-cylinder engine.
- Disappointing fuel economy
- distracting center-mounted gauges
- noisy ride
- poor rear visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Scion xB is a capable compact people mover and cargo hauler that is surprisingly spacious and easily customized. Fuel economy and drivability are lackluster, however.
Vehicle overview
If you're shopping for a car that combines practicality, affordability and a measure of flair, Scion might have just the vehicle for you with its 2015 xB. Despite its small, easy-to-park footprint (it's 14.5 inches shorter in length than a Corolla), this Scion offers plenty of room for four full-size adults as well as more than ample room for cargo. After sitting in the xB, check out a more typical small four-door hatchback, and the difference will be apparent as soon as you swing open the door. The xB seems a full size up inside. And when you need to haul stuff, flipping down the rear seat yields 70 cubic feet of space. That easily trumps what you get from other small hatchbacks or wagons, while besting even most small crossover SUVs.
Another perk of the 2015 Scion xB is its customization possibilities. In lieu of traditional factory options, the xB can be kitted out with any number of dealer-added accessories. Highlights include performance upgrades (such as lowering springs, a sport muffler and high-performance brakes), a variety of wheels, exterior accents and even cargo area nets and totes. We highly recommend the BeSpoke Premium Audio system by Pioneer, which includes a navigation system and smartphone app integration features like Pandora radio.
Indeed, we thought enough of the well-rounded Scion xB that it earned a solid "B" for our overall Edmunds rating. However, there are significant demerits. The primary one is fuel economy, where the 2015 Scion xB falls short of its competitors. At an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined, the xB rates a few mpg below the similarly small, tall and style-oriented 2015 Kia Soul. Furthermore, even some top-ranked small crossover SUVs, such as the 2015 Honda CR-V and 2015 Mazda CX-5, do substantially better. Also, wind and road noise are rather noticeable at higher speeds. Overall, though, we think people shopping for a compact wagon or hatchback will be pretty happy with the 2015 Scion xB, especially if interior space is a priority.
Scion xB models
The 2015 Scion xB is a four-door, five-passenger wagon that is offered in one trim level.
Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, a rearview camera, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, driver seat height adjustment, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a trip computer and a six-speaker Pioneer sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, a CD player, HD radio, an iPod/USB audio interface, an auxiliary audio jack and an RCA output for additional speakers.
While there isn't much in the way of official factory options, dealer accessories are plentiful. Among them are different wheels (16-, 17- and 19-inch), a variety of performance upgrade parts, foglights, a rear spoiler, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium BeSpoke audio system that includes a navigation system, additional RCA outputs and smartphone app integration (Internet radio, social media).
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive 2015 Scion xB is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a four-speed automatic is optional.
In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped xB hustled from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds, a fairly quick time for this class of car. The EPA-estimated fuel economy is below average, however, at 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway) with either transmission.
Safety
The 2015 Scion xB comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera.
In Edmunds brake testing, the xB came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet -- an average distance for a small wagon or hatchback.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2015 Scion xB its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The xB's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In that agency's small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the xB scored the second lowest rating of "Marginal."
Driving
The 2015 Scion xB's driving demeanor should please many. It's easy to drive, and the 2.4-liter engine offers relatively quick acceleration for this class of car. Most consumers will be happy with the performance from the four-speed automatic transmission, but compared with the five- and six-speed automatics available in most other vehicles these days, it's a drag on fuel economy.
The ride is generally agreeable, but crossovers like the CR-V and Toyota RAV4 offer more comfort. In addition, the cabin is not exactly serene, as you'll notice considerable noise from the tires and the wind at higher speeds. The xB's slab-sided styling also makes it vulnerable to heavier crosswinds.
Interior
The Scion xB remains a good choice for those who want to make their ride different from everyone else's, but is certainly no longer the only game in town. Interior quality also leaves something to be desired, as almost every surface is hard plastic. Many similarly priced vehicles have richer cabins. Other downsides included poor rear visibility and the quirky center-mounted gauges, which require too much of the driver's attention to scan easily.
On the positive side, the xB does provide a lot of interior space. Front and rear passengers will find plenty of legroom and headroom, and long road trips are a viable proposition, as the front seats are pretty comfortable. As far as cargo is concerned, the xB boasts 21 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and a cavernous 70 cubic feet with those seats folded. The liftover height can be a bit high when you're loading heavy items into the cargo bay, but this Scion can easily carry a weekend's worth of luggage for four.
Tech-oriented shoppers should consider the optional BeSpoke sound system. Besides adding smartphone app integration, it also includes a navigation system, and its interface is well-suited for younger, tech-oriented buyers.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Take a long test drive. This is the smoothest and quietest car I have ever owned and this is my 43rd car. Acceleration is great and transmission is so smooth I never feel it shift. Being an older driver I find the seating position and easy of entry and exit to be great. Cargo capacity is better that the RAV4 that I replaced with this Scion. Dollar value is exceptional
It's too bad the xB is being discontinued. It's a good value that with a few improvements would be phenomenal. We are a family of 3 and this is a good alternative to a crossover. The pluses include fantastic use of space, comfortable seats, and punchy acceleration. You can pack this car easily for vacation or road trips. The sound system is great. A few improvements that I would suggest include, mediocre fuel economy and an outdated transmission. They're likely related. With another gear or two mileage would improve as would passing on the highway. Acceleration around town is great though. Lastly Edmunds complaints about the center mounted gauges is just silly. Not destracting at all. To sum up this is a great car for a small family who needs some versatility, but not a big SUV.
If you want a little car with alot of room,this is it.it is easy to park and get around town.Fun to drive. this is my second one.I owned the 1st model and now the last model of this car .known as the second gen..great car for the money.look at the xb's out there they have alot of miles on them.they will go go The only problem is the cloth in the seats.Show wear and discoloration fast.6000 miles the seat looks like 60000 miles.Not happy with that.
We purchased our first one (light, metallic silver color) back in September, trading in an 11 year old Scion xA model that had performed superbly, but was a tad too small for serious long highway work. The new xB is excellent for serious long highway work, and is a REAL car instead of a pint-sized runabout like the xA. I love everything about the car but the 4-speed audio, since it tends to "hunt" between 3rd and 4th gear at speeds below 45 mph on hilly roads. However, while the Scion owner's manual has nothing but cryptic info about the "S" transmission mode (the standard choice would be the "D" mode), I have discovered that if you leave it in that mode (which allows for manual shifting, but also shifts automatically on up to 3rd gear) the hunting ceases. Use the "S" mode for moderate-speed city driving and you will do fine. The transmission is probably responsible for the only so-so gas mileage but it is probably bulletproof in terms of reliability, just like the engine (which was used as the standard Camry engine until 2011). Anyway, last week we purchased a SECOND xB, trading in our ten-year-old xB, which had been as solid and reliable as the xA first traded. This new one (bright white in color) has the same features (including the 4-speed auto), and seems to run as well. The older xB and xA models had manual transmissions, and it did not take long for us to discover that switching back and forth between the old xB and the new xB required more mental-operation work than we (wife and I) old timers could deal with. Now, both of our cars operate the same way. Right after I got the first one I replaced the ugly plastic hubcap stock wheels, and I will be doing the same thing with the newer one this week. I hate hubcaps, and particularly hate plastic ones. Ugh! Whatever, both cars are terrific and if they are as reliable as the two previous models we will be driving them for a long time. Update: no significant change. The bodies have developed a few rattles, but that is par for the course with econoboxes. It is unfortunate that the car (heck, the entire product line) has been discontinued, but it is still a Toyota and would be an excellent buy, used. There have been issues with the older Camry engine in the thing relating to oil consumption once the miles build up above 60 K, but I think that issue could be dealt with if the owner changes oil at proper intervals. I always use synthetic oil in both of mine, and change every six months at the dealer. Remember, we have two of them, so the details will be pretty much the same for both.
Features & Specs
|4dr Wagon
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|158 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Wagon
2.4L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|158 hp @ 6000 rpm
|686 Parklan Edition 4dr Wagon
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|158 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the Scion xB a good car?
Is the Scion xB reliable?
Is the 2015 Scion xB a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2015 Scion xB?
The least-expensive 2015 Scion xB is the 2015 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,120.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $18,070
- 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,120
- 686 Parklan Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $19,685
Used 2015 Scion xB Overview
The Used 2015 Scion xB is offered in the following submodels: xB Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and 686 Parklan Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A).
