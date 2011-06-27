Used 2012 Scion xB for Sale Near Me
- $6,995Great Deal | $1,607 below market
2012 Scion xB Base106,999 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - mast|Auxiliary audio input - iPod/iPhone jack|Digital Sound Processing|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Premium brand - Pioneer|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM ready|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 160|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 10.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 11.0|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - drivers seat|Center console - front console with armrest|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - keyless entry|One-touch windows - 1|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering|Reading lights - front|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio|Storage - door pockets in floor under seat|Vanity mirrors - dual|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-functional information center|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - integrated turn signals|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|First aid kit|Safety brake pedal system|Emergency locking retractors - front|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Driver seat manual adjustments - height|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - sport bucket|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - flat|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 16.0|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.90|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy glass|Rear wiper|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE0C1147098
Stock: C1147098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- $6,288Good Deal | $1,381 below market
2012 Scion xB Base117,100 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
MudarrI Motorsports is pleased to offer this 2012 Scion XB. Powered by a fuel efficient 2.4l Inline 4 engine paired to an ultra smooth 5-speed manual transmission. ↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio Call us today to schedule your test drive! We have lots of financing options and we love trades! 4252027444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE9C1142028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Good Deal | $1,564 below market
2012 Scion xB Base141,815 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M & S Auto - Sacramento / California
It's hip to be square! Our 2012 Scion xB is displayed in Classic Silver Metallic. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 158hp on demand while paired with a smooth shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive xB is fun to drive and offers near 28mpg on the open road. The exterior of the Scion xB is sure to command attention everywhere you go as it is a fun alternative to so many others out on the road. Our xB packs massive space in a small package with seating for five, above average legroom and an overall spacious interior. You'll appreciate the convenience of full power accessories, a trip computer and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. Road trips will be even more entertaining with a Pioneer sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an iPod/USB audio interface, an auxiliary audio jack and RCA output for additional speakers. You'll be looking for reasons to get out and drive in this can-do car! The engineers at Scion built this car with your safety in mind with innovative safety features to protect you and your precious cargo. Anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, and airbags will give you peace of mind. With tons of cargo space, a comfortable ride and a great playful personality, this xB is waiting for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FEXCJ005521
Stock: A27008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- $6,344Good Deal | $1,268 below market
2012 Scion xB Base127,634 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, Premium Plus Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Technology Package, Safety Package, Stock# R-005867, Electronic Stability Control. Clean CARFAX. Roan Street Motors North Johnson City 423-952-2277 Check us out at roanstreetmotors.com Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Super White 2012 Scion xB FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/28 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE2CJ005867
Stock: R-005867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999Fair Deal | $562 below market
2012 Scion xB Base88,381 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.INCLUDES WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, LOCAL TRADE, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.22/28 City/Highway MPGFor over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE1CJ004631
Stock: C59901B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- New Listing$7,256Good Deal | $946 below market
2012 Scion xB Base111,308 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Peters Honda - Nashua / New Hampshire
+++2012 SCION XB+++ +++ We proudly stand behind all our pre-owned vehicles and we have also competitively market priced this vehicle in order to save you the time and hassle that is normally associated with the car buying experience. If you've ever shopped for a Pre-Owned vehicle, you might give it a thorough going over. Or take it to a trusted mechanic. But you might still wonder, did you miss anything? With a pre-owned vehicle from Peters, you don't have to wonder. We take the vehicle to the best mechanic we know, a factory-trained mechanic. Using state-of-the-art equipment and a discerning eye, each pre-owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection. PETERS IN THE COMMUNITY Peters of Nashua has been serving the area's automotive needs since 1955. Family owned and operated, Peter Proko and Peggy A. Proko are involved in the daily operations of all of their stores and take personal pride in knowing that their customers are well taken care of. Peters of Nashua is fully involved with the organizations that matter to you. We are proud to support a number of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Nashua P.A.L., Nashua Technical College, Jewish Federation of the Arts, The American Red Cross, Local High Schools and Sports Teams, The Nashua Soup Kitchen, The Humane Society of Greater Nashua, The Nashua Police and Fire Departments, Veterans Associations, The Nashua Silver Knights and many more. We purchase hundreds of cars every year. Our favorite way to acquire top quality pre-owned vehicles for our inventory is to purchase them from our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE6CJ021554
Stock: 20H867A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $8,900Good Deal | $794 below market
2012 Scion xB Base77,683 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Group Wholesale - Pensacola / Florida
Come check out our 2012 Scion xB with only 77k miles on the odometer! Clean Carfax with no accidents and no damage reported and 12 detailed service records on file. This vehicle is equipped with power windows and locks, Hands-free Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, AUX input, cruise control, extra cargo space, and a 2.4L I4 engine. The price listed is a cash sale, bank loan, or financed with one of our various lenders. Please call for on lot finance pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE4C1144804
Stock: E1143T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,800Good Deal | $877 below market
2012 Scion xB Base57,674 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim's Auto Sales - Auburn / Maine
57000 original miles! This is Toyota quality! It goes like new! Super clean car! Come try it out today. Trades welcomed and financing is available! We sell a lot of vehicles to surrounding towns including Portland BrunswickTopsham Augusta Lewiston Auburn and Rumford Maine and even to Boston Massachusetts. Call us toll free at 1800-289-5467. Sales tax title fee and 199.00 Doc fee is in addition to the sale price. Please verify all equipment prior to purchasing dealer not to be held liable for ad errors online or in print.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE4CJ019950
Stock: 20-78
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,389Good Deal | $1,341 below market
2012 Scion xB Base63,066 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hunter Hyundai - Hendersonville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE9CJ030295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,500Fair Deal | $538 below market
2012 Scion xB Base93,570 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Autometrics - El Cerrito / California
Up for sale is a very nice 2012 Scion xB 5-Door Wagon Hatchback, 4-Spd AT that is Silver in color and, well equipped with ABS Brakes, MP3 AM FM Compact Disc Player, Traction Control, Side Head Curtain Airbag, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows and more. Includes a clean Carfax report. Well maintained and drives great. Comes with Our Free Warranty !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE5CJ008892
Stock: 892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- Price Drop$8,500Fair Deal | $321 below market
2012 Scion xB Base90,547 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Empire Motors - Montclair / California
Fuel Efficient. This vehicle is so fresh and so clean!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE0CJ009190
Stock: 009190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Good Deal | $335 below market
2012 Scion xB Base75,778 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - mast|Auxiliary audio input - iPod/iPhone jack|Digital Sound Processing|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Premium brand - Pioneer|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM ready|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 160|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 10.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 11.0|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - drivers seat|Center console - front console with armrest|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - keyless entry|One-touch windows - 1|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering|Reading lights - front|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio|Storage - door pockets in floor under seat|Vanity mirrors - dual|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-functional information center|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - integrated turn signals|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|First aid kit|Safety brake pedal system|Emergency locking retractors - front|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Driver seat manual adjustments - height|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - sport bucket|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - flat|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|Anti-theft system - engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 16.0|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.90|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy glass|Rear wiper|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE9CJ018499
Stock: CJ018499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $9,999Fair Deal
2012 Scion xB Base66,295 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ventura Toyota - Ventura / California
Clean, LOW MILES - 66,295! WAS $10,588, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Scion xB with Army Rock Metallic exterior and Dark Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6000 RPM*. Just Serviced EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The boxy xB invented the compact box-on-wheels segment, but it grew in size in its second generation and is now bigger than most of the competition.". A GREAT VALUE: Was $10,588. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE0CJ014616
Stock: 55037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $9,551Fair Deal | $251 below market
2012 Scion xB Base80,279 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Nissan Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
5-Piece Carpeted Floor Mat & Cargo Mat Set Bluetooth Connection 50 State Emissions 6-Spoke Wheel Covers Dark Charcoal; Fabric Seat Trim Sizzling Crimson Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2012 Scion xB has gone through a 50-point inspection which includes a complete safety inspection, oil and filter changes, and tire rotation. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE1CJ026564
Stock: CJ026564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $8,991
2012 Scion xB Base67,820 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Bluetooth Connection Stingray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE9CJ016509
Stock: CJ016509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $6,999Fair Deal | $428 below market
2012 Scion xB Base139,916 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Topline Auto Plex - Fontana / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE8CJ015030
Stock: 15030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,998
2012 Scion xB Base57,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Kearny Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Diego / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE9CJ009379
Stock: 19063200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,998
2012 Scion xB Base126,257 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Gaithersburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Frederick / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTLZE4FE0CJ011425
Stock: 19056470
Certified Pre-Owned: No