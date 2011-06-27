Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Base Features & Specs

Interior Colors

Dark Spice and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather

Signal Red, premium leather

Blue Grey and Black (Contrast), premium leather

Blue Grey, premium leather

Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Contrast), premium leather

Seashell, premium leather

Creme Light, premium leather

Black and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather

Black and Moccasin (Contrast), premium leather

Black and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather

Seashell and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather

Seashell and Black (Contrast), premium leather

Creme Light and Black (Contrast), premium leather

Seashell and Dark Spice (Contrast), premium leather

Moccasin and Black (Contrast), premium leather

Fawn Brown, premium leather

Consort Red and Black (Contrast), premium leather

Dark Spice, premium leather

Navy Blue, premium leather

Black, premium leather

Consort Red, premium leather

Moccasin, premium leather

Pine Green, premium leather

Smoke Grey, premium leather

Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather

Blue Grey and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather

Pine Green and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather

Signal Red and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather

Moccasin and Dark Spice (Contrast), premium leather

Creme Light and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather

Pine Green and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather

Creme Light and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather

Moccasin and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather

Smoke Grey and Black (Contrast), premium leather

Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather

Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather

Fawn Brown and Black (Contrast), premium leather

Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Contrast), premium leather

Fawn Brown and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather

Navy Blue and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather

Signal Red and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather

Navy Blue and Moccasin (Contrast), premium leather

Signal Red and Black (Contrast), premium leather

Dark Spice and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather