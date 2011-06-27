I purchased a very clean used 2014 xB three months ago. Approximately 7k miles at purchase, now 10.5k. Over all , I am pleased with the car. I had an issue with noisy, sub par rear disc brakes. Likely due to rotors that had been rusty. Knowing that a dealer would claim no warranty on a " wear" item, I put some Akenono pads and medium quality new rotors on the back. Noise gone and better braking. The next issue was the daytime running lights quit working recently. This is the lower, front corner led strips and the daytime front running/parking light lamps. I took it to a local Scion dealer who claimed that you have to turn the parking lights on for them to work. They claimed that there was no problem. Not so. Always worked before, when ignition is on and parking brake off. Taillights do not illuminate with normal working daytime running. Confirmed with owners and shop manuals. I'll be going back for satisfaction on this repair. To be fair, it is not the Scion dealer that I purchased the car from. ( That's 150 miles away from me). Still, Toyota has always made a point that any dealer will honor their defect warranties. This is the first front wheel drive vehicle I have owned in several decades that does not have an independent rear suspension. Beam rear axle with no sway bar. The body roll is pronounced and excessive and ride quality not real good. Toyota/Scion made a factory accessory ( TRD) sway bar that had evidently been discontinued. Too many noise complaints from squeaky bushings, it seems. Aftermarket rear sway bars seem far too thick for normal road use. I was very surprised when I discovered that the xB does not have an engine coolant temperature gauge. I can't understand how anyone could consider that an OK idea. Only the clueless would not care about that. I can live with the center mounted gauges, but why? Front seats are comfortable. Your right leg is bothered by the center console unless you contort to a specific driving stance. Many have complained about that. Some have even removed the entire center console. Rear seat leg room is generous for the class, but seats are not particularly comfortable. Very upright. The xB does the job of what it really is. A reputably very reliable grocery getter that can haul five people in a pinch. Very good cargo room with rear seats down. Very little cargo room with the rear seats up. "Parts bin engineering" with a circa 2004 Camry engine and about a late 90's four speed automatic. At Interstate speeds it is noisy and fatiguing to drive. For local town and country driving it is much more pleasant. It has adequate acceleration at lower speeds. The fuel mileage is not so great, which I knew going in. The four speed automatic and a not very aerodynamic shape are to blame. I average about 24 mpg if driven conservatively. The dash average mpg gauge reads about 2 mpg optimistic. This is the first Toyota product that I have ever owned, although I have driven many of them. You can expect pretty stodgy, "appliance" handing and performance from nearly everything they make. ( Excluding Lexus). That said, the promise of reliability is the selling point. This Scion xB is one of the very few Toyota vehicles you can buy that is actually made in Japan. The xB has been discontinued after the 2015 model. I hope that does not overly hurt the resale values . In the past the retained values have been quite good.

