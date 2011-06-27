  1. Home
2020 Bentley Mulsanne

2020 Bentley Mulsanne
MSRP Range: $304,670 - $335,600

2020 Bentley Mulsanne Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Sumptuous handcrafted interior
  • Ride quality best described as stately
  • Authoritative thrust and acceleration
  • Deeply extensive customization options

The 2020 Bentley Mulsanne is a hand-built homage to opulence and British luxury. It's one of the largest and most expensive vehicles on the road today and features a seemingly endless list of options. It's also one of the oldest cars around from a generational standpoint — Bentley has been selling this version of the Mulsanne for a decade now. Yet age hasn't diminished the Mulsanne's appeal as the equivalent of a rolling English manor house.

It won't be a surprise to learn that the Mulsanne is expensive. Adding options can quickly send the price even higher. For the price of a Mulsanne you could buy an Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class and still have money left over. Then again, the Mulsanne almost seems like a bargain compared to its main rival, the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Which Mulsanne does Edmunds recommend?

It's hard to recommend one version of the Mulsanne over the other as the real limiting factor is the size of your wallet. The Mulsanne and the Mulsanne Speed offer roughly the same level of customization, so decide how much power you want from your turbocharged V8 and go from there.

Bentley Mulsanne models

Bentley offers two versions of the Mulsanne to suit customer needs. The Mulsanne is powered by a turbocharged 6.75-liter V8 (505 horsepower, 752 lb-ft of torque). There's also the Mulsanne Speed, which uses the same V8 and produces 530 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque.

The standard Mulsanne starts you off with:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • Air ride suspension with adjustable ride height
  • Soft-close doors and trunk, LED headlights and taillights
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Sunroof
  • Parking sensors

Interior equipment highlights include:

  • Four-zone automatic climate control with a separate rear-seat control panel
  • 14-way power-adjustable front seats and eight-way adjustable rear seats (all with heating)
  • Power rear-window privacy screens
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 14-speaker stereo

Bentley offers a number of packages that add significant upgrades to this already lavish vehicle and nearly limitless options for customization. One-off items such as a drink cabinet with a bottle cooler, extra vanity mirrors and power curtains are available. Special colors, veneers, embroidery and even jewelry boxes are at one's fingertips. Package highlights include:

The Comfort Specification adds:

  • Massage and ventilation to both front seats and the rear outboard seats
  • Special comfort headrests with faux suede pads and two extra loose cushions
  • Airline-style reclining seats with footrests (only on the extended-wheelbase Mulsanne)

The Premier Specification adds:

  • Flying B hood ornament and stainless-steel door pillar finishers
  • Two umbrellas, a valet key, and a remote-control garage door opener
  • Veneered cellphone drawer for the front center console

The Entertainment Specification adds:

  • Dual 10.4-inch rear-seat tablets (usable outside the car) and veneered picnic tables
  • Naim sound system

Finally, the Mulliner Driving Specification adds:

  • Special 21-inch wheels and a sport-tuned suspension with driver-selectable modes
  • Diamond-quilted and perforated seats and door panels
  • Leather headliner and uniquely machined shift lever, air vent controls, and interior door handles
2020 Bentley Mulsanne pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Bentley Mulsanne price drops

    Features & Specs

    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$304,670
    MPG 10 city / 16 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower505 hp @ 4000 rpm
    Speed 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Speed 4dr Sedan
    6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$335,600
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower530 hp @ 4000 rpm
    See all 2020 Bentley Mulsanne features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Mulsanne safety features:

    Corner View Camera
    Displays live images from cameras mounted in the front grille to give you a better view when sight lines from the cabin are obstructed.
    Adaptive Cruise Control
    Manages the vehicle's speed when cruise control is active to match the speed of traffic and avoid collisions.
    Blind-Spot Assist
    Alerts you to other vehicles alongside the car during lane changes to reduce the chances of an accident.

    Bentley Mulsanne vs. the competition

    Bentley Mulsanne vs. Rolls-Royce Phantom

    Only in this context does the Mulsanne seem like a bargain. The most expensive version of the Bentley — the Mulsanne Speed — starts at $115,000 less than the Phantom. Both are massive and endlessly opulent sedans with powerful engines (a V12 in the Phantom; a V8 in the Bentley) that can be customized to your heart's content. Both are available with extended wheelbases for extra rear-seat room.

    Bentley Mulsanne vs. Mercedes-Benz Maybach

    The worst thing you can really say about the Maybach is that it feels like an expensive Mercedes-Benz S-Class with more rear-seat legroom, and you wouldn't be wrong. The Maybach doesn't feel that much more special than the S-Class, but it also doesn't command the Mulsanne's premium. High points for the Maybach include class-leading tech, an all-wheel-drive V8-powered model, and a relatively affordable price point.

    Bentley Mulsanne vs. Bentley Bentayga

    The Bentayga is Bentley's SUV and serves as the British automaker's entry-level model. It's available with a V8 or V12 engine as well as a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers an EPA-estimated 18 miles of all-electric driving. It shares the Mulsanne's opulent interior and build quality as well as its endless list of paint, trim and leather choices. It's shorter than the Mulsanne and doesn't have the sedan's rear legroom, so those being chauffeured may prefer the Mulsanne's back seat.

    FAQ

    Is the Bentley Mulsanne a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Mulsanne both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Bentley Mulsanne fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Mulsanne gets an EPA-estimated 12 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Mulsanne has 15.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Bentley Mulsanne. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne:

    • 2020 marks the end of production for the Mulsanne
    • Part of the second Mulsanne generation introduced for 2010
    Learn more

    Is the Bentley Mulsanne reliable?

    To determine whether the Bentley Mulsanne is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mulsanne. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mulsanne's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Mulsanne is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Bentley Mulsanne?

    The least-expensive 2020 Bentley Mulsanne is the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $304,670.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $304,670
    • Speed 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $335,600
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Bentley Mulsanne?

    If you're interested in the Bentley Mulsanne, the next question is, which Mulsanne model is right for you? Mulsanne variants include 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and Speed 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Mulsanne models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne

    2020 Bentley Mulsanne Overview

    The 2020 Bentley Mulsanne is offered in the following submodels: Mulsanne Speed, Mulsanne Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and Speed 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Mulsanne.

