Used 2014 Scion xB for Sale Near Me
- 74,746 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,425$2,182 Below Market
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2014 Scion xB 4dr Base features a 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Super White with a Dark Charcoal Fabric interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Fabric Interior Surface, 6 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Telescoping steering wheel, Fabric Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE9EJ061808
Stock: 825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 76,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$1,692 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
-- 1 Owner -- Equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Overhead Airbags, Pioneer Sound System, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Very clean Inside and out, Financing and Extended Service plans available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE2EJ065456
Stock: AT12787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 91,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,000$1,648 Below Market
Northtown Honda - Amherst / New York
Boasts 27 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Scion xB boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 6.5J x 16' Steel, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer. This Scion xB Features the Following Options Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: sequential shifting, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 AS SBR, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Center Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel. Visit Us Today For a must-own Scion xB come see us at Northtown Honda, 2277 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE3EJ062064
Stock: 20G460B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 13,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$13,388$1,274 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM SCION! LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN THE USA WONT LAST GARAGE KEPT SUPER CLEAN SAFE VERSATILE MOST RELIABLE GO ANYWHERE FUN MACHINE! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN MACHINES AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE1EJ064699
Stock: 064699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 84,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995
Rich's Cars N Credit - Logan / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE6EJ051138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,750$1,235 Below Market
Jimmy Gray Chevrolet - Southaven / Mississippi
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, VEHICLE'S MAINTENANCE REQUIREMENTS HAVE ALL BEEN BROUGHT UP TO CURRENT!, LOCAL TRADE IN - NEVER A RENTAL!, 2 SETS OF SMART KEYS WITH REMOTE!. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPG Purple 2014 Scion xB FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V At Jimmy Gray Chevrolet, our goal is to assist you in making an informed buying decision and a confident buying experience. This vehicle has been through an extensive multi point inspection by an ASE Certified Technician. All necessary services have been done for the appropriate mileage interval as deemed necessary. We have also reconditioned this vehicle inside and out to provide you with as near a new car experience as can be expected from a vehicle of this year and mileage. Buy with confidence. Family owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.jimmygraychevy.com/FinanceApplication Free CARFAX report. Large Mid South Used Car Super Store serving Memphis, Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown TN. We also serve Olive Branch, Hernando, Oxford, Byhalia, Walls, Como and Horn Lake MS. Olive Branch and Memphis Chevrolet drivers, our dealership is ready to meet the needs of any driver looking for a smart and elegant vehicle. Whether you're shopping for a new or pre-owned vehicle, we're here to help with your search. Our well-stocked inventory includes popular Chevrolet models, including the Silverado, Equinox, Tahoe, Traverse and the popular Chevy Malibu. Wherever you live in the Southaven area, or you're a Memphis or Hernando customer, we have a great inventory of Chevrolet vehicles for you. Call Jimmy Gray today. Reviews: * Spacious interior with above-average rear legroom; numerous optional add-ons; responsive four-cylinder engine; audiophile-friendly. Source: Edmunds * The always popular hatchback with a unique design is back! With a 2.4 Liter, 158 horsepower engine and nearly 70 cubic feet of cargo space, you can pack everything you need into the Scion xB. With a choice of either 5, 6, or 7 spoke wheel covers, power outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, and chrome-tipped exhaust ports, the xB will be sure to turn heads wherever you drive. xB runs on a 2.4Liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with VVT-I that has the power of 158 horses under its hood at 6,000 RPM. With 162 lb.-ft of torque at 4,000 RPM the 5 speed manual transmission or 4 speed automatic the xB will keep going in style. Whether you use your xB for transporting friends and family, hauling cargo, or both, its unique seats easily adjust to accommodate your needs. With 60/40 split reclining fold-flat rear seats you can easily adjust the settings to allow for up to 69.9 cu. ft. of cargo space. Want more space? There are additional compartments in the center console, under floor cargo storage, and a storage tray under the rear seat. You won't be able to keep your hands off of the 6.1 inch touchscreen Pioneer Audio System that comes standard in the Scion xB. It plays CDs, a wide variety of digital music formats, and it's even Bluetooth and iPod-ready. Upgrade to an optional BeSpoke Audio System for even more options and quality including on an onboard GPS, over 40,000 internet radio channels, and social media compatibility. Safety features includes a Tire Pressure Monitoring System that warns you when inflation pressure is low in one or more tires. Traction Control and Vehicle Stability Control as well as a variety of child safety features such as child locks and an occupant classification system designed to help keep children traveling safe and secure. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * If youre looking for an inexpensive compact with loads of space, the 2014 Scion xB makes a great choice. Good fuel economy and strong resale are two more key selling points, as is the w
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE4EJ060355
Stock: C2526B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 120,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,500
Fritz in Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
This 2014 Scion xB, comes equipped with some nice features, these include rear tinted windows, cruise control, blue tooth compatibility, power windows, locks and mirrors, AM/FM stereo radio, CD player, MP3 support with AUX and USB ports and air conditioning. The CARFAX report for this vehicle shows that it has had NO damages or accidents to it. Come in or call today about this 2014 Scion xB!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE8EJ050086
Stock: 7965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 61,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,988$1,336 Below Market
Abeloff Kia - Stroudsburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FEXEJ063051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,575 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,998
CarMax Lithia Springs - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Lithia Springs / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE8EJ065817
Stock: 18942256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,162 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,499
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2014 scion xb drive great!!!!!very CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWW.AUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. *** PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE8EJ049617
Stock: D200220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,795
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
22/28 City/Highway MPG 2014 Absolutely Red Scion xB CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1222 miles below market average! ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE0EJ052513
Stock: 13089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,050 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$6,500$271 Below Market
Labadie Toyota - Bay City / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE9EJ057452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,297 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,498
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE4EJ058461
Stock: M058461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 71,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Temecula Valley Toyota - Temecula / California
This Vehicle comes with a 1 year 15,000 mile Toyota Auto Care Prepaid Maintenance Program! Includes the Toyota 12 month/ 12,000 mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty and a 7 year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. Ask us for details! Email or call our Internet Department at 888-690-8052 to receive your No-Obligation Price Quote. Advertised price excludes tax, tag, registration, title and $80 document fee. Prior Rental Vehicle. Temecula Valley Toyota serving the surrounding communities: Murrieta, Menifee, Hemet, Lake Elsinore, Corona, Riverside, Escondido, Moreno Valley, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Encinitas. Under New Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE7EJ059944
Stock: P63821C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,586 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,995
Jim Falk Nissan of Maui - Kahului / Hawaii
This Scion xB has many features and is well equipped including 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5J x 16' Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Upholstery, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Pioneer, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/USB Pioneer, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Turn signal indicator mirrors. Black 2014 Scion xB FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE2EJ061472
Stock: 33220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 59,413 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,990
Done Deal Motors - Canton / Massachusetts
2014 Scion xB 1-Owner vehicle with 59,000 miles. This vehicle has been well maintained and fully serviced by our service department. Clean Carfax History, non smoker and drives smooth. Please look at all the pictures to see the options and condition of this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE8EJ049651
Stock: 049651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,997
Champion FIAT - Downey / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB Release Series 10.0 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE0EJ059283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
Done Deal Motors - Canton / Massachusetts
2014 Scion xB with 71,000 miles is a very clean and well maintained vehicle. Drives smooth, non smoker with nice options. Please look at all the pictures to see the options and condition of this vehicle.POWER WINDOWSCLOTH SEATSFLOOR MATSSTEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE0EJ065407
Stock: 065407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
