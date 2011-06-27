Vehicle overview

Back when the first Scion xB debuted in 2004, it had the hip and cool factor down pat. In contrast, the second, present-generation xB has lost much of that initial mojo to time, familiarity and a greater emphasis on functionality. However, there's still enough to the 2012 Scion xB to make it appealing.

Although the xB's space-efficient boxy form doesn't enjoy the same uniqueness it once did (thanks to copycats like the Kia Soul and Nissan Cube), it still has a few advantages. The xB boasts more maximum cargo space than most rivals and even some midsize SUVs. Passenger space is just as impressive, with enough head- and legroom for a quartet of tall adults. In fact, the rear accommodations are so spacious that some big city cab companies have traded their Crown Vics for xBs.

The 2012 Scion xB keeps up the tradition of offering what "the kids" (or anyone who appreciates the latest audio gizmos) want nowadays. As such, the xB comes standard with a six-speaker Pioneer sound system with an iPod interface, Bluetooth, an RCA output for additional speakers and a customizable head unit display. An upgraded system from Alpine adds a touchscreen interface and a knob that mimics an iPod's controls, while a "media expander" improves digital music quality. This year also brings the xB Release Series 9.0, whose unique features include Hot Lava paint, illuminated "Scion" badges and faux suede upholstery.

The main drawback to the 2012 Scion xB is its fuel economy relative to other small cars such as the aforementioned Kia Soul and Nissan Cube. That said, the xB's 158-horsepower four-cylinder is surprisingly punchy and achieves fuel economy that's about the same as or better than crossovers like the Chevy Equinox. Furthermore, the xB is cheaper and offers similar interior space, so it's still a smart alternative to those popular family vehicles.

Of course saying "Scion xB" and "family vehicle" in the same sentence is like mentioning Barry Manilow and Ke$ha in the same breath. But rest assured, for those who are so hip they're square, the xB still has undeniable appeal.