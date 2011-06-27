Scion cars - select model
See all new Scion vehicles for sale
Scion car reviews - About Scion
Scion is one of the youngest brands on the market -- which seems appropriate given that it's targeted at a very youthful demographic. Scion has quickly found a home in the hearts of buyers seeking its winning blend of value and style. The frosting on this cake is that Scion is part of the Toyota family, offering all the quality and reliability you'd expect from a marque with its parentage.
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2009
- Used Ford F-150 2005
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2005
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2003
- Used Ford Mustang 2012
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Lexus GX 460 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2018
- Used Ford Escape 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals