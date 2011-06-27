Bought this car brand new in 2005. has about 260,000 on it now. bought it because I have three sons over 6 feet tall and this seemed to be the only car at the time that could easily accommodate the height of all us in both the front and rear seats without being crowded. repairs on this car are extremely minimum...I have replaced the water pump, rear wheel bearing, climate control selector cable, and drivers window motor. The belts systems on these cars seem to be a week point, I can never seem to keep them tight enough to avoid squealing in cold weather. The climate control selector is also a weak point, as it always seems to be a bit loose and inaccurate. The paint chips easily and due to the upright position of the windshield it also tends to attract rock chips. The engine is underpowered and on hills on my way to work it has to work hard and turns 4,000 rpm just to keep up to speed. This is a great in-town car, but is not a great highway/trip car. The XBs do not come with cruise control (really, electric windows, but no cruise control?). They also do not come with a center arm rest, which is needed. Road noise is deafening, which is a shame because the stereo system is pretty good...just can't hear it much on the open road. Driving comfort is grueling for anything more than short jaunts around town. Ride is harsh. Don't get me wrong, this is a very well constructed car, and long lasting. It is by far needs the least maintenance of any car I have owned. UPDATE: 8-4-19 - I hit 345,000 this summer, still running strong. Uses about a quart of oil between oil changes (changed every 4,000 miles) inside materials are holding up well...no rips tears in the seats and they show very little wear. Decided to replace it with a Toyota Rav 4 and gave the XB to my son. will see how many more miles it will last while in the family. UPDATE 8-27-20 - my son is still driving...is creeping up on the 350,000 mark. Still runs and drives well with no major repairs needed.

