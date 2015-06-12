5 star reviews: 67 %

4 star reviews: 25 %

3 star reviews: 8 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 12 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best car I have ever owned.

Ed McCabe , 09/07/2015

4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

Take a long test drive. This is the smoothest and quietest car I have ever owned and this is my 43rd car. Acceleration is great and transmission is so smooth I never feel it shift. Being an older driver I find the seating position and easy of entry and exit to be great. Cargo capacity is better that the RAV4 that I replaced with this Scion. Dollar value is exceptional

4 out of 5 stars, Great value.

DJC , 11/21/2015

4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

It's too bad the xB is being discontinued. It's a good value that with a few improvements would be phenomenal. We are a family of 3 and this is a good alternative to a crossover. The pluses include fantastic use of space, comfortable seats, and punchy acceleration. You can pack this car easily for vacation or road trips. The sound system is great. A few improvements that I would suggest include, mediocre fuel economy and an outdated transmission. They're likely related. With another gear or two mileage would improve as would passing on the highway. Acceleration around town is great though. Lastly Edmunds complaints about the center mounted gauges is just silly. Not destracting at all. To sum up this is a great car for a small family who needs some versatility, but not a big SUV.

5 out of 5 stars, little but mighty fun

PAUL CAMPBELL , 08/06/2016

4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

If you want a little car with alot of room,this is it.it is easy to park and get around town.Fun to drive. this is my second one.I owned the 1st model and now the last model of this car .known as the second gen..great car for the money.look at the xb's out there they have alot of miles on them.they will go go The only problem is the cloth in the seats.Show wear and discoloration fast.6000 miles the seat looks like 60000 miles.Not happy with that.

5 out of 5 stars, Hey, we now own TWO of the things!

Howard Ferstler , 12/06/2015

4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

We purchased our first one (light, metallic silver color) back in September, trading in an 11 year old Scion xA model that had performed superbly, but was a tad too small for serious long highway work. The new xB is excellent for serious long highway work, and is a REAL car instead of a pint-sized runabout like the xA. I love everything about the car but the 4-speed audio, since it tends to "hunt" between 3rd and 4th gear at speeds below 45 mph on hilly roads. However, while the Scion owner's manual has nothing but cryptic info about the "S" transmission mode (the standard choice would be the "D" mode), I have discovered that if you leave it in that mode (which allows for manual shifting, but also shifts automatically on up to 3rd gear) the hunting ceases. Use the "S" mode for moderate-speed city driving and you will do fine. The transmission is probably responsible for the only so-so gas mileage but it is probably bulletproof in terms of reliability, just like the engine (which was used as the standard Camry engine until 2011). Anyway, last week we purchased a SECOND xB, trading in our ten-year-old xB, which had been as solid and reliable as the xA first traded. This new one (bright white in color) has the same features (including the 4-speed auto), and seems to run as well. The older xB and xA models had manual transmissions, and it did not take long for us to discover that switching back and forth between the old xB and the new xB required more mental-operation work than we (wife and I) old timers could deal with. Now, both of our cars operate the same way. Right after I got the first one I replaced the ugly plastic hubcap stock wheels, and I will be doing the same thing with the newer one this week. I hate hubcaps, and particularly hate plastic ones. Ugh! Whatever, both cars are terrific and if they are as reliable as the two previous models we will be driving them for a long time. Update: no significant change. The bodies have developed a few rattles, but that is par for the course with econoboxes. It is unfortunate that the car (heck, the entire product line) has been discontinued, but it is still a Toyota and would be an excellent buy, used. There have been issues with the older Camry engine in the thing relating to oil consumption once the miles build up above 60 K, but I think that issue could be dealt with if the owner changes oil at proper intervals. I always use synthetic oil in both of mine, and change every six months at the dealer. Remember, we have two of them, so the details will be pretty much the same for both.

