  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xB
  4. Used 2014 Scion xB
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2014 Scion xB Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior with above-average rear legroom
  • numerous optional add-ons
  • responsive four-cylinder engine
  • audiophile-friendly.
  • So-so fuel economy
  • distracting center-mounted gauges
  • noisy ride
  • poor rear visibility.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
Scion xB for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$8,495 - $10,490
Used xB for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Scion xB is a capable compact people mover and cargo hauler that's also easily customized. Fuel economy is lackluster, however.

Vehicle overview

When it debuted a decade ago, the unashamedly boxy Scion xB wagon somehow hit the elusive vehicular trifecta of being practical, affordable and cool all at the same time. The following (current) generation got bigger, more powerful and ostensibly better, yet for many car shoppers, somehow less cool. Whether or not you think the 2014 Scion xB is hip, it's sure to impress you with its space efficiency. Within its small, easily managed and parked footprint, the squarish Scion provides abundant room for passengers and cargo.

Compared to the typical small, four-door hatchback, the xB is clearly a size up as soon as you open a door. Whether seated up front or in back, passengers will have plenty of room to get comfortable. Cargo capacity is impressive, too, as folding down the rear seats yields 70 cubic feet of space. That easily trumps pretty much any small hatchback or wagon and even beats most small crossover SUVs.

Another perk is the ability to customize the xB. Like other Scion products, the xB can be fitted with a varied array of dealer-added accessories instead of traditional factory options. Highlights include performance upgrades (such as lowering springs and a sport muffler), a variety of wheels, exterior accents and even cargo management items. One upgrade we recommend is the BeSpoke Premium Audio system by Pioneer that includes a navigation system and smartphone app integration features like Pandora radio.

The one area where the 2014 Scion xB falls short of its competitors is fuel economy. At 24 mpg combined, the xB rates a few mpg below similar small, style-oriented vehicles like the 2014 Kia Soul and 2014 Nissan Cube. Many top-ranked small crossover SUVs, such as the 2014 Honda CR-V and 2014 Mazda CX-5, also get better fuel economy. Overall, though, we think people shopping for compact wagons or hatchbacks will be pretty happy with the 2014 Scion xB, especially if interior space is a priority.

2014 Scion xB models

The 2014 Scion xB is a four-door, five-passenger wagon that is offered in two trim levels: base and Release Series 10.0 (or RS 10.0).

Standard features on the base trim level include 16-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, driver seat height adjustment, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a trip computer and a six-speaker Pioneer sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, a CD player, HD radio, an iPod/USB audio interface, an auxiliary audio jack and an RCA output for additional speakers.

The RS 10.0 adds a rearview camera, conductive wireless charging of applicable smartphones and unique interior and exterior trim. The RS 10.0 is a limited edition, though, and only 1,500 models will be produced for the 2014 model year.

While there isn't much in the way of official factory options, dealer accessories are plentiful. Among them are different wheels (16-, 17- and 19-inch), a variety of performance upgrade parts, foglights, a rear spoiler, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium BeSpoke audio system that includes a navigation system, additional RCA outputs and smartphone app integration (Internet radio, social media). A rear-seat entertainment system is also available.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, every Scion xB comes standard with a touchscreen audio system interface. There is also a new limited-edition trim level called the Release Series 10.0.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2014 Scion xB is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a four-speed automatic is the xB's lone factory option.

In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped xB hustled from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds, a fairly quick time for this class of car. The EPA's estimated fuel economy is below average, however, at 24 mpg combined (22 mpg city/28 mpg highway) with either transmission.

Safety

The 2014 Scion xB comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. For the limited-production RS 10.0, a rearview camera is standard.

In Edmunds brake testing, the xB came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet -- an average distance for a small wagon or hatchback.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the xB its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The xB's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2014 Scion xB's driving demeanor should please most people. It's easy to drive, and the 2.4-liter engine offers relatively quick acceleration for this class of car. Most consumers will be happy with the performance from the four-speed automatic transmission, but compared to the five- and six-speed automatics available in compact crossover SUVs, it's a drag on fuel economy.

The ride is generally agreeable, but crossovers like the CR-V and RAV4 offer more comfort. In addition, the cabin is not exactly serene, as you'll notice considerable noise from both the tires and the wind. The xB's slab-sided styling also makes it vulnerable to heavier crosswinds.

Interior

Previous versions of the Scion xB have been easily customizable, and this year's model continues that trend. The highlight is the optional BeSpoke sound system. Besides adding smartphone app integration, it also includes a navigation system, and its interface is well suited for younger, tech-oriented buyers.

One downside is that the xB still has its quirky center-mounted gauges, which require too much of the driver's attention to scan easily. Forward visibility is very good, but the view out the back is poor.

Of course, the xB's true draw is interior space. Both front and rear passengers will find plenty of legroom and headroom, and long road trips are a viable proposition, as the front seats are pretty comfortable.

As far as cargo is concerned, the xB boasts 21 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and an impressive 70 cubic feet with those seats folded. The liftover height can be a bit high when you're loading heavy items into the cargo bay, but this Scion can easily carry a weekend's worth of luggage for four.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Scion xB.

5(64%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fit my needs perfectly
tedstor,01/02/2015
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I was in the market for a Corolla or a Camry, but when I went to the Toyota/Scion dealer, the Xb caught my eye. The boxy look wasn't exactly what I had in-mind, but I quickly came to realize that the Xb fit my needs incredibly well. I needed an inexpensive(ish) vehicle that would comfortably accommodate my 6'3" frame, with a back seat that would accommodate my three kids. The Xb hit the mark. I bought my Xb for virtually the same price as a Corolla, but had the larger cabin that I needed. Performance is fine. Fit and finish is good. A very easy car to drive and park. Not many features to speak of, but has everything I need. Nice stereo. Scion 'service boost' is a nice added value.
Good bang for the bucks, but design faults.
C Henry,12/26/2015
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I purchased a very clean used 2014 xB three months ago. Approximately 7k miles at purchase, now 10.5k. Over all , I am pleased with the car. I had an issue with noisy, sub par rear disc brakes. Likely due to rotors that had been rusty. Knowing that a dealer would claim no warranty on a " wear" item, I put some Akenono pads and medium quality new rotors on the back. Noise gone and better braking. The next issue was the daytime running lights quit working recently. This is the lower, front corner led strips and the daytime front running/parking light lamps. I took it to a local Scion dealer who claimed that you have to turn the parking lights on for them to work. They claimed that there was no problem. Not so. Always worked before, when ignition is on and parking brake off. Taillights do not illuminate with normal working daytime running. Confirmed with owners and shop manuals. I'll be going back for satisfaction on this repair. To be fair, it is not the Scion dealer that I purchased the car from. ( That's 150 miles away from me). Still, Toyota has always made a point that any dealer will honor their defect warranties. This is the first front wheel drive vehicle I have owned in several decades that does not have an independent rear suspension. Beam rear axle with no sway bar. The body roll is pronounced and excessive and ride quality not real good. Toyota/Scion made a factory accessory ( TRD) sway bar that had evidently been discontinued. Too many noise complaints from squeaky bushings, it seems. Aftermarket rear sway bars seem far too thick for normal road use. I was very surprised when I discovered that the xB does not have an engine coolant temperature gauge. I can't understand how anyone could consider that an OK idea. Only the clueless would not care about that. I can live with the center mounted gauges, but why? Front seats are comfortable. Your right leg is bothered by the center console unless you contort to a specific driving stance. Many have complained about that. Some have even removed the entire center console. Rear seat leg room is generous for the class, but seats are not particularly comfortable. Very upright. The xB does the job of what it really is. A reputably very reliable grocery getter that can haul five people in a pinch. Very good cargo room with rear seats down. Very little cargo room with the rear seats up. "Parts bin engineering" with a circa 2004 Camry engine and about a late 90's four speed automatic. At Interstate speeds it is noisy and fatiguing to drive. For local town and country driving it is much more pleasant. It has adequate acceleration at lower speeds. The fuel mileage is not so great, which I knew going in. The four speed automatic and a not very aerodynamic shape are to blame. I average about 24 mpg if driven conservatively. The dash average mpg gauge reads about 2 mpg optimistic. This is the first Toyota product that I have ever owned, although I have driven many of them. You can expect pretty stodgy, "appliance" handing and performance from nearly everything they make. ( Excluding Lexus). That said, the promise of reliability is the selling point. This Scion xB is one of the very few Toyota vehicles you can buy that is actually made in Japan. The xB has been discontinued after the 2015 model. I hope that does not overly hurt the resale values . In the past the retained values have been quite good.
Incredible sporty wagon!
jayjay22,12/28/2014
Honda was silly and discontinued the Element, and the low mileage used ones with 20k miles or more are the same price as a new XB! So, I test drove one, and fell in love with the sporty feel and good handling. It has tons of room, and still has good space for my two big dogs with a seat cover in the back. This car is all Japanese, has the same reliable engine as the former Toyota Camry . I actually think this car is better built than my Honda was. This car is awesome, great value for the money, and I'm getting 27-28 MPG! It's like a little sports car, but in wagon form!
Spacious Scion
Liz,05/12/2016
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Bought my 2014 Scion in 2014, I am the original owner and love my Scion. Lots of room, easy to drive, drives and rides smoothly. I upkeep with maintenance and the service team at Toyota are awesome by fully explaining what's being done. The power of the Scion is awesome especially going up hills and it's better then my 2012 Kia Soul, as far as power. BUT overall, the Scion XB exceeds my expectations on a vehicle, and exceeds 5 stars in my book.
See all 14 reviews of the 2014 Scion xB
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Scion xB features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Scion xB

Used 2014 Scion xB Overview

The Used 2014 Scion xB is offered in the following submodels: xB Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and Release Series 10.0 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Scion xB?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Scion xB trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Scion xB Base is priced between $8,495 and$10,490 with odometer readings between 76001 and99465 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Scion xBS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Scion xB for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2014 xBS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,495 and mileage as low as 76001 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Scion xB.

Can't find a used 2014 Scion xBs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Scion xB for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,016.

Find a used Scion for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,512.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion xB for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,146.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,618.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Scion xB?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Scion lease specials
Check out Scion xB lease specials

Related Used 2014 Scion xB info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles